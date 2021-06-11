Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The conclusion of the “B” schools.

We now list all the 1000 yard rushers from the remaining Nebraska prep football programs beginning with the letter “B”.
The Bobcats had more than one running back I really became connected with during their high school careers. Nathan Petska and Keithen Drury are a pair that impressed me with their actions on and off the field. Drury was a pure football player, especially at the running back position. I knew Keithen was special the first time I saw him play in an 11-Man game at powerful Doniphan-Trumbull. Drury not only sprinted for a pair of thousand yard rushing seasons for Blue Hill, but went on to nearly duplicate that feat at Dordt College when he ran for 1,386 yards his junior year then came up just short with 956 his senior campaign. A REAL competitor and even better human being.
*BLUE HILL-18
Jeff Faimon - 1,731 - (2002)
Brandon Faimon - 1,601 - (2007)
Garrett Schroeder - 1,526 - (2006, Sr)
John Rouse - 1,512 - (2017)
Shane Faimon - 1,390 - (2011)
Mitch Krueger - 1,379 - (2015)
Keithen Drury - 1,379 - (2014, Sr)
Lane Deisley - 1,340 - (2017)
Kyle Faimon - 1,338 - (2006)
Keithen Drury - 1,262 - (2013, Jr)
Brad Toepfer - 1,247 - (2000)
Nathan Petska - 1,184 - (2008)
Aaron Caughey - 1,080 - (2000)
Mike Karr - 1,073 - (1991, Jr)
James Kort - 1,065 - (2003)
Mike Karr - 1,050 - (1992, Sr)
Garrett Schroeder - 1,034 - (2005, Jr)
Garrett Sharp - 1005 - (2012)
They just don’t come much better than the “Houdini”-like Wyatt Mazour, who did it all for the Cardinals. Defenses would collectively hold their breath every time the magical Mazour touched the football. One of the most dangerous return men in the entire state, Wyatt Mazour literally touched the football on every Boone Central/NG offensive play, which made him all the more dangerous.
Not far off Wyatt’s pace was the magnificent Dylan Gentrup, who was nearly as potent, but a tougher target to bring down.
*BOONE CENTRAL/NEWMAN GROVE-7
Wyatt Mazour - 1,632 - (2014, Sr)
Dylan Gentrup - 1,509 - (2017, Sr)
Jason Zabka - 1,466 - (2004)
Levi Krueger - 1,261 - (2017)
Wyatt Mazour - 1,239 - (2013, Jr)
Dylan Gentrup - 1,111 - 2016, Jr)
Blake Slizoski - 1,075 - (2012)
Nobody looks forward to facing Boys Town in any sport, let alone football. The freakish athleticism the Cowboys have year in and year out scares the gridiron daylights out of most opponents. Darrell Wynne was my favorite BT back, although Joe Howell-Burke and big, tough Kevin Barrett were not too far behind. Most all the backs on this Boys Town list had speed to burn and were often outstanding on the Track when springtime rolled around.
