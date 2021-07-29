Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The remainder of the “L” schools.

We now list the latter half of the 1000 yard rushers from the Nebraska prep football programs (schools) beginning with the letter “L”.
No better way to begin this list of 1000 yard rushers than to salute the Lincoln schools.
I really enjoyed watching the high speed Seth Rexilius, who used his sub 11 flat 100 speed to leave defenders in the rear view for the Crusaders of Lincoln Christian.
*LINCOLN CHRISTIAN-7
Seth Rexilius - 1,601 - (2000, Sr)
Jordan Langer - 1,557 - (2006, Sr)
Seth Rexilius - 1,353 - (1999, Jr)
Ben Plambeck - 1,280 - (2012, Jr)
Jordan Langer - 1,131 - (2005)
Ian Paul - 1,117 - (2020, Sr)
Cole Dworak - 1,034 - (2011)
You could search far and wide but not find as fierce a competitor as Jimmy Ebke. Couple that with his superior knowledge of the game and million dollar personality and you have a real winner. Love that guy.
*LINCOLN EAST-5
Jim Ebke - 1,549 - (2006)
Carson Walters - 1,534 - (2016)
Eric Stokes - 1,231 - (1990)
Sam Yowell - 1,154 - (1975)
Seth Boynton - 1,011 - (1997)
Thanks to my late father, Bobby Mills Sr, I was able to see the great Bobby Williams play live twice. Bobby was one of the greatest Nebraska prep running backs I ever saw. His :09.5 hundred yard dash speed didn’t hurt matters either.
*LINCOLN HIGH-5
Isaiah Alford - 1,442 - (2018)
Bobby Williams - 1,395 - (1960)
Shawn Smith - 1,212 - (1989, Sr)
Shawn Smith - 1,093 - (1988 Jr)
Cordell Sims - 1,039 - (1984)
*LINCOLN LUTHERAN-2
Micah Sirek - 1,305 - (2005)
Clint Poppe -1,004 - (2001)
A couple of guys here. The most feared runner I saw for the Rockets was Nanfwang Mutfwang. The young man just struck fear into opposing defenses every time he touched the ball. The biggest success story had to be Rocky Wray, who gained 1,650 yards as a junior for Class -2 Sandy Creek, who was just a 7 point overtime loss from meeting Cambridge in the C-2 final. The very next year, Wray not only started for Class A Lincoln Northeast, but rushed for 1000 yards again.
*LINCOLN NORTHEAST-10
Nanfwang Mutfwang - 1,650 - (1999, Sr)
John Fisher - 1,497 - (2005)
Clifford Brye - 1,492 - (1997)
Tyler Collier - 1,367 - (2007)
Tivon Phillips - 1,115 - (2016)
Rocky Wray - 1,064 - (2004)
Tom Currey - 1,061 - (1978)
Nick Halleen - 1,052 - (2018, Jr) - {1000 yds for Lincoln SE in 2018}
Dan Cass - 1,048 - (1974)
Nanfwang Mutfwang - 1,011 - (1998, Jr)
*LINCOLN NORTH STAR-7
Alex Hall - 1,501 - (2004)
Adrian Lawson - 1,455 - (2005)
Austin Rose - 1,403 - (2012, Jr)
Tyrone Lewis - 1,196 - (2008)
Mike Minter - 1,176 - (2011, Jr)
Yusef Wade - 1,157 - (2009)
Michael Mikaya - 1,040 - (2008)
*LINCOLN PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN - 2
Jared Polivka - 1,516 - (2012)
Trevor Polivka - 1,324 - (2014)
So many greats here. I would have to ask legendary offensive line coach Jim Hansen who was the best. He had to see them all!
