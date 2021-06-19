Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The Remainder of the “C” schools.

Try and pick out the best Creighton 1000 yard rusher in their rich history. Good luck. I cannot fathom anyone being any more resilient than Bryce Zimmerer, who overcame so many obstacles during his career, especially the afternoon he led his team in that 2018 state championship victory over Burwell. It seemed as though Bryce Zimmerer carried the football every single play in the 4th quarter to seal the 32-30 win. AND, Jacob Morrill! Four-Time 1000 yard rusher who simply could not be stopped. Creighton has been a 1000 yard rushing factory since the turn of the century in 2000.