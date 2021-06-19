Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The Remainder of the “C” schools.

We now list all the 1000 yard rushers from the Nebraska prep football programs beginning with the letter “C”. We’ll begin with Clay Center.
The two Clay Center backs that were always superb when I saw them live were Bob Wilkerson and Klay Kluver. Both of these lads had that 400 meter stride that enabled them to pull away in the clear.
*CLAY CENTER-13 - (Closed)
Bob Wilkerson - 1,547 - (1988, Sr)
Cody Millard - 1,528 - (2002)
Bob Wilkerson - 1,423 - (1987, Jr)
Klay Kluver - 1,321 - (1990, Sr)
Brodderick Dillon - 1,251 - (2008)
Klay Kluver - 1,204 - (1989, Jr)
Bob Wilkerson - 1,146 - 1986, Soph)
Mike McLaughlin - 1,122 - (1966)
Kip Greenstreet - 1,080 - (1977)
Tyler Bowman - 1,065 - (2004)
David Anderson - 1,061 - (1999)
Chris Johnson - 1,006 - (2006)
Jason Doele - 1,002 - (1993)
Where do you begin with this Clearwater Cardinals football program? You can’t find them any tougher than 8-Man Hall of Famer Billy Legate. Tyler Kester wasn’t far off Billy’s toughness and basketball magician Kelly Prater was a standout as well. It was always also a thrill to watch Skyler Strope, who played under the Clearwater/Orchard flag.
*CLEARWATER-11 - (with Orchard and Ewing to form Summerland)
Billy Legate - 1,807 - (1992, Sr)
Billy Legate - 1,693 - (1993, Jr)
Tyler Kester - 1,510 - (2001)
Tyler Kester - 1,479 - (2002)
Kelly Prater - 1,473 - (1986, Sr)
Skylar Strope - 1,469 - (2008, Jr) {Clearwater-Orchard at that time}
Chris Greer - 1,361 - (1991)
Kelly Prater - 1,262 - (1985, Jr)
Skyler Strope - 1,147 - (2009, Sr) {Clearwater-Orchard at that time}
Rick Kirkman - 1,014 - (1984)
Eli Macke - 1,011 - (2019, Sr) {Clearwater/Orchard/Ewing at the time)
Difficult to argue against Garrett Egger for sure, but I sure like the way Lane Ford played the game of 6-Man football for the Cowboys of Cody-Kilgore.
*CODY-KILGORE -12
Garrett Egger - 1,761 - (2016, Jr)
Layne Ford - 1,554 - (2002)
Dustin Bryant - 1,429 - (2009, Sr)
Waylon Schneider - 1,377 - (2019, Sr)
Reed Ford - 1,352 - (2005)
Taryn Ostransky - 1,290 - (2012)
Dakota Walking - 1,253 - (2007)
Garrett Egger - 1,128 - (2017, Sr)
Dustin Bryant - 1,082 - (2008, Jr)
Steve Fay - 1,065 - (2001)
Peyton Sterkel - 1,051 - (2020, Sr)
Bill Gardner - 1,048 - (1980)
Sorta biased here since I was born in Columbus and grew up wanting to play for St. Bonaventure (changed the name to SCOTUS in 1966). Once a Bonnie, Always a Bonnie they say. So many Shamrock superstar runners, but none quite like state rushing champion, Jeff Herdzina, who also led the state in scoring in his senior Soccer season. Loved those Kosch boys too.
Good lord, Scotus had some brutal blocking O-Lines and Fullbacks throughout the years. Wow!
