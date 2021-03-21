Ribble's journey from GISH to gold

“He was able to teach people the right way,” Ribble said. “Early on when I began coaching, I knew I wanted to always do that too.”

Community support

Ribble still talks fondly about his teenage years in Grand Island, even though there were tough times.

He said he went through very difficult circumstances during his junior year, but a long list of people stepped into his life and helped him out.

He said among the numerous families who aided him during trying times, Stan and Sherri Lahm, Darrell and Pam Penas, Bob and Linda Eklund, and Joe and Cindy Wells were some of the most compassionate, caring people that he’s encountered during his entire life.

“So many people have helped me when they didn’t have to,” Ribble said. “Honestly, without them, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today.

“Talking with some people, they say things about Grand Island because they only hear things and don’t know what it is like. I’ve lived there. I know from experience the wonderful people who live there who helped me so much.”

‘Never taken myself to that place’