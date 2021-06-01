Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club)

It all began 47 years ago when my late father-in-law Ken Baker, the former 1941 Genoa all-state quarterback, suggested I start tracking all the 1000 yard rushers in the state.

A year later the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club was born, and forty five years and 3,819 athletes from 395 schools later, the list marches on into forever.

I feel that now is the right time to present this Master list of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club. I will present it alphabetically, by school beginning with 1975.

Now, I am from the old school so the name of the city will appear before schools like Northwest because there two in the state by that name; Grand Island Northwest and Omaha Northwest. Parochial schools will also bear the name of the city first (Fremont Bergan, Wahoo Neumann etc.)

Names will ALSO appear on this list that are prior to 1975 due to my ongoing research of old newspaper accounts. Through this continuing process, I firmly believe this Master List of Nebraska prep 1000 yard rushers is very accurate.

Now…..despite my research being very thorough throughout the years, there may have been omissions, but I, along with Stu Pospisil of the Omaha World-Herald, believe this list is very accurate.