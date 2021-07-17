Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The “J”, “K” and Start of the “L” schools.

Difficult to imagine Lexington’s last 1000 yard rusher nearly 30 years ago. I used to love stopping by the high school back in the 70’s to talk to then head coach Barry Alvarez. They didn’t come much better than Ted Harvey, who led the Minutemen to state football titles in 1972 and 1973. And you may remember that “Dr. Harvey” tore things up in Class B with a 5-9, 140 pound frame! A few years later he was a two-time All American cornerback for Nebraska. Ted Harvey is of course, a Doctor of Optometry in Lex these days.