*COLUMBUS SCOTUS-21
Jeff Herdzina - 2,181 - (1993)
Jesse Kosch - 1,682 - (1992)
Keith Neal - 1,670 - (1984)
Jeff Kosch - 1,478 - (2000, Sr)
Tony Korth - 1,435 - (2004)
Baeley Pelster - 1,350 - (2015)
Jesse Kosch - 1,349 - (1991)
Bill Kurtenbach - 1,296 - (2008)
Dana Torczon - 1,267 - (2001)
Jeff Kosch - 1,265 - (1999, Jr)
Tom Rogers - 1,228 - (1997)
Jerry Szatko - 1,200 - (1987)
Brad Hatcher - 1,198 - (1988)
Nick Pandorf - 1,083 - (2012)
Tom Rogers - 1,070 - (1998)
Dan Martin - 1,025 - (1975)
Tim Hroza - 1,024 - (1976)
Austin Workman - 1,022 - (2011)
Derek Bonk - 1,014 - (1994)
Todd Kudron - 1,008 - (1983)
Aaron Legenza - 1,003 - (1997)
Very difficult to argue against Scott Gray’s 5,632 career rushing yards, which ranks 9th all-time in 8-Man and 24th overall.
*COLERIDGE-15
Scott Gray - 2,462 - (1987, Sr) - {5,632 career rushing yards}
Scott Gray - 1,892 - (1986, Jr)
Kirk Olsen - 1,612 - (1981)
Kevin Nordby - 1,575 - (2000)
Tony Gray - 1,508 - (1990, Sr)
Dave Felber - 1,459 - (1977)
Dave Naslund - 1,446 - (1997)
Tyler Hefner - 1,327 - (2008)
Scott Biltoft - 1,300 - (1992)
Tony Gray - 1,295 - (1989, Jr)
Troy Jurgensen - 1,248 - (1988)
Scott Gray - 1,207 - (1985, Soph)
Mike Olson - 1,150 - (1984)
Brant Anderson - 1,126 - (1986)
Brian Ebberson - 1,031 - (2002)
No doubt in my mind that the incredible Cory Schlesinger (Columbus High, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Detroit Lions) was as rugged as they come. PURE football player. BUT, one cannot dismiss the night I saw Dillon Loschen carry the ball 55 times for 352 yards against Lincoln NE.
*COLUMBUS HIGH-11
Dillon Loschen - 1,540 - (2010)
Cory Schlesinger - 1,504 - (1989)
Steve Sliva - 1,402 - (1983)
Michael Koch - 1,335 - (2007)
Brian Masek - 1,227 - (2000)
Tim Carpenter - 1,224 - (1992)
Sam Gutz - 1,210 - (1997)
C.J. Keeshan - 1,208 - (1994)
Colton Wolfe - 1,028 - (2016)
Kerry Neuman - 1,016 - (1988)
Troy Watchorn - 1,004 - (1995)
Jim Pillen and the great Kaleb Christensen for the Lakeview Vikings baby! Those two be the Kings of the Lakeview 1000 yard rushing corps.
*COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW-6
Jim Pillen - 1,687 - (1973)
Kaleb Christensen - 1,588 - (2006, Jr)
David Chochon - 1,559 - (2004)
Kaleb Christensen - 1,509 - (2007, Sr)
Ryan Wendt - 1,382 - (1979)
Tyrel Christensen - 1,339 - (2000)
Mark Jarecke - 1,266 - (2013)
*CONESTOGA-4
Marcus Colgrove - 1,370 - (1990)
Troy Weatherby - 1,264 - (1982)
Darrin Campbell - 1,192 - (1984)
Marcus Colgrove - 1,075 - (1989)
The Cozad Haymakers list of 1000 yarders is like a Who’s Who of thousand yard rushing lists. Jake Paulsen and his blinding, elusive speed, Eric Love, who ripped off back-to-back 2000 yard seasons and the electric Jason Luong, who exploded for 2,282 yards his senior season.
*COZAD-13
Brendon Holbein - 2,740 - (1991, Sr)
Jake Paulsen - 2,534 - (2013, Sr) - {5,595 career rushing yards}
Jason Luong - 2,282 - (2007)
Eric Love - 2,103 - (2006)
Eric Love - 2,015 - (2005)
Brendon Holbein - 1,648 - (1990, Jr)
Jake Paulsen - 1,393 - (2012, Jr)
Jocques Rupe - 1,377 - (1999)
Jake Paulsen - 1,368 - (2011, Soph)
Matt Burkholder - 1,261 - (1989)
Jacques Rupe - 1,232 - (1998)
Jay Dyer - 1,022 - (1976)
Matt Burkholder - 1,012 - (1988)
As far as the Crawford Rams, it was Ty Brown, who I was fortunate enough to see live once during his career.
