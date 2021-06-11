Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The conclusion of the “B” schools.

The Bobcats had more than one running back I really became connected with during their high school careers. Nathan Petska and Keithen Drury are a pair that impressed me with their actions on and off the field. Drury was a pure football player, especially at the running back position. I knew Keithen was special the first time I saw him play in an 11-Man game at powerful Doniphan-Trumbull. Drury not only sprinted for a pair of thousand yard rushing seasons for Blue Hill, but went on to nearly duplicate that feat at Dordt College when he ran for 1,386 yards his junior year then came up just short with 956 his senior campaign. A REAL competitor and even better human being.