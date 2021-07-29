Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The remainder of the “L” schools.

I love this school and won’t pull any punches here when I say that the great Jaxson Kant was my all-time favorite player for Lutheran High Northeast. The coaching staff asked a lot from Jaxson and he never disappointed. I was so fortunate to have seen him twice. I might also add that Darin Suckstorf is a terrific head football coach and if I’m not mistaken, former 1000 yarder Kenny Blank is on his staff. Very close-knit family up there at LHNE.