Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The “F” schools.

We now list all the 1000 yard rushers from the Nebraska prep football programs beginning with the letter “F”.
They don’t get much better than Jacob Johnson at Fairbury, but I also saw Mark Wragge play live and the guy was really tough. I wish Johnson could have stayed healthy his entire career. One of a kind for sure.
FAIRBURY-9
Mark Rogge- 1,775 - (2001, Sr)
Jacob Johnson - 1,637 - (2017, Sr)
Jacob Johnson - 1,503 - (2015, Soph)
Devin Schmidt - 1,247 - (2008)
Mark Rogge - 1,130 - (2000, Jr)
Benny Rogers - 1,080 - (1977)
Travis Sweetser - 1,068 - (2005) -
Jacob Johnson - 1,032 - (2016, Jr)
Mark Cote - 1,001 - (1984)
FAIRMONT-2 - (CLOSED)
Tyler Pieper - 1,135 - (1990)
Eric Schepers - 1,028 - (1988)
FALLS CITY HIGH-6
Zayne Heckenlively - 1,505 - (2015, Jr)
Cameron McNabb - 1,501 - (1990, Sr) - {1000 @ Dawson-Verdon/1989}
Cord Huettner - 1,481 - (2012)
Dan Werner - 1,450 - (2006)
Zayne Heckenlively - 1,386 - (2016, Sr)
Dakota Schulenburg - 1,339 - (2009)
--------------------------------------------------
How in the name of Doug Goltz do you pick the best of a bunch such as this? No way possible for me, although Chris Carpenter did impress me when I saw him. All these guys are cut out of the same mold and that will only continue into the future. Chris Darnell, Chris Carpenter and Nate Froeschl made up an all 1000 yard backfield, which has happened only 4 times in history.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART - 25
Nate O'Grady - 1,587 - (1999)
Sawyer Keen - 1,532 - (2013, Jr)
Lane Barnhill - 1,517 - (2012)
Steve Simon - 1,467 - (1990, Sr)
Chris Carpenter - 1,450 - (1993, Jr)
Garrett Harring - 1,401 - (2011)
Michael Olberding - 1,358 - (2006)
Austin Malone - 1,337 - (2014)
Chris Darnell- 1,327 - (1992) - {Part of a 3-1000 yarders backfield}
Dan Hill - 1,283 - (1976)
Chris Carpenter - 1,282 - (1994, Sr)
Sawyer Keen - 1,275 - (2014, Sr)
Nate Froeschl - 1,210 - (1994, Sr)
Rich Witt - 1,194 - (1972)
Chris Carpenter - 1,181 -(1992, Soph) - {Part of a 3-1000 yarders backfield}
Matt Sells - 1,149 - (2002)
Aaron O'Grady - 1,138 - (1995)
Steve Simon - 1,107 - (1989, Jr)
Nate Froeschl - 1,059 - (1992, Soph) - {Part of a 3-1000 yarders backfield}
Jeff Schawang - 1,051 - (1989)
Lane Scheitel - 1,044 - (2012)
Doug Voegele - 1,117 - (1960)
Ryan Voegele - 1,011 - (2004)
Dan Bird - 1,011 - (1970)
Nate Froeschl-1,001 - (1993, Jr)
FARNUM-2 - (CLOSED)
Scott Franzen-1,394 - (1988)
Wendell Hoppe - 1,196 - (1972)
--------------------------------------------------
Dale Siefkes 2,325 yards way back in 1955 is pretty impressive considering the fact rushing stats were rarely kept in those days. That tells me somebody was ahead of their time as far as stat keeping was concerned. Have to trust that total.
FILLEY-4 (With Adams to form Freeman High School)
Dale Siefkes - 2,325 - (1,955)
Curt Lenners - 2,015 - (1992, Sr)
Donovan DeBuhr - 1,715 - (1980)
Curt Lenners - 1,480 - (1991, Jr)
--------------------------------------------------
My good friend, the great Mike Brower! The guy had extraordinary O-Lines, but possessed staggering power and high-caliber vision. Brower was one of just 11 Freshman to gain 1000 yards and one of just SIX running backs to crack the thousand yard rushing mark FOUR times during a high school career. If you’re looking for Mike’s 4th 1000 yard total, it is listed under Geneva, which was the school name before changing to Fillmore Central in 2001 when Fairmont came on board.
FILLMORE CENTRAL-6
Mike Brower - 2,374 - (2003, Sr) {6,099 Career Rushing Yards}
Mike Brower - 1,341 - (2002, Jr)
Mike Brower - 1,321 - (2001, Soph)
Jacob Stoner - 1,230 - (2020, Sr)
Tanner Lieck - 1,026 - (2010)
Jacob Stoner - 1,001 - (2012, Jr)
--------------------------------------------------
I can guarantee you Cole Biodrowski was the fastest 1000 yard rusher FORT CALHOUN ever produced. One back I was really knocked out about after seeing him play was Rico Caruso. Very talented.
