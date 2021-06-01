Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club)

It all began 47 years ago when my late father-in-law Ken Baker, the former 1941 Genoa all-state quarterback, suggested I start tracking all the 1000 yard rushers in the state.
A year later the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club was born, and forty five years and 3,819 athletes from 395 schools later, the list marches on into forever.
I feel that now is the right time to present this Master list of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club. I will present it alphabetically, by school beginning with 1975.
Now, I am from the old school so the name of the city will appear before schools like Northwest because there two in the state by that name; Grand Island Northwest and Omaha Northwest. Parochial schools will also bear the name of the city first (Fremont Bergan, Wahoo Neumann etc.)
Names will ALSO appear on this list that are prior to 1975 due to my ongoing research of old newspaper accounts. Through this continuing process, I firmly believe this Master List of Nebraska prep 1000 yard rushers is very accurate.
Now…..despite my research being very thorough throughout the years, there may have been omissions, but I, along with Stu Pospisil of the Omaha World-Herald, believe this list is very accurate.
(I do wish to also acknowledge Stu for taking a huge chunk of time to not only type up a Master list for me some years back, but to continuously assist me in making certain each year’s 1000 yard list is complete).
And now, after nearly 50 years of research, I present to you, the names of those running backs who carved their names into the annals of history by eclipsing the 1000 yard rushing mark.
AND, every single one of those one of those 3,819 thousand yarders would tell you, without reservation, it would not have been possible without the blocking of their OFFENSIVE LINES.
*The Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club Master List - Schools beginning with “A”.
*(We will list the athlete’s name first, then the year he surpassed the 1000 yard mark)
Hall of Fame Coach Ken Cook’s 1975 Adams team boasted a pair of 1000 yard rushers in Steve Buss and the late Tony Boeve the very first year of my 1000 Yard Club. It was also the initial season of the NSAA sponsered State Football Playoffs and Cookie’s 1975 Hornet squad swept through Sidney St. Pats (46-28) and were able to halt Elgin and state rushing champion Kent Beckman (44-30) to win the Class D Eight-Man championship.
ADAMS - 7
Steve Buss - 1,370 - (1975)
Matt Oltman - 1,262 - (1993)
Robb Griego - 1,197 - (1982, Jr)
Neil Davidson - 1,146 - (1990)
Scott Hesterman - 1,117 - (1984)
Jerry Griego - 1,109 - (1988)
Tony Boeve - 1,032 - (1975)