BOYS TOWN-24
Darrell Wynne - 2,040 - (1990)
Deshawn Bates - 1,757 - (2017, Sr)
Anthony Evans - 1,640 - (1998)
Ricky Miller - 1,468 - (1997)
Lavelle Smiley - 1,462 - (2002)
Marvin Jarrett - 1,426 -(1992)
Montrel Terry - 1,389 - (2000)
Billy Adusei - 1,383 - (2015)
Joe Howell-Burke - 1,380 - (2004, Sr)
Shane Hankins - 1,367 - (2006)
Tony Harris - 1,300 - (1980)
Joe Howell-Burke - 1,276 - (2003, Jr)
Montrel Terry - 1,176 - (2001)
Derrick Willis - 1,170 - (1991)
Kevin Barrett - 1,162 - (2009, Sr)
Marco Ware - 1,156 - (1993)
Tony Murray - 1,156 - (2019, Soph)
Dwaine Wright- 1,151 - (2005)
Kevin Barrett - 1,141 - (2008, Jr)
Billy Baine - 1,123 - (2006)
KD McCoy - 1,095 - (2007)
Reggie Dixon - 1,089 - (1978)
Ken Reed - 1,088 - (1981)
Shane Hankins - 1,087 - (2005)
Deshawn Bates - 1,054 - (2016)
BRADSHAW-3 (Closed, now w/Henderson as Heartland)
Dustin Hoffman - 1,531 - (1995)
Kevin Quiring - 1,280 - (1991)
Terry Rice - 1,098 - (1990)
BRADY-15
Brad Ward - 1,799 - (2010, Sr)
Mike Miller - 1,550 - (1987)
Matt Neiman - 1,446 - (2015, Jr)
Joe Callahan - 1,384 - (1995)
Brett Joneson - 1,373 - (1986)
Dayne Porter - 1,359 - (2015)
Matt Neiman - 1,283 - (2016, Sr)
Nathan Lydic - 1,237 - (1990)
Brad Ward - 1,207 - (2009, Jr)
Bob Whipple - 1,200 - (1983)
Brett Bratten - 1,062 - (1982)
Jerry DeFruiter - 1,139 - (1993)
Will Callahan - 1,039 - (1989)
Sawyer Burke - 1027 - (2011)
Trevor Mann - 1009 - (2014)
Strangely enough, I saw nearly every single one of these Bridgeport runners when the NSAA began to schedule teams from Central Nebraska in a home and home series with the purple clad Bulldogs. Bridgeport thousand yard rushers seem to rack up more than just one season over that magical thousand yard mark and are generally big in stature and have the capability of carrying the ball 30+ times a game.
BRIDGEPORT-14
Wyatt Pankowski - 1,336 - (2015, Sr)
Jeff Hass - 1,252 - (1998)
Everett Schneider - 1,240 - (1977, Sr)
Wyatt Pankowski - 1,201 - (2014, Jr)
Cole Faessler - 1,196 - (2020)
Dustin Sparks - 1,175 - (1990)
Wyatt Pankowski - 1,164 - (2013, Soph)
Jarod Dean - 1,160 - (1999)
Jace Dean - 1,139 - (2005)
Jerrod Fedorchik - 1,114 - (2015, Jr)
Amador Vergil - 1,109 - (1980)
Jerrod Fedorchik - 1,074 - (2016, Sr)
Everett Schneider - 1,052 - (1976, Jr)
Dan Miller - 1,001 - (1984)
Would you believe I saw Kent McCloughan play TWICE during his career up at Broken Bow? Thanks to a Dad who loved high school football and had a Big Band that traveled from one corner of the state to the other, I had the opportunity to catch superstars like McCloughan, who was one of the best I ever saw. The dude did whatever he wanted. Simply phenomenal!
BROKEN BOW - 11
Kent McCloughan - 1,537 - (1960, Sr)
Dustin Martin - 1,395 - (2008)
Alex Reier - 1,285 - (1996)
Kent McCloughan - 1,267 - (1959, Jr)
Rocky Dockweiler - 1,239 - (1982)
Craig Stumpff - 1,187 - (1987)
Jeff Schweitzer - 1,156 - (2004)
Tyrrell Foster - 1,075 - (2007)
Ryan Ziegler - 1,055 - (2002)
Austin French - 1,017 - (2014)
Mark Brown - 1,002 - (2001)
BRUNING-2
Mark Schoenholtz - 1,105 - (1978)
Russ Rippe - 1,010 - (1968)
BRUNING-DAVENPORT-9
Alex Schoenholz - 1,843 - (2005)
Jeremy Hinrichs - 1,485 - (1999)
Zach Messman - 1,471 - (2003)
Lon Schoenholz - 1,362 - (2006, Soph)
Justin Hoins - 1,176 - (1989)
Sam Hoagland - 1,112 - (1979)
Tyler Schardt - 1,066 - (2001)
Brad Heinrichs - 1,036 - (2000)
Lon Schoenholz - 1,016 - (2008, Sr)
Holy Mother-of-Mercy was Kale Kleinschmidt a baller! The BDS all-stater was equally as talented at linebacker as he was at running back.