*LINCOLN PIUS X-19
Paul Kastl - 1,900 - (199)7
Bill Arth Lincoln Pius X 1,895 - (1996, Sr)
Dan Bargen - 1,842 - (2004)
Kory Kahlandt - 1,754-(2005)
Matt Grosserode - 1,694 - 1998
Matt Reinke - 1,544 - 2000
Bill Ryan - 1,495 - (1990, Sr)
Curtis Danek - 1,369 - 2008
Rory Ryan - 1,361 - (1995, Sr)
Taylor Kreifels - 1,286 - (2010)
Bill Ryan - 1,277 - (1989, Jr)
Tom Doggett - 1,244 - (1975)
Steve Fricke - 1,146 - (2006)
Bill Arth - 1,139 - (1995, Jr)
Rory Ryan - 1,134 - (1994, Jr)
Mike Zeplin - 1,085 - (1984)
Mike Morin - 1,055 - (1977)
Sean Dolton - 1,015 - (1987)
Bill Rierdon - 1,014 - (1966, Jr)
This bunch is like a Who’s Who of Lincoln Public Schools running backs. How scary was it to see Barrett Ruud and Tony Irons in the same backfield?
*LINCOLN SOUTHEAST-14
Devin Washington - 1,907 - (2011, Jr)
Lee Daniel Avila - 1,847 - (1998, Sr)
Nick Halleen - 1,655 - (2019, Sr) - {1000 yds for Lincoln NE in 2018}
Lee Daniel Avila - 1,569 - (1997, Jr)
Ty Goode - 1,484 - (1993)
Bo Ruud - 1,365 - (2002)
Jeff Semrad - 1,353-(1994)
Barrett Ruud - 1,345 - (2000, Sr)
Tony Irions - 1,245 - (1999)
Zach Taylor - 1,205 - (2009)
Devin Washington - 1,134 - (2012, Sr)
Barrett Ruud - 1,126 - (1999, Jr)
Kipp Hergenrader - 1,113 - (2016)
Martiez Prather - 1,101 - (2014, Jr)
The incomparable Ollie Sloup. Not only a friend but a guy who always got it done when Southwest needed it.
*LINCOLN SOUTHWEST-6
Ollie Sloup - 2,051 - (2005, Jr)
Austin Cassidy - 1,507 - (2006)
Jake Jordan - 1,345 - (2010)
Ollie Sloup - 1,333 - (2006, Sr)
Josh Banderas - 1,237 - (2012)
Jeff Seybold - 1,154 - (2009)
Nearly half of the slots on Holy Family’s list of 1000 yarders bear the magical last name of Jarecki. Bloodlines baby!
*LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY-13 - (Currently w/Humphrey High)
John Jarecki - 1,641 - (2006)
Nick Kurtenbach - 1,639 - (2002, Sr)
Carl Jarecki - 1,540 - (2000, Sr)
Eric Jarecki - 1,408 - (1993, Jr)
Jeff Jarecki - 1,257 - (2003, Sr)
Jackson Schnitzler - 1,248 - (2012)
Nick Kurtenbach - 1,231 - (2001, Jr)
Andrew Kurtenbach - 1,152 - (2009)
Mike Frauendorfer - 1,217 - (1985)
Jason Arlt - 1,183 - (1990)
Jeff Jarecki - 1,161- (2004, Sr)
Carl Jarecki - 1,112 - (1999, Jr)
Eric Jarecki - 1,094 - (1994, Sr)
*LITCHFIELD-8 - (Now with Ansley to form Ansley/Litchfield)
Luke Kucera - 1,519 - (1996)
Blake Siegel - 1,489 - (2007, Jr)
Matt Ritchie - 1,473 - (2002)
Dell Tschuin - 1,406 - 1971, Jr)
Blake Siegel - 1,259 - (2008, Sr)
Matt Kucera - 1,105 - (1999)
Tyson Howard - 1,070 - (2010)
Luke Kucera - 1,057 - (1995)
Blake Siegel - 1,023 - (2006, Soph)
*LODGEPOLE-7 - (merged with Chappell to form Creek Valley)
Josh Frerichs - 2,282 - (2003)
Justin Misegadis - 1,414 - (1998, Sr)
Jeff Bruns - 1,296 - (1988)
Josh Frerichs - 1,266 - (2002)
Pat Lierly - 1,214 - (1975)
Justin Misegadis - 1,004 - (1996, Soph)
Bill Taylor - 1,001 - (1989)
*LOGAN VIEW-7
Joel Brabec - 1,445 - (1998)
