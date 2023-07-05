Returning All-State Football Players in 2023

(Player’s weight is from 2022 season)

2022 SUPER-STATE OFFENSE

WR - Dae’vonn Hall-Bellevue West, 6-2, 175, Senior

WR - Isaiah McMorris-Bellevue West, 6-0, 175, Senior

ATH - Anthony Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-3, 190, Senior

2022 SUPER-STATE DEFENSE

DL - Tyson Terry-Omaha North, 6-3, 285, Junior

DB - Caleb Benning-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 188, Senior

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Class A 2022 All-State Teams

Class A Offense

WR - Dae’vonn Hall-Bellevue West, 6-2, 175, Senior

WR - Isaiah McMorris-Bellevue West, 6-0, 175, Senior

OL - Max Hogan-Millard North, 6-2, 280, Senior

ATH - Anthony Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-3, 190, Senior

ATH - Daniel Kaelin-Bellevue West, 6-2, 195, Senior

Class A Defense

DL - Tyson Terry-Omaha North, 6-3, 285, Junior

LB - Bo Ryan-Omaha Westside, 5-11, 190, Senior

DB - Caleb Benning-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 188, Senior

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Class B 2022 All-State Teams

Class B Offense

RB - Sebastian Boyle-Scottsbluff, 5-11, 195, Senior

OL - Sam Thomas-Elkhorn North, 6-5, 285, Senior

Class B Defense

LB - Kyler Lauridsen-Bennington, 5-9, 145, Junior

LB - Seth Erickson-York, 6-2, 190, Senior

ATH - Gunnar Lym-Bennington, 6-0, 155, Senior

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Class C-1 2022 All-State Teams

Class C-1 Offense

RB - Keenan Valverde Pierce 5-8, 155, Senior

PK - Brady McGill-Omaha Roncalli, 6-4, 200, Senior

Class C-1 Defense

DL - Kellen Peterson-Aurora, 6-2, 225, Senior

LB - Hank Hudson-Boone Central, 6-1, 220, Senior

LB - Korvin Fritz-Pierce, 5-11, 165, Senior

DB - Thomas Spears-Ashland-Greenwood, 5-7, 170, Junior

DB - Parker Borer-Boone Central, 5-10, 175, Senior

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Class C-2 2022 All-State Teams

Class C-2 Offense

RB - Trent McCain-Ord, 5-11, 175, Senior

OL - Nolan Fennessy-Norfolk Catholic, 6-3, 245, Senior

OL - Clay Hedges-Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 240, Senior

OL - Caleb Daniell-Yutan, 5-10, 230, Senior

PK - Talan Bruha-Ord, 6-2, 200, Jr. (HPR)

Class C-2 Defense

LB - Trent Uhlir-Battle Creek - 6-1, 220, Senior

LB - Brandon Kollars-Norfolk Catholic - 5-10, 185, Senior

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Class D-1 (Eight Man) All-State Teams

Class D-1 Offense

RB - Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Pats, 6-1, 175, Senior

WR - Bryson Gadeken-Neligh-Oakdale, 6-2, 190, Senior

OL - Alex Noyd, Cross County, 5-11, 215, Senior

OL - Sam Clements-Elmwood-Murdock, 6-1, 220, Senior

OL - Korbin Lemberg-Clarkson-Leigh, 6-2, 290, Junior

ATH - Breckan Schluter-Exeter/Milligan-Friend, 5-11, 180, Senior

ATH - Becker Pohlman-Stanton, 6-0, 195, Junior

Class D-1 Defense

DL - Brecken Erickson-North Platte St. Pats, 6-3, 215, Senior

DB - Saylor Rhodes-Weeping Water, 5-10, 160, Senior

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Class D-2 (Eight Man) All-State Teams

Class D-2 Offense

RB - Wiley Ziegler-Bloomfield, 5-8, 150, Senior

WR -Carter Nelson-Ainsworth, 6-5, 215, Senior

OL - Tanner Bolte-BDS, 6-0, 245, Senior

OL - Taylor Hubl-Hitchcock County, 5-11, 280, Senior

OL - Jackson Kerchal-Dundy County/Stratton, 6-4, 205, Senior

Class D-2 Defense

DL - Aandy Dominguez-Howells-Dodge, 6-1, 205, Senior

DL - Zeb Wilde-Sandhills-Thedford, 6-1, 210, Senior

DL - Rio Remond-South Loup, 6-4, 280, Senior

DL - Joe Simon-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3, 195, Senior

