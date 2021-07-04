Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The “G” schools.

So many stars for the Islanders over the years! For years I thought my friend Kevin Trosper was the 1st GI runner to break the 1000 yard rushing barrier, but some deadly accurate record keeping turned up the name CLAIRE BOROFF, a true legend as a player and a coach. It was rare that you found many high school rushing stats in this state prior to 1960. Another favorite of mine was the astonishing SCOTT SIEGEL, who knew he was going to get the ball a gazillion times a game…...just like every single Islander opponent. That’s what makes Scott’s school record 1,629 yards mind-boggling. Honest to goodness, Siegel may as well have announced “I’m carrying the ball this play!!” because all 11 players on the other side of the ball knew what was coming.