Adams Central has one of the most impressive histories of 1000 yard runners in the entire state. Former head coach Bill Carlin loved to utilize offensive formations like the Maryland-I to showcase his usual stable of great running backs. Current head coach Shawn Mulligan has carried on that tradition, minus the Maryland-I, but has also produced record setting passing quarterbacks throughout his tenure at A/C.
ADAMS CENTRAL-23
Eric Walther - 1,862 - (1993)
Ryan Behmer - 1,829 - (2009)
Jake Fowler - 1,764 - (2012-Jr)
Buzz Niederklein - 1,753 - (2013)
Kevin Lennemann - 1,623 - (2007)
Gabe Conant - 1,617 - (2019, Sr)
Hyatt Collins - 1,538 - (2020, Soph)
Wade Skrdla - 1,530 - (2003)
Kyle Behmer - 1,455 - (2008)
Kevin Terwey - 1,366 - (2005, Jr)
Kevin Terwey - 1,314 - (2006, Sr)
Nate Bumgardner - 1,296 - (1998)
Gabe Conant - 1,283 - (2018, Jr)
Eric Walther - 1,155 - (1992)
Pat Smith - 1,146 - (2004)
Dean Stromer - 1,141 - (1976)
Jon Konin - 1,068 - (1987)
Jeff Gangwish - 1,058 - (1989)
Gabe Conant - 1,052 - (2017, Soph)
Alex Niederklein - 1,006 - (2004)
Darrin Burr - 1,006 - (1990)
Kyler Wormstadt - 1,004 - (2014, Jr)
Matt Stahl - 1,003 - (1997)
AINSWORTH-5
Jesse Colburn - 1,279 - (1999)
Amos Davis - 1,273 - (1998)
Jeff Michael - 1,204 - (1983)
Caleb Allen - 1,164 - (2019, Soph)
Brady Davis - 1,022 - (1997)
ALBION - 8
Roger Suelter - 1,240 - (1980)
Chris Levander - 1,144 - (1996)
Damon Schmadeke - 1,107 - (1990)
Jason Olnes - 1,104 - (1992)
Ralph Schmädeke - 1,090 - (1965)
Bruce Gragert - 1,047- (1987)
Roger Suelter - 1,040 - (1979)
Marion McQuiston - 1,017 - (1975)
ALLEN-9
Steve Sullivan - 1,587 - (1993)
Kyle Smith - 1,429 - (2018, Sr)
Kyle Smith - 1,419 - (2017, Jr)
Scott Wilmes - 1,404 - (2008)
Brian Boese - 1,311 - (2014)
Cory Uldrich - 1,250 - (2003)
Scott Wilmes - 1,187 - (2007)
Anthony Isom - 1,041 - (2020, Sr)
Bart Sachau - 1,018 - (2002)
ALLIANCE-10
Matt Harris - 1,629 - (2007)
Cody Anthony - 1,440 - (2009)
Mitch Pancost - 1,373 - (2011, Jr)
Cody Anthony - 1,347 - (2008)
T.J. Marx - 1,325 - (1987)
Kaprice Walker - 1,255 - (1991)
Brian Shelmadine - 1,194 - (1997)
Travis Covey, 1,031 - (2000)
Tim Shelmadine - 1,017 - (1992)
Tyler Gutierrez - 1,004 - (2004)
ALLIANCE ST. AGNES (CLOSED)-1
Tom Manning - 1,347 - (1986)
Alma has been blessed with only 5 names on their 1000 yard list throughout the years and a trio of them is held by three time thousand yard runner Garrett Kolling.
ALMA-5
Garrett Kolling - 1,478 - (2010, Jr)
Garrett Kolling - 1,406 - (2011, Sr)
Monte Medlinger - 1,297 - (1981)
Kaleb Kindler - 1,076 - (2017)
Garrett Kolling - 1,028 - (2009, Soph)
AMHERST-9
Jay Eckhout - 1,429 - (1986)
Mike Slagle - 1,125 - (1992)
Mike Slagle - 1,064 - (1993)
Torey Hadwiger - 1,049 - (2000)
Evan Eckhout - 1,027 - (1998)
Paul Kenny - 1,018 - (1977)
Evan Eckhout - 1,016 - (1997)
Doug Labs - 1,003 - (1989)
Mason Klingelhoefer - 1002 - (2013)
There must be something in the water at Anselmo-Merna high school to have produced 32 thousand yard rushers in 46 years. Not many football programs in the entire state can top the Coyotes in this category. How many Downey or Rush boys have cracked that 1000 yard mark at Anselmo-Merna?