DB - Gage Hedstrom-O’Neill St. Marys, 6-1, 165, Sophomore

ATH - Ethan Latta-Dundy County/Stratton, 5-10, 150, Sophomore

Class D-3 (Six Man) All-State Teams

Class D-3 Offense

End - Caden Fry-Red Cloud, 6-4, 165, Senior

Class D-3 Defense

DL - Jaxton Supencheck, Lincoln Parkview Christian, 6-0, 200, Senior

DL - Dane Pilakowski-Arthur County, 5-11, 175, Senior

DB - Anthony Kling-Pawnee City, 6-11, 165, Junior

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Quarterbacks to Watch in 2023*

*Class A*

*Anthony Rezac-Omaha Westside (6-3, 190, Sr) - Dual-Threat Quarterback would be an understatement after Rezac threw for 2,219 yards with 19 touchdowns and added 1,118 yards rushing with an identical 19 scores. Rezac has been at the pilot controls for Omaha Westside the past two seasons, leading them to the Class A State Championship games both times. Thirty Eight touchdowns with just FIVE INTs in 26 games over two seasons, with a 67.5% completion rate? Incredible! And now enemy defenses have to worry about his running ability.

*Danny Kaelin-Bellevue West (6-3, 205), Sr) - Kaelin has it about as good as it gets with a pair of his D1 Thunderbird teammates/Husker commits lining up every Friday night to make things worse for opposing defenses.. The 64% sharpshooter connected for 3,186 yards and 36 touchdowns with just 7 picks i 2022. Kaelin will probably not take off with the ball much, but he is very mobile scrambling in the backfield. The senior is the next best thing to actually having a Coach on the field.

*Carson Rauner-Elkhorn South (6-2, 205, Sr) - Pretty slick operator who can take off with the ball or call his own number on a designed running play. Rauner threw for 1,602 yards (13 TDs) while adding an additional 468 rushing yards, gaining nearly 11 yards on every carry. Rauner can throw the ball a mile and is as good as super coach Guy Rosenberg has had go through Elkhorn South.

*Jeter Worthley-Lincoln East (6-0, 175, Jr) - This young man had a fabulous sophomore season for the Spartans, completing 61.3% of his passes for 1,704 yards and 14 TDs in just 8 games. The sensational sophomore also ran for 343 yards and 6 additional scores for the 5-5 Lincoln East squad. Worthley, an All-Nebraska Baseball catcher (Utility) this last Spring for the State Champion Spartans, has also committed to Michigan to play baseball.

This dude can flat out fling the football and has a quick release off his 3 to 4 step drop, but can also find his receivers rolling out to either side. Very intelligent at reading defenses for his age. This kid is an ATHLETE.

*Tavien Pirtle-Papillion LaVista (6-0, 180, Sr) - 1,434 yards/16 touchdowns looks good for a team that could win 6 or 7 games in 2023.

*Class B*

*Bode Soukup-Blair (6-2, 190, Sr) - Completed 61% of his passing attempts for 1,615 yards, 16 TD with 6 INTs for his 5-5 Blair team. Soukup hit 27 of 39 aerials for 265 big ones in the Bears 21-7 playoff loss to Skutt and seems poised for another good year in ‘23.

*Class C-1*

*Dane Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood (6-3, 170, Sr) - A starter since his sophomore season, Dane Jacobsen has led Ashland-Greenwood to back-to-back Class C-1 playoff quarterfinal appearances, compiling a 19-3 record during the process. Jacobsen, a very skilled basketball talent, has completed 67% of his 349 career passes for 2,924 yards and 33 touchdowns. SOLID.

*Brady McGill-Omaha Roncalli (6-4, 200, Sr) - Despite appearing in just 7 games a year ago, the lanky McGill threw for 1,372 yards with 20 touchdowns and only 2 INTs. That’s nearly three TD tosses per outing. McGill is also one of the best place kickers in Class C-1, converting on 33 of 35 PATs and 4 of 5 field goals.

*Kaden Keller-Wayne (6-1, 165, Jr) - Keller improved a ton during his sophomore season despite Wayne winning just 3 games. Kaden threw for 1,287 yards and 13 scores. He suffered 7 interceptions, but 5 of those occurred in the first three games, and when the Blue Devils were winning 2 of their last 3 games, Keller threw eight TD tosses, suffering NO picks. Another plus for young Keller is the fact his Head Coach, Hayden DeLano, is one of the best in the biz!

