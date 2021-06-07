Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The Middle of the “Bs”

We continue the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club history and continue our tour through the schools whose name begins with the letter “B”. So many “B” schools with multiple 1000 yard runners including the King of them all, BLOOMFIELD.
*The Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club Master List - Continuing with the middle of the “Bs”
*(We will list the athlete’s name first, then the year he surpassed the 1000 yard mark)
The Uhlirs dominate this legendary Battle Creek 1000 yard rushing list. Todd (twice), Troy (twice), Tyrone (twice) and Tom all tore up Bob Schnitzler’s turf from 1985 to 1993 and accounted for 7 of the 23 names on this list. Todd had the State 11-Man Career rushing mark until Fillmore Central’s Mike Brower eclipsed it in 2003. That’s a long time to hold a state rushing record but Todd Uhlir was simply that remarkable. Also, nobody will forget the Touchdown Twins, Marty Mullins and Rob Schnitzler from that 1981 super team.
BATTLE CREEK-23
Todd Uhlir - 2,849 - (1992, Sr**) {5,926 career yards/6th in 11-Man, 15th-All-Time} Troy Uhlir - 1,951 - (1985, Jr)
Todd Uhlir - 1,901 - (1991, Jr)
Derek Renner - 1,799 - (2015)
Wyatt Hamer - 1,670 - (2016)
Reece Bode -1,532 - (2020)
Troy Uhlir - 1,523 - (1986, Sr**)
Willie Tucker - 1,523 - (1987, Jr)
Tyrone Uhlir - 1,485 - (1996, Sr**)
Nate Gray - 1,483 - (2013)
Jordan Zautke - 1,395 - (2014)
Marty Mullins - 1,345 - (1981, Sr)
Rob Schnitzler - 1,328 - (1981)
Larry Finkral - 1,193 - (1976)
Rich Lanman - 1,182 - (2005)
Weston Johnson - 1,181 - (2017)
Tom Uhlir - 1,174 - (1993)
Marty Mullins - 1,164 - (1980, Jr)
Wade Prauner - 1,161 - (1978)
Justin Tuma - 1,158 - (1996)
Shawn Erickson - 1,125 - (2001)
Tyrone Uhlir - 1,012 - (1995, Jr)
Caleb Bierman - 1,001 - (1995)
The Beatrice Orangemen have cranked out some impressive running backs through the years. Speed demon Xavier Oman was so good during those 2001-2002 years, but the most amazing 1000 yarder I ever watched live from Beatrice was the great Jessup Workman. The 6-0, 200 pound Workman was literally unstoppable when it came to a defender making a solo tackle. Didn’t happen. It usually took a trio of tacklers to wrestle the kid to the ground.
BEATRICE-14
Jessup Workman - 1,693 - (2013, Jr)
Jessup Workman - 1,594 - (2014, Sr)
Derek Linck - 1,487 - (2005)
Justin Coleman - 1,378 - (2008)
Dakota Vanlaningham - 1,331 - (2012)
Jacob Pinkerton - 1,304 - (2016)
Xavier Omon - 1,286 - (2002, Sr)
Xavier Omon - 1,239 - (2001, Jr)
Nick Grummert - 1,151 - (2006)
Jace Bowhay - 1,138 - (2009)
Daniel Davie - 1,105 - (2010)
Brody Nelson - 1,101 - 2019, Jr)
Isaiah Dell - 1,092 - (2000)
Larry Diller - 1,026 - (1976)
I saw Dan Becker play for the blue and white clad Bearcats back in 1976. My Dad’s band would frequently play the McCook Elks club during the week (Wednesday through Friday) and I would often slip away to catch some of the area teams on those Fridays when we quit playing early. Becker was a dandy, I can tell you that first hand.
BEAVER CITY-3 - (Closed)
Dan Becker - 1,516 - (1976)
Andy Huerta - 1,076 - (1979)
Steve Harder - 1,046 - (1994)
BEAVER VALLEY (Lebanon)—9 - (Closed)
Brian Blankenship - 1,584 - (1984)
Jason Cunningham - 1,409 - (1996)
Steve Daffer - 1,227 - (1983)
Les Reinke - 1,180 - (1990)
Scott Hanchera - 1,068 - (1978)
Chris Jones - 1,050 - (1986)
Rod Goodenburger - 1,032 - (1989)
Bill Berry - 1,028 - (1978)
Bill Berry - 1,009 - (1977)
The mighty Beemer Bobcats. Who could forget those state champion teams from 1978 and ‘79. The ‘78 squad with junior Craig Hass and senior Dave Holtz and the 1979 crew headed by Craig and Tim McNamara. And the man who fashioned these great Beemer teams, Hall-of-Fame Coach Ron Peck. Craig Hass was a three time thousand yarder, but my all time favorite runner from Beemer was the tough-as-nails Brock Eichelberger, a man who punished every tackler that attempted to lay a hand on him. Absolutely love that guy. No wonder he guided that spectacular 2016 O’Neill team to a State Class C-1 championship. And those Hass boys (Aaron (three time 1000 yarder), Craig (three time 1000 yarder) and Jason occupied 7 of Beemer’s 17 thousand yard rushing spots.
