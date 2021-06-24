Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The “D” schools.

We now list all the 1000 yard rushers from the Nebraska prep football programs beginning with the letter “D”.
All-State Basketball magician Kelly Ficken was my favorite 1000 yard rusher for the old Davenport orange and black clad Tigers. BUT, the million dollar question is…(what is the Hinkle kid’s first name that ran for 1,030 yards 43 years ago for Davenport. I have searched everywhere only to come up empty, so if someone can help me out here……...
DAVENPORT-5
Mark Alderman - 1,238- (1969)
Kelly Ficken - 1,200 - (1975)
Scott Albrecht - 1,040 - (1972, Sr)
Hinkle - 1,030 - (1978)
Scott Albrecht - 1,001 - (1971, Jr)
------------------------------------------------------
It would be difficult to top the hard running Bob Martin for the finest David City High has ever produced, but Austin Havlena, both Arnold boys and Clayton Decker were awfully good. David City running backs are usually very hard-nosed competitors who grind out many yards after contact.
DAVID CITY - 12
Seth Behrens - 1,762 - (2010, Sr)
Seth Behrens - 1,725 - (2009, Jr)
Kurt Schaecher - 1,646 - (1986)
Austin Havlena - 1,538 - (2012, Sr)
Jeff Arnold - 1,483 - (1990)
Mike Arnold - 1,446 - (1985)
Bob Martin - 1,387 - (1971)
Clayton Denker - 1,353 - (2019, Sr)
Austin Havlena - 1,311 - (2011, Jr)
Kyle Hilger - 1,095 - (2007)
Mike Arnold - 1,062 - (1984)
Tony Meusch - 1,060 - (2014)
DAVID CITY AQUINAS-9
Tony Truska - 1,622 - (1997)
Pat Roh - 1,410 - (1981)
Matt Mimick - 1,378 - (2008)
Nate Roh - 1,270 - (2009)
Luke Lavicky - 1,150 - (2004)
Lane Napier - 1,099 - (2015, Jr)
Landon Stouffer - 1,082 - (2012)
Noah Pelan - 1,057 - (2015)
Michael Andel - 1,022 - (2020, Jr) {Still Active}
------------------------------------------------------
One thing about Dawson Verdon…..when they had a 1000 yard rusher, they had a dandy. They had only 5 I could uncover, but the top three were all above the 1,700 yard mark. Big Bill Bruhn was an all-state basketball star, Todd Harring (whom I saw) was the state rushing leader by nearly 200 yards, and Cameron McNabb went to run for a thousand yards for an 11-Man Falls City Public program his senior season.
DAWSON-VERDON-5 - (Closed)
Todd Harring - 1,943 - (1979)
Dave Fischer - 1,792 - (1978)
Bill Bruhn - 1,743 - (1975)
Cameron McNabb - 1,295 - (1988, Soph) {1000 yarder for Falls City/1990}
Jim Huettner - 1,020 - (1983)
DECATUR-3 - (Closed)
Gerry Johnson - 1,296 - (1975)
Sean Dunning - 1,139 - (1976)
Mark Johnson - 1,035 - (1978)
DESHLER-6
Luke Dlouhy - 1,508 - (2011)
John Noojin - 1,414 - (2004)
Jim Grupe Deshler 1,265 - (1979)
Jim Cabrera - 1,191 - (1957)
Cayden Loomis - 1,103 - 2019)
Luke Dlouhy - 1,100 - (2010)
Rob Fayle - 1,078 - (1996)
DILLER-3 - (with Odell now)
Brad Engleman - 1,101 - (1998)
Todd Krieger - 1,100 - (1989)
Brett Landerenberger - 1,084 - (1988)
DILLER-ODELL-5
Drew Baxa - 1,274 - (2001, Jr)
Drew Baxa - 1,239 - (2002, Sr)
Brad Engleman - 1,101 - (1998)
Tad Meier - 1,085 - (2006)
Alex Renshaw - 1,003 - (2000)
------------------------------------------------------
If Dix high school produced only one 1000 yard rusher, it is only fitting it be the punishing running Mark Daum. The guy was boot tough. Probably still is.