Todd Carlson - 1,218 - (1997)
Eric Meyer - 1,137 - (2005)
Scott Kreikemeier - 1,080 - (2000)
Brady Hull - 1,032 - (2017, Jr)
Jeff Hollendiek - 1,022 - (1982)
Brian Brodd - 1,007 - (1982)
*LOOMIS - 13
Kalan Anderson-1,818 - (2012)
Chappell Adams-1,688 - (2008)
Brian Schukar - 1,317 - (1997)
Brian Schukar - 1,263 - (1996)
Jason Florell - 1,252 - (1998)
Lance Thorell - 1,143 - (2006)
Brian Maaske - 1,143 - (1982)
Zach Clark - 1,127 - (2014)
Isaac Wahls - 1,090 - (2016, Soph)
Darwin Hansen - 1,074 - (1982)
Dan Nelson - 1,058 - (1977)
Eric Sweeney - 1,045 - (1998)
Reg Meier - 1,019 - (1975)
*LOUISVILLE - 6
Billy Gilliland - 1,459 - (1993)
Doyle Stohlman - 1,210 - (1979)
Sean Renner - 1,207 - (1991)
Mark Meyer - 1,064 - (1986)
Russ Gray - 1,038 - (1979)
Jeff Josoff - 1,031 - (1996)
Nate Rogers was a sweet runner and Brady Rasmussen was a star from start to finish for the Red Raiders.
*LOUP CITY-6 - (Now Arcadia/Loup City)
Nathan Rogers - 1,636 - (2002)
Seth Skibinski - 1,325 - (2010)
Nick Klein - 1,193 - (2000)
Brady Rasmussen - 1,152 - (2012, Jr)
Joe Merrill - 1,096 - (2003)
Jordan Hovie - 1,040 - (2014) (Arcadia/Loup City)
Austin Bochart - 1,035 - (2012)
Brady Rasmussen - 1,005 - (2011, Soph)
*LOUP COUNTY-9 - (With Sargent now to form Twin Loup)
Brandon Barker - 1,490 - (2011)
Darrin Smith - 1,448 - (1992)
Adam Switzer - 1,419 - (1990)
Daniel Schneider - 1,183 - (1998)
Steve Johnson - 1,154 - (1978)
Doug Smith - 1,115 - (1989)
Adam Switzer - 1,104 - (1989)
David Dunbar - 1,039 - (1998)
Mike Nekuda -1,033 - (1988)
An interesting fact about Lyman is that their school colors were Purple and Gold from 1924 until the late 70’s when they switched to blue and white. No idea why that happened.
*LYMAN-1 - (Closed in 1990) {Blue/White, Wildcats}
Chuck Lakey - 1,165 - (1983)
*LYNCH-6
Cameron Golden - 1415 - (2011)
Kelly Kalkowski - 1,139 - (1984)
Russ Nielsen - 1,073 - (2003)
Orvil Holz - 1,056 - (1993)
Chance Thomsen - 1,034 - (2008)
David Rugge - 1,027 - (1983)
*LYONS HIGH - 1
Roger Layman - 1,288 - (1972)
Robly was a stud, but I really like what I saw when I watched the blond, shifty running Montana Reicken. Pretty slick running back.
*LYONS-DECATUR NE - 7
Brian Robly - 1,957 - (1985)
Montana Reicken - 1,410 - (2015, Jr)
Joel Bacon - 1,380 - (2002)
Chevy Henneman - 1,265 - (2013, Jr)
Alex Brehmer - 1,165 - (2012, Jr)
Chevy Henneman - 1,127 - (2014, Sr)
Montana Reicken - 1,002 - (2016, Sr)--(Played for BRLD in 2016)
I love this school and won’t pull any punches here when I say that the great Jaxson Kant was my all-time favorite player for Lutheran High Northeast. The coaching staff asked a lot from Jaxson and he never disappointed. I was so fortunate to have seen him twice. I might also add that Darin Suckstorf is a terrific head football coach and if I’m not mistaken, former 1000 yarder Kenny Blank is on his staff. Very close-knit family up there at LHNE.