*Carter Simonsen-Central City (5-8, 160, Jr) - Another youngster who had a nice sophomore season for Central City super coach Troy Huebert. The deadeye Simonsen connected on 65% of his 149 aerials for 1,277 yards and 13 touchdowns in just 7 games. Like Keller, he suffered 8 INTs, but five of those came in a pair of losses to eventual State Champion Pierce. Two of Carter Simonsen’s other picks came in a loss to Aurora. That’s a forgivable “sin” my boy. This lad will have some fun in ‘23.

*Noah Shoemaker-Cozad (6-2, 175, Jr) - Shoemaker passed for 1,250 yards and 15 TDs in last year’s sophomore campaign against a horribly demanding schedule. If he can clean up those 6 INTs this fall and do little work on his passing accuracy, Shoemaker could have a great season ths Fall. He already has some great skills,

*Booker Scheierman-Aurora (6-5, 170, Jr) - First of all, anyone playing quarterback for Aurora with the last name “Scheierman” is most likely going to be an excellent player, and Booker did not disappoint when he came in to relieve the great Drew Knust a year ago, completing 40 of 62 passes for 661 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stay tuned in 2023. Booker could put up some big numbers.

*Class C-2*

*Braylon Anderson-Oakland-Craig (6-3, 195, Jr) - Anderson played like a seasoned high school quarterback his sophomore season a year ago, piling up 2,076 yards through the air with 16 touchdowns. Anderson and the Knights came within a whisper of making the C-2 semis, suffering a heartbreaking 35-28 loss to Ord. Anderson is a great talent at directing traffic on the run and will have the Knights right in the thick of the C-2 race this Fall and is just a Junior.

*Jaden Williams-Doniphan-Trumbull (6-0, 165, Sr) - Cardinals had a tough 3-6 season a year ago but Williams still racked up 1,780 yards/14 TDs. Jaden returns 1,634 of his 1,778 receiving yards in 2023 in Kaden Detamore (767/6 TDs), Jack Poppe (460/5 TDs), Jake Collinson (212/1 TD) and Nate Collinson (208/2 TDs).

*Kyler Hellbusch-North Bend Central (6-1, 180, Sr) - Hellbusch threw for 1,488 yards with 15 touchdowns and added 707 yards on the ground, making him a true threat through the air and on the ground. We call players like him Dual Threat Dudes.

*Class D-1/Eight-Man*

*Drew Erhart-Palmyra (5-10, 155, Sr) - Dual Threat Stud. Erhart, a starter since his Freshman season down there at Palmyra, has thrown for a massive 5,617 yards career yards and 69 touchdowns. Erhart has also rushed for 1,937 big ones with 24 scores the past 3 seasons for a stunning 7,163 Total Yards. Stay tuned this season because Erhart has just 160 of his 2,076 receiving yardage returning, but I’ll bet they figure something out this Fall to allow Erhart to continue to shine.

*Jakin Neal-Alma (5-9, 140, Sr) - Neal racked up 1,977 yards with 25 touchdowns last season for the 5-4 Cardinals and should have a very fine surrounding cast to make Alma a tough customer in Eight-Man One.

*Tucker Biskup-Alma (6-0, 160, Soph) - Alright, if Alma decides to use Tucker Biskup at quarterback, lookout. Last season as a Freshman, Biskup was 30 of 48 passing for 636 yards and 11 TDs with just 2 INTs. That’s a touchdown every 3rd pass attempt. Tucker also ran the ball well, zipping for 302 yards and 5 scores. No, we’re not finished yet. Biskup also caught 45 passes for 505 yards and another 4 touchdowns. He also logged 27 tackles on defense and has THREE years of eligibility left, folks.

*Ethan Shaw-Sandy Creek (5-9, 165, Jr) - The son of one of Nebraska high school’s greatest athletes and Husker football star, Brian Shaw, is a chip off the old block. Young Ethan made a smooth transition from the 11-Man ranks to 8-Man football a year ago, throwing for 1,191 yards (14 TDs) and running for another 662 yards with an additional 15 touchdowns. Sandy Creek notched a playoff win before falling to powerhouse North Platte St. Pats. By the way, Ethan Shaw should have four 1000 yard passing seasons and a couple 1000 yard rushing years to go with that before his career is over. Ethan also logged 62 tackles on defense a year ago.