DIX-1 - (Closed)
Mark Daum - 1,485 - (1979)
------------------------------------------------------
The DODGE Pirates produced the greatest runner of all-time, career rushing yards-wise, in Hall-of-Famer Cory Eikmeier. The Dodge flyer ran behind some of the greatest offensive lines in the history of 8-Man football, setting National records along the way. When discussing Dodge 1000 yard rushers, you cannot leave out the great Tyler Paulsen, who immediately stepped into the shoes of the graduated Cory Eikmeier and proceeded to scoot for a career 5,617 yards. Paulsen was a stud, man.
DODGE-16 - (Merged w/Howells in 2012)
Cory Eikmeier - 2,965 - (1996, Sr) - {8,330 career yards. #1 All-Time}
Cory Eikmeier - 2,518 - (1995, Jr)
Tyler Paulsen - 2,283 - (1999, Sr) - {5,617 career yards. 10th All-Time}
Cory Eikmeier - 1,975 - (1994, Soph)
Tyler Paulsen - 1,767 - (1998, Jr)
Derek Kampschneider - 1,693 - (2006)
Jared Franzluebbers - 1,618 - (2000)
Tyler Paulsen - 1,567 - (1997, Soph)
Brian Ortmeier - 1,521 - (2004)
Russell Meyer - 1,343 - (2001, Jr)
Russell Meyer - 1,337 - (2002, Sr)
Jeff Uher - 1,233 - (1995)
Butch Blankaneau - 1,100 - (1983)
Jeff Ruskamp - 1,089 - (2007)
Cody Wisnieski - 1,066 - (2011)
Derek Kampschneider - 1,006 - (2005)
DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST-1
Ty Eggen - 1, 083 - (2018)
DONIPHAN - 5
Mike Hastings - 1,266 - (1981)
Justin Brummond - 1,121 - (1997)
Jeremy Watson - 1,111 - (1993)
Ryan Krauss - 1,080 - (1992)
Shane McGooden - 1,024 - (1990)
------------------------------------------------------
Nobody did it like the incomparable Jordan Slough, who left would-be tacklers grabbing his shadow. The fleet-footed DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL back left them all looking at his backside on so many long journeys to the opposing end zone. Slough also benefited from some patented ferocious blocking offensive lines, but let it be known that the Cardinal superstar needed only a sliver of an opening to reach daylight.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL - 7
Jordan Slough - 2,272 - (2012, Jr)
Braden Schuppan - 2,006 - (2015)
Mark Zeckser - 2,002 - (2016)
Keithan Stafford - 1,405 - (2019, Sr)
Triston Stephens - 1,085 - (2017)
Keithan Stafford - 1,037 - (2018, Jr)
Clayton Spiehs - 1,118 - (2000)
DORCHESTER-5
Brent Zoubek - 1,292 - (1992)
Brent Zoubek - 1,228 - (1994)
Collyn Brummert - 1,088 - (2020)
Shawn Hostetler - 1,032 - (1995)
Billy Velder - 1,018 - (1978)
------------------------------------------------------
Strangely enough, neither Benklemen or Dundy County/Stratton had a 1000 yard rusher in the backfield until Phalen Sanford changed all that in 2016. Super coach Mike Spargo changed a lot of things in that football program which resulted in a Class D-1 state championship last Fall. Certainly no doubt that Serbie Diaz is my fav from here and rightly so. Serbie plays the game with the heart of a lion and is one of the finest high backs I have seen in quite some time.
Don’t forget the great Quade Myers has another season remaining and Coach Spargo “ain’t goin nowhere” and will continue to build strong Tiger football squads.
DUNDY COUNTY-STRATTON - 7
Serbando Diaz - 2,031 - (2020, Sr) - {5,750 Career Yards}
Serbando Diaz - 1,938 - (2018, Soph)
Quade Myers - 1,573 - 2019, Soph)
Serbando Diaz - 1,450 - 2019, Jr)