BEEMER-17 - (Closed)
Mike Roland - 1,711 - (1994)
Brock Eichelberger - 1,587 - (1993, Sr**)
Craig Hass- 1,569 - (1977, Soph)
Aaron Hass - 1,528 - (1991, Sr***)
Craig Hass - 1,526 - (1978, Jr**)
Aaron Hass - 1,387 - (1990, Jr**)
Brock Eichelberger - 1,346 - (1992, Jr)
Roger Ehrisman - 1,293 - (1976)
Jason Hass - 1,274 - (1987)
Jesse Eichelberger - 1,274 - (1998)
Craig Hass - 1,240 - (1979, Sr***)
Aaron Hass - 1,200 - (1989, Soph)
Cletus Nolting - 1,159 - (1995)
Tim McNamara - 1,128 - (1979)
Jeff Bradfield - 1,126 - (1997)
Eric Eichelmeyer - 1,114 - (2001)
Dave Holtz - 1,054 - (1978)
Yeah man, I watched big Joe Adams in 1975. Good looking dude who was also a pretty salty running back.
BELLEVUE HIGH-2 - (Closed)
Dan Walker - 1,357 - (1971)
Joe Adams - 1,093 - (1975)
A fellow Class of 2020 Nebraska High School Hall of Famer of mine, Robert Rands was not only a record setting long jumper, but also a standout running back who earned many of those yards on his own for the Chieftains. I saw Rands and company give Millard North a run for their money in the 2004 Class A playoffs before falling 35-34 in OVERTIME.
BELLEVUE EAST-5
Dino Salcedo - 1,424 - (1981)
Robert Rands - 1,267 - (2003, Jr)
Tom Rush - 1,183 - (1982)
Robert Rands - 1,130 - (2004, Sr**)
Damien Roberts - 1,015 - (1993)
So many great running backs in such a short span of time! I had the pleasure of seeing ole Tojo Biggs play in ‘89, then big Willie Miller in 1995, the fearless, crazy Jeff Souder in 2004 and then of course, Jaylin, and last but not least, my favorite Jay Ducker. And now this Fall, LJ will be ripping ‘em up for Mike Huffman and company.
BELLEVUE WEST-12
Jaylin Bradley - 2,915 - (2016, Sr**) {5,308 career yards/13th in 11-Man, 30th-all-time}
Jay Ducker - 2,100 - (2019, Sr***) {5,735 career yards/7th -11-Man, 17th all-time}
Jay Ducker - 1,813 - (2018, Jr**)
Jaylin Bradley - 1,712 - (2015, Jr)
Jay Ducker - 1,707 - (2017, Soph)
Willie Miller - 1,603 - (1995)
Jeff Souder - 1,319 - (2004)
LJ Richardson - 1,239 - (2020, Jr)
Tyler Smith - 1,230 - (2005)
Tojo Biggs - 1,156 - (1988, Jr)
Tojo Biggs - 1,046 - 1989, Sr**)
Andrew Johnson - 1,028 - (2006)
BENEDICT-7 - (Closed) - Co-op w/Cross County now.
Phil Burhoop - 1,736 - (1996)
Eric Kravig - 1,272 - (1994)
Chad Bailey - 1,245 - (1983, Sr**)
Chad Bailey - 1,218 - (1982, Jr)
Mark Clayton - 1,169 - (1992)
Brian Burhoop - 1,103 - (1997)
Jim Heiden - 1,011 - (1983)
We just saw Kale Bird walk away with Offensive Player of the Game honors in the 2021 Shrine Bowl with his terrific passing numbers, but many forget, Kale was a thousand yard rusher last season for the Badgers. Sean Jennings was still the finest Bennington back I’ve ever seen and he had Steve Costanzo close by who was no slouch himself.
BENNINGTON-7
Sean Jennings - 1,362 - (1989)
Steve Costanzo - 1,206 - (1989)
Kenny Hoge - 1,108 - (2007)
Tanner Bohn - 1,098 - (2010)
Rich Fox - 1,093 - (1977)
Tom Polan - 1,067 - (1979)
Kale Bird - 1,012 - (2020)
Lots of great backs for Bertrand over the years, but I liked Aaron Long and that’s certainly no slam to the Younger boys, Krajewski and the fantastic Ryan Dahlgren.
BERTRAND-18
Ryan Dahlgren - 1,834 - (2012)
Brandon Taute - 1,614 - (2004)
Keith Krajewski - 1,575 - (1992)
Chance Younger - 1,550 - (2011, Sr**)
Aaron Long - 1,456 - (1991, Sr**)
Chance Younger - 1,357 - (2010, Jr)
Marcus Schwarz - 1,408 - (2002)
Aaron Long - 1,288 - (1990, Jr)
Chris Ford - 1,182 - (1995)
Reggie Davis - 1,108 - (1993)
Tyrell Younger - 1,090 - (2013, Soph)
Dustin Winheim - 1,073 - (1996)
Troy Laverne - 1,054 - (1983)
Tyrell Younger - 1,053 - (2015, Sr**)
Tyler Callahan - 1,028 - (2018)
Ross Winheim - 1,026 - (1999)
Jay Canada - 1,021 - (2001)
Mike Dannehl - 1,005 - (1976)
You know what, that man with the cowboy hat, Monty Vance, was really an outstanding football player for the orange and black Bulldogs. I saw Vance play twice and he left a lasting impression in my mind that still has me reminiscing about the nights I saw him play. Great football talent in the late ‘70’s. That’s 40 some years ago folks.
