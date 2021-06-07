Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The Middle of the “Bs”

Good Lord! Nobody does the 1000 Yard thing better than the Bloomfield Bees and ALL of those greats have enjoyed superior blocking by those famous Bloomfield offensive line machines. Pretty tough to beat what my friend Matt Kucher has done up there in the Land of Three Yards and Cloud of Dust (more like TEN yards and a cloud of dust). How do you find words to describe bulls like Quinten Moles, who bolted for 5,170 yards during his junior and senior seasons ALONE. Adam Broders was an extraordinary talent, the Human Tank, Michael Nipp was impressive, Travis Mlady, the Fehringer boys, Michael and Matt, Chase Rohrer and the list goes on and on. THIRTY SEVEN in all. Unbelievable is all I can say. No school in the state boasts more thousand yard rushers than Bloomfield. My kind of Football!