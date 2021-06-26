Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The “E” schools.

I thought Ross Schindler was very good, but the night I saw Andrew Fangman of Elgin Public/Pope John play against Clearwater-Orchard impressed me even more, and that was during a playoff, season ending loss. Fangman had superior vision, like eyes in the back of his head. Such a terrific RB.

Another list of thousand yarders that looks like a Who’s Who of running backs. The remarkable running of Greg Hayes and Patrick Brockley left me in a haze back in the late 1980s and they were both robbed of healthy junior seasons. Big Jay Moore went on to be a ferocious Tight End for the Huskers. Graham Nabity led his Antlers to a Class B championship in 2011 and Aiden Young chose the right season to break out as he led his Elkhorn squad to a state championship last November.