Riverside Golf Club hosting Nebraska Match Play Championships

For the first time since 2003, the Nebraska Match Play Championships is coming back to Grand Island.

Some of Nebraska’s best golfers will be competing at Riverside Golf Course this week, which begins at 8 a.m. Monday and will go through Friday.

Head Golf Pro Dennis Fruchtl said he’s thrilled for Riverside to be hosting the event.

“It’s a cool honor for Riverside to get asked to host this event,” Fructhl said. “That shows we’re one of the top clubs in the state because they just don’t go to any club for this event. It shows what (Golf Course Superintendent) Nate (Pehrson) does on the grounds and what we do for the golf parts of it.”

The championship begins with 36 holes of stroke play qualifying on Monday and Tuesday, after which the field will be cut to 32 players and seeded into a match-play bracket. Match play begins at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday with the rounds of 32 and 16, followed by the quarterfinals and semifinals on Thursday, and the 36-hole championship round at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Around 132 players are entered in the field, including Grand Island native Ryan Neitfeld. The Elkhorn resident is looking to become the eighth player to win multiple Nebraska Match Play championships. He won the event in 2003 when the event was held in Grand Island.

Neitfeld is also on the lookout for his tenth career NGA title. Another championship win would tie him with Omaha’s Alex Schaake for the second-most career men’s titles. Nietfeldt already has claimed one trophy this year, winning the Nebraska Four-Ball in April with partner Blake Giroux of Bennington.

Aurora native Caleb Badura is the most recent winner in the event after taking it in 2019 is also entered.

Lincoln’s David Easley, the reigning Nebraska Amateur Champion, is in the field, along with Schaake, Lincoln’s Travis Minzel, Elkhorn and former NFL star Danny Woodhead and plenty of others are also in the competition.

The top two players that went 1-2 in the Tom Dinswdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic at Riverside June 11-12 will be there in Omaha’s Charlie Zielinski and Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski.

Zielinski was in a four-way tie for fifth with a 71 after the first day but came back with an impressive 64 on the second to win the event with a 135, while Zielinski was one stroke behind.

A few high school golfers like Grand Island Senior High’s Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Bode Fox and Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ethan Smith will be in the field.

Fruchtl said the Match Play Championships will be up for grabs.

“It looks like a very good field,” Fruchtl said. “Anyone can win it. You can play good and lose and play bad and still win. You aren’t playing stroke play against the field, you’re playing hole by hole.”

