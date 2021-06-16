Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The Beginning of the “C” schools.

The CALLAWAY BEARS. Ironically, another that I saw every thousand yard rusher play live except for Tim Wood. Loved Monte Birnie because 1) He was on my first ever 1000 Yard Club and 2) He was just smooth as glass when he ran. Von Grove was a tough running back, Robbie Keeney was just plain tough and then there was the great Casey Cozad, who was not only the 1st freshman I ever recorded to break the 1000 yard rushing mark. Had it not been for an injury his sophomore season that kept him sidelined for a few games, Casey would have been a four-time thousand yard rusher.