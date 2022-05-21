Riverside's Tony Berger wins two more wins, finishes state meet with three wins

OMAHA — A double Berger was on the menu at Omaha Burke Stadium Saturday.

Riverside’s Tony Berger won two events in the Class D boys State Track and Field Meet. The senior claimed the long jump at 21-6 1/2 in the morning, then won the 110 hurdles for a second straight season in 14.63 during the afternoon.

“Unforgettable” was Berger’s response after his final race. “It feels pretty insane, especially after only doing hurdles two years. It means a lot.”

Berger was the lone Class D boys hurdler to break 15 seconds in Friday’s preliminaries and the finals.

“I felt good because I knew everyone was going to try to outdo me,” Berger said. “The bar was set. I needed to make sure I came out and performed well.”

Berger’s winning long jump mark occurred on his first attempt. He also sailed 21-5 during the preliminaries.

“I was happy,” Berger said. “It was cold. That was kind of tough conditions for jumping.”

Berger won four medals at state. He also finished first in the triple jump Friday with a 44-3 1/4 leap. The Chargers 400 relay of Berger, junior Andrew Krick, freshman Jack Molt and junior Carson Bloom finished fourth in 45.12.

“Not getting four golds, it’s all right,” Berger said. “Our 4-by-1 was good. We came down to compete. There’s a lot of fast kids here, and you got to be pretty darn perfect in the 4-by-1.”

Berger led Riverside to a third-place finish in the team race. North Platte St. Patrick’s finished first with 53 1/2 points, while Osceola edged the Chargers and Burwell 49-45 for second.

Bloom added three medals in the 100 (sixth,11.49), the pole vault (sixth, 12-6) and the 200 (eighth, 23.95), while Molt earned a medal in the 200 (sixth, 23.51).

These are the highlights from Class D area athletes during the final day of the state meet:

- Burwell senior Carter Mann finished with a silver medal for a second straight day. Mann was second in the boys discus at 158-0. He had a personal-record 53-3 in the boys shot put Friday.

- Mann’s classmate Hans Gideon finished second in the 300 hurdles (41.43) and ran the opening leg on the Longhorns’ third-place 400 relay team. Fellow senior Cash Gurney also was on the relay and claimed another bronze medal in the 200 (23.0). Gideon and Gurney ran the final two legs of the 1,600 relay team that finished fourth.

- Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior earned a silver in the girls triple jump at 35-9¾ and finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.48) and ran the opening leg on the seventh-place 1,600 relay (4:22.61). The junior won four medals to lead the Warriors to a fifth-place finish with 30 points.

- Roe Patton propelled the Fullerton boys with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault at 13-0.

- Senior NeLeigh Poss was Central Valley’s top performer with a third-place finish in the girls 200 (26.63).