BLADEN-2 - (Closed)
Monty Vance - 1,757-(1979)
Monty Vance - 1,526 - (1978)
Haven’t the Bears had some top notch runners over the years! No words can describe the great Ryan Randall, who had a terrific, terrific O-Line clearing the way for him. First great Blair back I saw was Brad Shanahan, then Schuyler Luxa, then Jake Schany and all of those topped off by Three-Time 1000 Yard Iron Man Dexter Larsen, who scored the only touchdown in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl.
BLAIR-17
Ryan Randall - 2,661 - (2009, Jr)
Ryan Randall - 2,019 - (2010, Sr**)
Brad Shanahan - 1,504 - (1975)
Mike Thompson - 1,476 - (1968, Sr**)
Mike Thompson - 1,470 - (1967, Jr)
Dex Larsen - 1,355 - (2018, Soph)
Dex Larsen - 1,329 - (2019, Jr**)
Will Schany - 1,328 - (2013)
Skylar Luxa - 1,319 - (2007, Sr**)
Jake Schany - 1,302 - (2011)
Dex Larsen - 1,212 - (2020, Sr***)
Scott Johnson - 1,175 - (1986)
Gage Ryan - 1,094 - (2012)
Ryan Barta - 1,086 - (2002)
Shane Thalles - 1,056 - (1988)
Ian Mertlik - 1,021 - (2014)
Skyler Luxa - 1,002 - (2006, Jr)
Good Lord! Nobody does the 1000 Yard thing better than the Bloomfield Bees and ALL of those greats have enjoyed superior blocking by those famous Bloomfield offensive line machines. Pretty tough to beat what my friend Matt Kucher has done up there in the Land of Three Yards and Cloud of Dust (more like TEN yards and a cloud of dust). How do you find words to describe bulls like Quinten Moles, who bolted for 5,170 yards during his junior and senior seasons ALONE. Adam Broders was an extraordinary talent, the Human Tank, Michael Nipp was impressive, Travis Mlady, the Fehringer boys, Michael and Matt, Chase Rohrer and the list goes on and on. THIRTY SEVEN in all. Unbelievable is all I can say. No school in the state boasts more thousand yard rushers than Bloomfield. My kind of Football!
BLOOMFIELD-37
Quinten Moles - 2,659 - (2017, Sr**) {5,911 career yards-6th in 8-Man, 16th-all-time}
Quinten Moles - 2,511 - (2016, Jr)
Travis Mlady - 2,353 - (2001, Sr**)
Adam Broders - 2,306 - (2006, Sr***) {5,116 career rushing/45th on All-Time list}
Shawn Dennis - 1,845 - (1994)
Jay Pease - 1,813 - (1996)
Michael Nipp - 1,810 - (1998)
Chase Rohrer - 1,765 - (2002)
Wayne Brugeman - 1,714 - (2009, Jr)
Kyle Eisenhauer - 1,701 - (1997)
Wayne Brugeman - 1,688 - (2010, Sr**)
Braden Eisenhauer - 1,682 - (2019, Sr**)
Adam Broders - 1,601 - (2005, Jr**)
Tyler Holz - 1,598- (2015)
Matt Fehringer - 1,592 - (1990, Sr**)
Matt Fehringer - 1,501 - (1989, Jr)
Travis Mlady - 1,472 - (2000, Jr)
Cody Beckmann - 1,425 - (2014, Sr)
Jeff Dennis - 1,394 - (1992)
Michael Fehringer - 1,384 - (1991)
Jared Rohrer - 1,347 - (2004)
Kelly Freidrichsen - 1,308 - (1978)
Cody Bruegman - 1,243 - 2020, Jr)
Ethan Olander - 1,227 - (2007)
Scott Eisenhauer - 1,203 - (1990)
Branston Gieselman - 1,163 - (2018)
Quinn O'Brien - 1,161 - (2014)
Luke Fehringer - 1,080 - (2016)
Chet Beckman - 1,077 - (2011, Jr)
Shawn Dennis - 1,042 - (1993)
Adam Broders - 1,034 - (2004, Soph)
Jim Peterson Bloomfield 1,027 - (1995)
Cody Beckmann Bloomfield 1,027 - (2013, Jr)
Alec Wilson Bloomfield 1,022 - (2012, Sr**)
Alec Wilson Bloomfield 1,012 2011, Jr)
Brian Samzama - 1,004 - (1983)
Kyle Walling - 1,002 - (1992)
….Prepare for our continuing trip through the Brilliant “B” schools. It seems like they never end, with schools like Blue Hill, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Boys Town, Brady, Bridgeport, Broken Bow, Bruning-Davenport, BDS, the mighty Burwell and finally Butte!