BRUNING-DAVENPORT-SHICKLEY (BDS)-5
Kale Kleinschmidt - 1,331 - (2015, Jr)
Dominic Phillippi - 1,257 - (2020)
Kale Kleinschmidt - 1,152 - 2016, Sr)
Grant Norder - 1,145 - (2014)
Ryan Tegtmeier - 1,011 - (2011, Jr)
My goodness Burwell has produced some unbelievable running backs, haven’t they? It would be very difficult to name a “Best Longhorn back ever” out of this star-studded group, although senior-to-be Caleb Busch could very well be in the serious discussion of Who’s Best.
Brett Gumb, Alec Galvin and Jase Williams were ALL THREE time 1000 yard rushers and back in the late 1970’s, the fearsome duo of Todd Westover and the late Jeff Roggasch made Burwell a powerhouse football team. When I was a three year starter at RB for GICC back in the mid-1960s, the Ashman boys, Carl and Mick left a few lasting impressions on my body when I toted the ball.
When you think of tough guy football, the name BURWELL always enters the discussion.
BURWELL - 23
Caleb Busch - 2,409 - (2020, Jr) *ACTIVE*
Tori Huffman - 2,265 - (2016)
Jase Williams - 1,809 - (2018, Jr)
Jase Williams - 1,764 - (2019, Sr)
Alec Galvin - 1,629 - (2012, Sr)
Ryan Evans - 1,527 - (1996)
Will McClintic - 1,509 - (2013)
Jeff Roggasch - 1,350 - (1979, Sr)
Jake Holmquist - 1,286 - (2008)
Brett Gumb - 1,276 - (2005, Jr)
Brett Gumb - 1,270 - (2004, Soph)
Mike Dawe - 1,221 - (1992)
Jase Williams - 1,205 - (2017, Soph)
Brett Gumb - 1,191 - (2006, Sr)
Alec Galvin Burwell 1,176 2010 Soph.
Alec Galvin Burwell 1,134 2011 Jr. (2)
Todd Westover - 1,069 - 1980, Sr)
Victory Sikes - 1,069 - (2015)
Clint Hurlbert - 1,035 - (1995)
Cody Cassidy - 1,022 - (2014)
Jeff Roggasch - 1,011 - (1978, Jr)
Steve Dawe - 1,011 - (1993)
Todd Westover - 1,005 - (1979, Jr)
Butte was cranking out those 1000 yard rushers year in and year out back in the 1980s. Wes Fernau was my favorite, but I recall a fine runner named Steve Colfack, who would later return to his hometown to become a highly successful coach. Oh, and don’t forget the great Jerry Liewer, who literally exploded in 1999.
BUTTE-17 - (Closed)
Wes Fernau - 1,930 - (1984, Jr)
Wes Fernau - 1,636 - (1985, Sr)
Jerry Liewer - 1,620 - (1999)
Lonnie Liewer - 1,484 - (1995)
Mark Brewster - 1,468 - (1987)
Mike Reiman - 1,429 - (1989, Jr)
Steve Colfack - 1,402 - (1983)
Chris Brewster - 1,279 - (2004, Sr)
Chris Brewster - 1,251 - (2003, Jr)
Jay Peppel - 1,218 - (1989)
Darrin Liewer - 1,185 - (2000)
Mark Brewster - 1,094 - (1986)
Jim Sibbel - 1,093 - (1983)
Todd Brewster - 1,050 - (1981)
Terry Drury - 1,044 - (1982)
Jerry Liewer - 1,040 - (1998)
Mike Reiman - 1,028 - (1990, Soph)
……….next up, the “C” schools with powerhouses like Cambridge, Columbus Scotus, Chambers, Clarkson and more!