*Dylan Taylor-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-1, 150, Sr) - Dual Threat/Dangerous. The slender Taylor guided the Bears to an undefeated regular season and one playoff win a year ago and is back for more fun in 2023. Taylor accumulated 1,262 yards through the air with 17 scores and hit the endzone another 14 times via 652 rushing yards. He also made 49 stops on defense and picked off 3 passes. Taylor has very good speed and can shed tackles like mad.

*Riggs Wilson-Weeping Water (6-0, 150, Sr) - First and foremost, you just can’t go wrong with a first name like Riggs. Very hip. I knew this Weeping Water team would be good a year ago with Coach Mitchell Shepard, a very football smart dude. The Indians graduated a bunch of talent, but Riggs Wilson is back after throwing for 1,153 yards and 16 touchdowns (535 yards and 10 TDs in three playoff games!). Riggs can run it if he has to, as witnessed by his 6 rushing scores in 2022. Don’t forget Weeping Water has the great Saylor Rhodes, a multi-talented All-State type talent who can do it all.

*Camden Bose-Southern Valley (6-1, 160, Sr) - Camden Bose toiled for a team that lost all 8 games in 2022, the average loss being 63-24, yet he threw for 1,864 yards with 18 touchdowns. Thank goodness the dude gets to play on one of Nebraska’s most pristine high school football fields. Camden is also an Academic All-State selection. All I can say is I hope that Southern Valley has some returning talent to surround this young man because he can really fling the football despite running for his life most plays.

*Leyton Connell-Sandhills Valley (5-8, 135, Jr) - This guy played like a man a year ago despite being a 135 pound sophomore. All Leyton did was lead his Sandhills Valley team to a 7-2 record with the only losses coming to powerful North Platte St. Pats and tough Sandy Creek. Connell was a sharpshooter (57%), firing for 1,125 yards and 21 touchdowns with only 5 INTs.

*Class D-2/Eight-Man*

*Dylan Heine-Wynot (6-1, 150, Sr) - Wynot took full advantage of Dylan Heine’s passing talents, putting the ball in the air an average of 28 times a game. Heine responded by completing 58% of his 307 passes for a D-2 leading 2,269 yards with 36 touchdowns. Heine and company made it all the way to the D-2 quarterfinals before being eliminated by rival Bloomfield, finishing with a sparkling 9-2 record. Get set for another successful year for the Blue Devils in ‘23.

*Kale Gustafson-Osceola (6-5, 220, Sr) - They talk about Carter Nelson being an Athlete, but Kale Gustafson is certainly one of the best Athletes I have seen in the 8-Man football and the Class D-2 basketball ranks the past 3 years. All-State football, All-State basketball and just simply one of the best.

Okay, Gustafson was more of a runner at QB last season, blasting for 1,481 yards and 29 touchdowns. BUT, Kale also completed 17 of 29 passes for 466 yards and 8 TDs with just ONE INT. Yes, his completion percentage could be better, but I’d overlook that. Gustafson will also tear you to pieces from his MLB slot, compiling 104 stops last year with 53 solo tackles. Kale Gustafson is a BALLER!

*Gage Hedstrom-O'Neill St. Marys (6-0, 165, Soph) - You know what I think of Gage Hedstrom. Plain and simple, he is the best Freshman football player I’ve seen in years. Maybe ever at the 8-Man level. Like Gustafson, Hedstrom was an All-State Football AND All-State Basketball player, passing for 1,282 yards and 22 TDs with only 2 INTs. Gage also rushed for 620 yards and another 12 scores, made an amazing 149 tackles on defense for the Cardinals, picked off a pass and recovered 4 fumbles while leading St. Marys to a 6-3 record. This young man is really Special.

*Sloan Pelican-Johnson-Brock (5-8, 185, Sr) - Sloan pilots a Johnson-Brock team that is looking strong in 2023. Despite losing the great Nick Parriott to graduation, Pelican should be able to post some high numbers as a Dual-Threat QB. Last season, Sloan completed 59% of his throws, good for 1,251 yards and 23 touchdowns. Pelican had 7 picks in 2022, but 3 of those came in JB’s 48-8 2nd Round playoff blowout loss to Dundy County/Stratton. Pelican is a menace rushing the ball, having bolted for 606 yards and a dozen TDs to go with his 1200+ aerial yards a year ago. Remember, Johnson-Brock is coming off a State Basketball Championship (D-1) last year and these guys looked athletically strong when I saw them at the GICC Top 10 hoops camp a few weeks ago.

