Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The “A” schools into the Bs.

Blake Wells - 1,015 - (2003)

THE “B” SCHOOLS:

This list is simply breathtaking. Thirty one schools that began with the letter B produced 294 thousand yard rushers through the years in Nebraska high school football. Among them, some of the greatest running programs in history.

Legendary powerhouses like BATTLE CREEK, under Bob Schnitzler, and BANCROFT-ROSALIE, coached by our friend Dr. Jon Cerny.

BEATRICE had a bunch of speedsters, the great BEEMER teams from back in the day under Hall of Fame coach Ron Peck, the BELLEVUE WEST studs as of late and all those BERTRAND tough guys.

Then there is BLAIR, and the KINGS OF THE RUN-BLOOMFIELD! WE also can’t forget all those BLUE HILL horses and lest we forget, those speed burners from BOYS TOWN.

BRADY, BRIDGEPORT and THE BOW have produced a bunch of 1000 yard guys and how about those boys from BURWELL, who eat ten penny nails every morning for breakfast?