FT. CALHOUN-12
James Rathjen - 1,431 - (2011, Jr)
Cole Biodrowski - 1,383 - (2000)
Rico Caruso - 1,347 - (1995)
Jordan Kann - 1,307 - (2012)
Brian Hansen - 1,256 - (1984, Jr)
Rico Caruso - 1,225 - (1996)
James Rathjen - 1,162 - (2012, Sr)
Nick Rupe - 1,151 - (2001, Jr)
Monte Christensen - 1,060 - (1993)
Brian Hansen - 1,045 - (1985, Sr)
Nick vonKnorring - 1,030 - (2006)
Nick Rupe - 1,025 - (2002, Sr)
FRANKLIN-5
Doug Plank - 1,584 - (1964)
Kurtis Fritson - 1,223 - (2007)
Aaron Davis - 1,106 - (2009)
John Denahey - 1,079 - (1984)
Jeff Muir - 1,002 - (2000)
FREEMAN-6
Jacob Burh - 1,449 - (2014, Sr)
Elliott Mencl - 1,442 - (2008)
Austin Ruskamp - (1,246, Jr)
Jordan Pella - 1,183 - (2009)
Jacob Burh - 1,072 - (2013, Jr)
Holden Ruse - 1,058 - (2020, Sr)
FREMONT - 10
Ritch Bahe - 1,281 - (1970)
Cody Carlson - 1,200 - (2018, Sr)
Jesse Hinrichs - 1,112 - (1994)
Sean Lambert - 1,090 - (2014, Jr)
Dan Giebler - 1,081 - (1999)
Sean Lambert - 1,057 - (2015, Sr)
Zach Yount - 1,030 - (1995)
Micah Moore - 1,024 - (2020, Jr) - {Still Active}
Gary Jensen - 1,015 - (1968)
Bruce Mertins - 1,000 - (1986)
--------------------------------------------------
Another 1000 yard list that resembles a Who’s Who of high school running backs in Nebraska. I have been very fortunate to have seen many live and Mark Everet, Mark Mendlik, current head coach Seth Mruz and of course Koa McIntyre are among the best. Mruz was certainly one of the toughest! FREMONT BERGAN-17
Mark Everet - 1,642 - (1982)
Jamie Ringle - 1,627 - (1998)
Joel Wiedel - 1,625 - (2012)
Seth Mruz - 1,379 - (2004)
Mark Mendlik - 1,364 - (1979)
Luke Brabec - 1,338 - (2000)
Mark Mendlik - 1,276 - (1978)
Koa McIntyre - 1,238 - (2020, Jr) {Still Active}
Adam Anderson - 1,214 - (1994)
Paul Mooney - 1,202 - (1996)
Jamie Ringle - 1,177 - (1997)
Adam Anderson - 1,147 - (1995)
Tristen Logemann - 1,128 - (2014)
Ethan Villwok - 1,015 - (2018, Jr)
Andy Follett - 1,009 - (1990)
Starr Schulke - 1,006 - (1986)
Steve Fitzgerald - 1,002 - (1988)
--------------------------------------------------
All-State Basketball star Jay Theis could play a little football too! Poor guy had very little help when Friend’s student numbers forced them to play 11-Man football in Jay's senior season. His body suffered a frightful beating that season. Another absolutely sensational player and future Hall of Famer was Jordan Stutzman. Wow!
FRIEND - 15
Jay Theis - 2,345 - (1996, Sr) {5,185 Career Rushing Yards}
Clayton Moore - 2,179 - (2010)
Jordan Stutzman - 2,008 - (2003, Sr)
Jay Theis - 1,890 - (1995, Jr)
Zemua Baptista - 1,781 - (2014, Jr)
Josh Eklund - 1,769 - (2012)
Jordan Stutzman - 1,637 - (2001, Soph)
Trevin Stutzman - 1,552 - (2004, Sr)
Jordan Stutzman - 1,314 - (2002, Jr)
Todd Spohn - 1,191 - (2000)
Joey Jantzi -1,187 - (1998)
Edwin Baptista - 1,033 - (2017, Jr)
Kirk Kellough - 1,032 - (1975)
Trevin Stutzman - 1,043 - (2003, Jr)
Zemua Baptista - 1,031, (2015, Soph)
--------------------------------------------------
There were not too many backs around that topped Garrett Sonderup or Brian Schuster. We all know what Schuster accomplished at Nebraska, but I haven’t seen many runners that made things look so ridiculously easy as did Sonderup. His Houdini-like runs were so remarkable I still dream about them to this day. When Howells-Dodge coaching Legend Mike Spiers says Sonderup was one of the best he’s ever seen, book it!
FULLERTON - 11
Garrett Sonderup - 2,319 - (2014, Sr) - {5,678 career rushing yards}
Brian Schuster - 1,831 - (1990, Sr)
Jeff Small - 1,614 - (1994, Sr)
Garrett Sonderup - 1,536 - (2013, Jr)
Brian Schuster - 1,498 - (1991)
Kevin Small - 1,343 - (1998)
Dave Wetovick - 1,307 - (1977)
Garrett Sonderup - 1,125 - (2012, Soph)
Jeff Small - 1,122 - (1993, Jr)