Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The “J”, “K” and Start of the “L” schools.

We now list all the 1000 yard rushers from the Nebraska prep football programs beginning with the letters “J”, “K”, and beginning of the “L” schools.
===========================
There are NO “I” schools
===========================
THE “J’s”
JOHNSON-BROCK-6
Russ Fischer - 1,316 - (1987)
Lance Michael - 1,250 - (1985)
Jake Behrends - 1,203 - (2005)
Clint Damme - 1,134 - (2009)
Shane Dowland - 1,098 - (2006)
Brent Haith - 1,007 - (2007)
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL - 1
Josh Bailey - 1,718 - (2019, Sr)
Josh Bailey - 1,106 - (2018, Jr)
===========================
THE “K’s”
The KEARNEY BEARCATS have turned out two of the fastest 1000 yard runners around in the great Rustin Dring and Miko Maessner. Both top notch sprinters on the track, once in the clear, and those two were gone to the promised land.
KEARNEY-11
Miko Maessner - 1,264 - (2019, Sr)
Eric Molina - 1,225 - (1997)
Rustin Dring - 1,220 - (2007, Sr)
Rustin Dring - 1,184 - (2006, Jr)
Brett Bowers - 1,173 - (2001, Jr)
Brett Bowers - 1,124 - (2002, Sr)
Zach Maloley - 1,108 - (2010)
Miko Maessner - 1,046 - (2017, Soph)
Micah Brown - 1,032 - (2003)
Mike Smith - 1,008 - (1992)
Tom Heller - 1000+ - (1966)
KEARNEY CATHOLIC - 12
Anthony Pacheco - 1,631 - (2011)
Linden Howe - 1,382 - (2018, Sr)
Josh VandenBerge - 1,357 - (2005)
Cale Conrad - 1,295 - (2020, Sr)
Jim Blaha - 1,263 - (1977)
Bryce Wiltgen - 1,189 - (2002)
Thomas Connely - 1,011 - (2012, Jr)
Bryce James - 1,111 - (2015)
Matt Reisinger - 1,045 - (2004)
Kalin Liveringhouse - 1,033 - (1983)
Nathan Howe - 1,005 - (2014)
Scott Bugay - 1,001 - (1981)
--------------------------------------------------------
Holy Moly, KENESAW has turned out some of the finest running backs in all of 8-Man football and one is still active in Tyson Denkert. All THREE of Coach Craig Schnitzler’s sons, Tyler, Austin and Preston, were 1000 yard rushers for the Blue Devils. Pound for pound, Sean Daly was one of the toughest I watched live back in 1993 for Kenesaw. Daly is now Dr. Sean Daly, a dentist in Hastings.
KENESAW - 21
Tyson Denkert - 2,020 - (2,132, Jr) {Still Active}
Sean Daly - 1,827 - (1993)
Preston Schnitzler - 1,810 - (2014, Jr)
Grant Robinson - 1,687 - (2005, Sr)
Shane Powell - 1,557 - (2003)
Preston Schnitzler - 1,521 - (2015, Sr)
Austin Schnitzler - 1,499 - (2014)
Mike Hogan - 1,497 - (1997)
Tyson Denkert - 1,483 - (2019, Soph)
Kurt Harms - 1,396 - (1985)
Grant Robinson - 1,380 - (2004)
Mike Hogan - 1,331 - (1996)
Tyler Schnitzler - 1,326 - (2011, Jr)
Tyler Schnitzler - 1,275 - (2012, Sr)
Tyson Burr - 1,256 - (2017, Sr)
Gavin Robinson - 1,124 - (2011)
John Schuster - 1,068 - (2018)
Chad Uden - 1,065 - (1988)
John Heckenlively - 1,043 - (1990)
Tyson Burr - 1,022 - (2016, Jr)
Pat Daly - 1,006 - (1994)
KEYA PAHA-1 - (with North Central now) {Red/White, Indians}
Wyatt Barstow - 1,217 - (2004)
KIMBALL-8
Jonathan Withrow - 1,412 - (2013, Jr)
Jonathan Withrow - 1,345 - (2014, Sr)
Jeff Fiether - 1,142 - (1985)
Craig Lockhorn - 1,114 - (1987)
John Soto - 1,105 - (1980, Jr)
John Soto - 1,047 - (1981, Sr)
John McConnell - 1,044 - (1992)
Todd Bartucci - 1,002 - (1994)
================================
THE “L’s”
LAUREL-CONCORD-3
Justin Hart - 1,940 - (2008)
Evan Haisch - 1,823 - (2020, Jr) {Still Active}
Chris Lackas - 1,043 - (2000)
------------------------------------------
I recall seeing all 5 of these gentlemen play and tough as nails can describe each one. As tough as that 1980 Lawrence team with Joe E. Svoboda and Joe I. Svoboda was, they just couldn’t get by Humphrey High in the D-1 Final.