ANSELMO-MERNA - 32
Trent Geiser - 2,430, (2014, Sr)
John Koinzan - 2,243 - (1996)
Craig Downey - 2,016 - (1988)
Matt Downey - 1,928 - (1984)
Stephan Rush - 1,894 - (2007)
Tim Squier - 1,893 - (1992)
Joel DeBauche - 1,836 - (1995)
Trent Geiser - 1,656 - (2012, Soph)
Nick Rush - 1,598 - (2005)
Troy Gilligan - 1,504 - (2014, Jr)
Joseph Wamsley - 1,492 - (2003)
Joel DeBauche - 1,427 - (1994)
Stephan Rush - 1,403 - (2008)
Matt Downey - 1,380 - (1983)
Tim Squier - 1,349 - (1991)
Tom Hoyt - 1,346 - (2001)
Colton Rush - 1,344 - (2009)
Troy Gilligan - 1,335 - (2015, Sr)
Troy Gilligan - 1,329 - (2013, Soph)
Cameron Downey - 1,327 - (2017, Sr)
Colton Rush - 1,223 - (2010)
Jerry McCaslin - 1,223 - (1982)
Tom Hoyt - 1,298 - (2002)
Rusty Arnold - 1,290 - (1979)
Craig Downey - 1,282 - (1989)
Trent Russell - 1,174 - (1998)
Ross Daake - 1,102 - (2006)
Trent Russell - 1,070 - (1997)
Keenan Stupka - 1,066 - (2016, Sr)
Bryce Schmidt - 1,032 - (2020, Jr)
Keenan Stupka - 1,021 - (2015, Jr)
Cameron Downey - 1,017 - (2016, Jr)
Has anyone had more 1000 yard Rhodes than Ansley? Between the Warriors and bitter rival Anselmo-Merna, 50 backs have surpassed that 1000 yard mark since 1975. How bitter are these two rivals you ask? I recall a game back in 1978 when sophomore RB Ken Kaelin (who later played for Nebraska) broke his foot on a running play and attempted to stay in the game for the next play. Kaelin did, received the handoff, took two steps and collapsed to the ground in pain. I’ll never forget the guy in the 10 gallon hat from Ansley yelling out to the field to the Warriors fallen sophomore, “you couldn’t even play for Merna, Kaelin!” Tough bunch up there.
ANSLEY-18
Lance Rhode - 1,654 - (1987)
Jason Rynearson - 1,566 - (1997)
Jeff Moore - 1,468 - (1993)
Steve Crawford - 1,444 - (1982)
Lance Rhode - 1,393 - (1988)
Shane Rohde - 1,364 - (1977)
Pete Rhode - 1,352 - (1986)
Mike Cherry - 1,334 - (1973)
Clint Ryan - 1,320 - (2000)
Kenis Byam - 1,219 - (1992)
Phil Rohde - 1,154 - (1978)
Pete Rhode - 1,106 - (1984)
Ken Kaelin - 1,065 - (1980, Sr)
Tyrel Entz- 1,063 - (2006)
Greg Stunkel - 1,059 - (1991)
Ken Kaelin - 1,058 - (1979, Jr)
D.J. Stunkel - 1,034 - (1993)
Matt Lane - 1,028 - (1991)
ANSLEY/LITCHFIELD - 2
Brady Rhode - 1,372 - (2016, Sr)
Taylor Shea - 1,034 - (2015)
Arapahoe boasts a pair of three time 1000 yatra rushers in Tyler Hamel and Gentry Anderson. You would be hard pressed to find a more versatile football athlete than Anderson. What a player!
ARAPAHOE - 14
Gentry Anderson - 1,560 - (2016, Soph)
Tyler Hamel - 1,544 - (2005, Jr)
Tyler Hamel - 1,447 - (2006, Sr)
Dustin Parks - 1,431 - (2009)
Scott Weber - 1,419 - (1984)
Jordan Crawford - 1,376 - (2001)
Caden Weverka - 1,334 - (2012, Jr)
Tyler Hamel - 1,304 - (2004, Soph)
Brent Fanning - 1,273 - (2003)
Jimmy Swartz - 1,208 - (1992)
Caden Weverka - 1,201 - (2013, Sr)
Brennan Koller - 1,085 - (2014)
Dustin Parks - 1,131 - (2010)
Gentry Anderson - 1,125 - (2017, Jr)
Gentry Anderson - 1,125 - (2018, Sr)
Arcadia high school may have produced only a pair of 1000 yard rushers over the years, but they just do not come much better than the great Shane Godtel, who did it all for the red and white clad Huskies. Super track star.
ARCADIA-2
Shane Godtel - 1,973 - (1996, Sr)
Harry Ritz - 1,083 - (2006)
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY -5
Caden Kusek - 1,743 - (2018, Jr)
Thomas Spilnek - 1,604 - (2015)
Tige Calleroz - 1,085 - (2017, Sr)
Tige Calleroz - 1,073 - (2016, Jr)
Tryon Calleroz - 1,003 - (2020, Jr)
…..up next we continue with the “A” schools and showcase such tradition-richfootball powers like Aurora, Arthur County, Ashland-Greenwood and Auburn.