*CRAWFORD-10
Ty Brown - 1,749 - (2005, Jr)
Ty Brown - 1,557 - (2006, Sr)
Anthony Burki - 1,386 - (2003)
Matt McCroden - 1,340 - 2002
Cody Clark - 1,197 - (2000)
Travis Johnson - 1,138 - (2009)
Vince Vierya - 1,082 - (1982)
Taylor Alcorn - 1,034 - (2015)
R J Motz - 1,024 - (2010)
Travis Lambert - 1,022 - (1988)
J.D. Willey - 1,018 - (1985)
*CREEK VALLEY-2
Jonathan Houser - 1,297 - (2009)
Justin Ningen - 1,001 - (2018, Soph)
Try and pick out the best Creighton 1000 yard rusher in their rich history. Good luck. I cannot fathom anyone being any more resilient than Bryce Zimmerer, who overcame so many obstacles during his career, especially the afternoon he led his team in that 2018 state championship victory over Burwell. It seemed as though Bryce Zimmerer carried the football every single play in the 4th quarter to seal the 32-30 win. AND, Jacob Morrill! Four-Time 1000 yard rusher who simply could not be stopped. Creighton has been a 1000 yard rushing factory since the turn of the century in 2000.
*CREIGHTON-23
Bryce Zimmerer - 2,742 - (2018, Sr) - {5,468 career rushing yards}
Brian Kruse - 1,955 - (2002, Jr)
Jacob Morrill - 1,939 - (2013, Sr) - {5,981 career rushing yards}
Ryan Neumann - 1,675 - (2016, Sr)
Jacob Morrill - 1,554 - (2012 Jr) - {4 Time 1000 yard rusher}
Brayden Zimmerer - 1,517 - (2018, Sr)
Bryce Zimmerer - 1,490 - (2016, Soph)
Brian Kruse - 1,455 - (2003, Sr)
Travis Wiebelhaus - 1,415 - (1998)
Reid Liska - 1,348 - (2014)
Jacob Morrill - 1,347 - (2011, Soph)
Riley Tusha - 1,316 - (2005)
Ryan Neumann - 1,316 - (2015, Jr)
Travis Suhr - 1,304 - (2008)
Landon Pospisil - 1,285 - (2009)
Derek Wortman - 1,245 - (2017, Jr)
Jacob Morrill - 1,143 - (2010, Freshman)
Bryce Zimmerer - 1,136 - (2017, Jr)
Anthony Eggerling - 1,132 - (2004)
Riley Tusha - 1,125 - (2006)
Lane Walton - 1,074 - (2015)
Trevor Wiebelhaus - 1,039 - (2008)
Gary Wilmes - 1,006 - (1976)
Mother of Mercy the Crete Cardinals football program has turned out some of the roughest, toughest 1000 yard rushers in the history of Class B football. Levi Mehl’s senior season was remarkable, Brock Sherman, who ran like a Sherman Tank was spectacular, and then there were my favorite Crete runners…...the Florendo boys. Trevor and Bryan, so intelligent and so well spoken. I just loved those guys. And then there’s the mighty Tom Steer, who issued more Excedrin headaches than I could count, and last but not least….Nate Paulsen.
I’ll never forget standing on the Crete sideline at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln during that State Class B Championship game against Elkhorn. The Cardinals won it 28-14, but Nate Paulsen needed to have a big game to get his thousand yards. Everytime he ran off the field he would say “I’m trying Bobby, I’m trying. I’ll get it, you watch!”
Well, Nate Paulsen got his 1000 yards that night and it was so special. It was something I’ll never forget, especially because Nate is no longer with us but his memory lingers on.