LAWRENCE-5 - (now Lawrence-Nelson)
Joe E. Svoboda - 1,477 - (1980)
Dan Svoboda - 1,298 - (1984)
Jerry Hoelting - 1,268 - (1983)
Bill Kucera - 1,195 - (1983)
Russ Faimon - 1,129 - (1982)
------------------------------------------
Kirk Peterson was a STUD for Lawrence-Nelson. I also really liked Lane Heikkinen, who was a great leader and such a cool customer.
LAWRENCE-NELSON - 10
Kirk Peterson - 1,724 - (2001)
Dillon Menke - 1,713 - (2014)
Philip Schroer - 1,197 - (2004)
Lane Heikkinen - 1,196 - (2018, Sr)
Brett Peterson - 1,188 - (2003)
Doug Wehrman - 1,099 - (2002)
Andy Van Boening - 1,033 - (1999)
Lane Heikkinen - 1,018 - (2017, Jr)
Gavyn Buschkoetter - 1,008 - (2015)
Troy Peterson - 1,002 - (2007)
------------------------------------------
Those ‘84 and ‘85 Leigh teams were really solid with twin 1000 yard rushers, HB Shane Belohrad and FB Russ Kuhr. Belohrad was really a special talent and short, stocky Russ Kuhr led the blocking on sweeps for Belohrad, yet still found time to run for a 1000 yards three consecutive seasons. Before the Clarkson merger, Leigh played as the Panthers and wore Blue and White.
LEIGH-12 - (now with Clarkson to form Clarkson/Leigh)
Matt Bachman - 1,616 - (1992)
Shane Belohrad - 1,410 - (1983, Soph)
Shane Belohrad - 1,355 - (1985, Sr)
Cole Fischer - 1,349 - (2005)
Shane Belohrad - 1,243 - (1984, Jr)
Chad Settje - 1,222 - (1993)
Dave Podany - 1,119 - (1976)
Russ Kuhr - 1,105 - (1985, Jr)
Dennis Kuester - 1,105 - (1989)
Russ Kuhr - 1,085 - (1984, Soph)
Paul Stoffel - 1,081 - (1982)
Russ Kuhr - 1,037 - (1986, Sr)
Matt Bachman - 1,004 - (1991)
LEWELLEN-3 (Closed) {Tigers/Orange and Black}
Dutch Orr - 1,307 - (1992, Sr)
Dutch Orr - 1,218 - (1991, Jr)
Chad Livingston - 1,002 - (1993)
LEWISTON-6
Tanner Hippen - 1,122 - (2003)
Jeremy Barr - 1,120 - (1992)
Tyler Weirbein - 1,068 - (2004)
Russ Eltiste - 1,062 - (1987)
Randy Malone - 1,058 - (1981)
Kevin Malone - 1,004 - (1978)
------------------------------------------
Difficult to imagine Lexington’s last 1000 yard rusher nearly 30 years ago. I used to love stopping by the high school back in the 70’s to talk to then head coach Barry Alvarez. They didn’t come much better than Ted Harvey, who led the Minutemen to state football titles in 1972 and 1973. And you may remember that “Dr. Harvey” tore things up in Class B with a 5-9, 140 pound frame! A few years later he was a two-time All American cornerback for Nebraska. Ted Harvey is of course, a Doctor of Optometry in Lex these days.
LEXINGTON-7
Jeff Sykes - 1,296 - (1992)
Ted Harvey - 1,278 - (1973)
Tom Henner - 1,225 - (1971)
Riley Rhone - 1,142 - (1996)
Bill Dannehl - 1,085 - (1976)
Russ Stahla - 1,018 - (1984)
Ron Newton - 1,008 - (1975)
LEXINGTON ST. ANN-1 - (Closed in 1988) {Red & White Knights}
Dan Seaberger - 1,112 - (1983)
LEYTON-10
Brad VanAnne - 1,559 - (1989)
Mark Gaertner - 1,352 - (2000)
Jon Ahlschwede - 1,349 - (1998)