*Dierks Nekoliczak-Central Valley (5-9, 130, Sr) - Nekoliczak is not all that big, but has the heart of a lion and can fling a football. Dierks completed 57% of his passes last season for 1,076 yards with 20 TDs with just 3 INTs. Central Valley went all the way to the D2 semis a year ago and have some dudes back in 2023 with a deep, deep youngster football program that will benefit the Cougars for years to come. Head Coach Chip Bartos is one of the best in the biz, trust me.

*Traegan McNally-Ainsworth (5-9, 135, Sr) - Triple Threat. Ainsworth, like last year, will probably come at you with a little guy and a big guy at the quarterback position this Fall. The “little” dude is Traegan McNally, who can burn you through the air (803 yards/14 TDs/2 INTs) or on the ground (344 yards/5 TDs) or as a receiver (29 catches/337 yards/9 TDs). That’s 1,484 Total Yards in 10 games. Of course McNally played defense and notched 62 tackles. You do that at this level, don’t ‘cha know.

*Carter Nelson-Ainsworth (6-5, 215, Sr) - Husker commit Carter Nelson would just happen to be the “big” guy Ainsworth would insert at the QB slot this Fall. As in 2022, when the great Carter Nelson lined up at quarterback, he racked up 663 yards passing with 15 touchdowns, ran the ball 119 times for 761 yards and 14 more scores, and caught 28 passes for a massive 525 yards and 11 more touchdowns! 1,948 Total Yards in 10 outings. Carter Nelson also had 41 tackles on defense, put 25 kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks and averaged a booming 39.6 yards per on 18 punts. NOW you know why Nelson had multiple D1 offers from some of the top football programs in the country.

TWO Triple Threats on a Class D-2 Eight-Man football team? Unreal.

*Fletcher Dubas-Fullerton (5-9, 160, Sr) - Dual Threat QB who has State Track Meet sprinter speed (100/200 qualifier). Young Dubas has some great Fullerton football bloodlines baby, and is tough as nails for the Warriors. Fletcher racked up 970 yards passing with 11 TDs and picked up another 401 yards rushing with another half a dozen scores. On defense, Dubas is about as sure a tackler as you’ll ever find, making 34 stops a year ago, of which 30 were solos.

*Kyle Cox-Sandhills-Thedford (5-10, 160, Jr) - Another Sophomore Dual Threat quarterback from the Class D-2 ranks. Man, did Kyle Cox ever put up some stats last season for the tough as nails Knights of Sandhills-Thedford! Check this out; Kyle completed 60% of his 167 passes for a whopping 1,434 yards and 27 touchdowns and was intercepted just TWICE. Cox also rushed the ball 105 times for 544 yards and 18 TDs for the Knights, who compiled an 8-2 record, suffering a heartbreaking 20-16 playoff loss to powerhouse Central Valley in the 2nd Round of the Class D2 playoffs. Can this kid ever throw a football! In a 2 game span last season, Kyle completed 33 of 45 passes for 496 yards and 15 TDs in victories over Hyannis (60-8) and Anselmo-Merna (49-8). Yeah, this youngster is as good as gold.

*Braeden Guenther-Bloomfield (5-9, 135, Jr) - Braeden Guenther turned the run-oriented Bloomfield football history upside down during his Freshman season in 2021 by passing for a school record 1,568 yards and 21 touchdowns. I say “run-oriented” because Bloomfield has had more 1000 yard rushers than any school in Nebraska high school football history, regardless of class (38). Last season as a sophomore, Guenther “cooled off” through the air, yet still completing 57% of his throws for 1,026 yards and 16 TDs, thanks to the running ability of the spectacular Wiley Ziegler, who will be back this Fall. Oh, Braeden can run the football too, compiling 397 yards rushing with 6 TDs last season for the 10-2 Bees, who reached the D2 semifinals. Will Braeden Guenther and the Bloomfield Bees be a force in D2 this Fall? Oh Yeah.

*Carson Wessell-Humphrey St. Francis (6-1, ???, Soph) - Dual Threat quarterback (as usual) for the Mighty Flyers of Super Coach Eric Kessler, who has compiled a career record of 195-32 at St. Frans. Back to young Wessell, the 2022 Freshman threw for 721 yards and 11 TDs and ran for an additional 348 yards and 13 more scores last year. And you know that QBs at St. Francis are lead blockers when they run a pitch play right into the heart of the defense, so Wessell has to be tough. Also remember that young Carson Wessell compiled these stats in just 8 games last season as a Freshman.