*CRETE-14
Levi Mehl - 2,384 - (1996)
Brock Sherman - 2,315 - (2010, Sr)
Bryan Florendo - 1,561 - (2002)
Nate Godinez - 1,535 - (2000)
Brock Sherman - 1,529 - (2009, Jr)
Bryan Florendo - 1,527 - (2001)
Tom Steer - 1,517 - (1989, Jr)
Jared Reetz - 1,382 - (2003)
Trevor Florendo - 1,345 - (2008)
Levi Mehl - 1,298 - (1995)
Tom Steer - 1,215 - (1990, Sr)
Colton Steer - 1,163 - (2012)
John Levorson - 1,156 - (2007)
Nate Paulsen - 1,015 - (2006)
John Wild - 1,012 - (1984)
That rugby scrum style, super tight double-wing offensive formation has produced a slew of 1000 yard runners for the Crofton Warriors in recent years. I’ve heard so many opposing coaches say “that Crofton offense shouldn’t be that tough to stop,” but the misdirection and superior O-line push provides that quick sliver of an opening for those Crofton running backs, whose bodies are so close to the offensive linemen’s rear ends. You pack that defense up tight and you often get burned when you play the Warriors.
*CROFTON - 17
Tom Peitz - 2,138 - (2011)
Tanner Crosley - 1,599 - (2016, Sr)
Chris Tramp - 1,580 - (1995)
Jimmy Allen - 1,402 - (2020, Sr)
Tanner Crosley - 1,383 - (2015, Jr)
Willie Mech - 1,240 - (2003, Jr)
Willie Mech - 1,210- (2004, Sr)
Brad Janssen - 1,189 - (1994)
Dalton Gobel - 1,150 - (2010)
Jordan Nelson - 1,117 - (2009)
Brad Janssen - 1,117 - (1993)
Jimmy Allen - 1,056 - (2019, Jr)
Brad Bloomquist - 1,050 - (1999)
Rhett Sandvig - 1,019 - (2003)
Taylor Schumacher - 1,007 - (2005)
Tanner Foxhoven - 1,006 - (2007)
Tom Allen - 1,006 - (1987)
There will be plenty more of what you see below as long as super coach Hayden DeLano is at the helm for Cross County. A pair of 2000 yard rushers in the same backfield, the same year! Are you kidding me? Get ready for more Carter Seim come late August!
*CROSS COUNTY - 8
Isaac Noyd- 2,146 - (2020, Sr)
Carter Seim - 2,114 - (2020, Jr)
Tanner Lamoree - 1,561 - (2016, Sr)
Toby Ball - 1,538 - (2002)
Isaac Noyd - 1,514 - (2019, Jr)
Carter Seim - 1,293 - (2019, Soph)
Jordan Schoch - 1,057 - (2011)
Tanner Lamoree - 1,050 - (2015, Jr)
NONE better in Culbertson history than the amazing Ben Eisenhart! Freakish athlete who struck fear into opposing Nebraska special team ball carriers when he charged downfield for the Huskers on kick-off and punt teams. It seemed like Eisenhart regularly nearly beheaded the man with the football on those returns.
I was also lucky enough to see BenEisenhart play twice at Culbertson and he’s still a special Facebook and Twitter friend to this day and looks like he could still suit up and play today.
*CULBERTSON-13 - (Closed)
Brandon Hagen - 2,971 - (1999, Jr)
Ben Eisenhart - 2,319 - (2002, Sr)
Ben Eisenhart - 1,889 - (2001, Jr)
Brian Hagen - 1,834 - (1997)
Brandon Hagen - 1,669 - (1998, Soph)
Brandon Hagen - 1,454 - (2000, Sr)
Chris Henry - 1,324 - (1984)
Matt Brown - 1,218 - (1982)
Brad Friehe - 1,266 - (1988)
Joel Bedore - 1,090 - (1975)
Brian Wilson - 1,050 - (1996)
Martin Wear- 1,025 - (1983)
Aaron Wehrly - 1,006 - (1996)