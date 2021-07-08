Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The “H” schools.

We now list all the 1000 yard rushers from the Nebraska prep football programs beginning with the letter “H”.
--------------------------------------------------
Despite the fact Brian Hahn was a state rushing leader his junior season, Alex Dose was the man with the most career yards and certainly electrifying to watch with his keen vision, sharp cuts and ability to make people miss.
HAMPTON-11
Alex Dose - 1,843 - (2007, Soph)
Brian Hahn - 1,711 - (1976, Jr) - {State Rushing Champ in 1976}
Alex Dose - 1,528 - (2009, Sr) - {5,017 Career Rushing Yards}
Brian Hahn - 1,506 - (1977, Sr)
Ryan Bamesberger - 1,486 - (1988, Jr)
Dale Young - 1,121 - (1971)
Cory Serreyn - 1,103 - (1990)
Alex Dose - 1,055 - (2008, Jr)
Bob Hutsell - 1,050 - (1975)
Ryan Bamesberger - 1,019 - (1989, Sr)
Dave Jones - 1,011 - (1985)
HARTINGTON HIGH-6
Jeremy Wynia - 1,510 - (1993)
Nick Miller - 1,329 - (2012)
Curt Topf - 1,193 - (1994)
Chris Folkers - 1,144 - 1980
Craig Marsh - 1,064 - (2001)
Gary Olson - 1,046 - (1965)
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE - 4
Colton Schmidt - 1,547 - (2016)
Ethan Koch - 1,132 - (2018, Sr)
Shaye Morten - 1,002 - (2019)
Ethan Koch - 1,001 - (2017, Jr)
--------------------------------------------------
You’d have to search far and wide to find a better football coach than Cedar Catholic’s fine Chad Cattau. The man knows the game and these 1000 yard rushers are just one facet of the entire plan. I’ve been fortunate enough to see most of these star runners and, honest to goodness the one and only Chad Koch just left me at a loss for words. At 6-1, 215 pounds nobody wanted to meet Koch head on.
Not many can have run for 6,000 career yards in the state, either. Only four other 11-Man backs, matter of fact, so that puts Chad Koch in very elite company.
AND...not many other 11-Man schools can boast a TRIO of 3-TIME 1000 YARD RUSHERS.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC-17
Chad Koch - 2,475 - (2009, Sr) - {6,017 Career Rushing/5th all time}
Chad Koch - 1,824 - (2007, Soph)
Preston Leise - 1,754 - (2005, Sr)
Jeff Leise - 1,661 - (1976, Sr)
Shane Kuchta - 1,607 - (1983)
Ryan Becker - 1,572 - (2014, Sr)
Easton Becker - 1,457 - (2020, Jr) - {Still Active}
Chad Koch - 1,451 - (2008, Jr)
Jacob Keiser - 1,450 - (2018, Jr)
Jacob Keiser - 1,437 - (2017, Soph)
Keenan Sudbeck - 1,341 - (2011)
Derrick Leise - 1,248 - (2001)
Ryan Becker - 1,202 - (2013, Jr)
Ryan Becker - 1,036 - (2012, Soph)
Jeff Leise - 1,016 - (1975, Jr)
Preston Leise - 1,010 - (2004, Jr)
Jacob Keiser - 1,006 - (2019, Sr)
--------------------------------------------------
My two favorite Harvard 1000 yarders were Jeff Stone, who played 11-Man football for the Cardinals in 1984, and the colorful, standout David Reazola, the 6-Man star who led his team to a State 6-Man Championship in 2018. That 2018 Harvard offense with Reazola was so high-octane they piled up a video game-like 242 points in four playoff games.
HARVARD-11
Tucker Scherbarth - 2,144 - (2017, Sr)
Jeff Stone - 1,877 - (1984)
David Reazola - 1,719 - (2018, Jr)
Tucker Scherbarth - 1,709 - (2016, Jr)
Ryan Frank - 1,417 - (1990)
David Reazola - 1,300 - (2019, Sr)
Oscar Correa - 1,208 - (2003)
Scott Holz - 1,033 - (1986)
Dave Aspergren - 1,028 - (1963)
Ethan Piper - 1,028 - (2020)
Mitch Sadd - 1,002- (1994)
HASTINGS HIGH-1
Bo Bienkowski - 1,692 - (1997)
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA-15
Travis Soucie - 2,175 - (1995)
Dalton Sealey - 1,882 - (2009)
Cody Jackson - 1,358 - (2010)
Brandon Duggins - 1,327 - (1997)
John Butler - 1,288 - (1988)
Hunter Fischer - 1,284 - (2015)
Mike Mertens - 1,274 - (2003)
Chris Bartunek - 1,218 - (1983)
Nick Soucie - 1,205 - (2000)
Justin Small - 1,201 - (2008)
Tom Micek - 1,103 - (1974)
Jordan Parr - 1,031 - (2005)
Ben Konen - 1,029 - (2009)
Nick Brouillette - 1,002 - (2012)
Bob Horton - 1,000 - (1973)
--------------------------------------------------
The way he played the game it seems like Trent Reed will be the king of hill at Hay Springs forever. I saw him just one time, in the state championship game at UNK. The kid looked like a lineman and ran like a track sprint star. A player like Trent Reed comes around once in a lifetime at a school like Hay Springs. What an spectacular talent.
HAY SPRINGS - 5
Trent Reed - 2,401 - (2017, Jr)
Trent Reed - 1,816 - (2016, Soph)
Justin Scherbarth - 1,158 - (1999)
Heath Lee - 1,098 - (2009)
Chris Roy - 1,050 - (2014)
--------------------------------------------------
I have to give my former neighbor, Scotty Jorgensen some high props here. Coach Jorgensen not only succeeded Hall-of-Fame 8-Man coach Jim Cole, but led Hayes Center to an appearance at Memorial Stadium in the 2009 Class D-2 championship. The Cardinals ran into a Humphrey St. Francis buzzsaw that afternoon, but I was definitely knocked out by Keifer Messersmith (2,275 yards) and teammates like rugged linebacker Tyler Clifford and Brady Rosno.
HAYES CENTER-14
Keifer Messesmith - 2,275 - (2009)
Levi Tyan - 1,712 - (2006, Jr)
Seth Gohl - 1,508 - (2012)
Bret Lawson - 1,446 - (1998, Sr)
Levi Tyan - 1,380 - (2007, Sr)
Travis Lawson - 1,368 - (1995, Jr)
Jeff Erickson - 1,366 - (1990)
Shannon Messersmith - 1,322 - (1987)
Travis Lawson - 1,308 - (1996, Sr)
Brett Brown - 1,267 - (2003, Jr)
Jay Erickson - 1,060 - (1993)
Brett Brown - 1,033 - (2004, Sr)
Bret Lawson - 1,030 - (1997, Jr)
Lane Capron - 1,011 - (1993)
HEBRON - 10 - (Now Thayer Central)
Zach Kassebaum - 1,882 - (1997)
Kevin McCall - 1,502 - (1992)
Levi Caudy - 1,377 - (2000)
Jim Bargen - 1,290 - (2000)
Mitch Gerdes - 1,269 - 1977
Mitch Gerdes - 1,250 - (1978)
Brandon Bleich - 1,244 - (1993)
Jim Bargen - 1,207 - (1999)
Jim Bargen - 1,194 - (1998)
J.J. Bernadt - 1,190 - (1998)
--------------------------------------------------
That 2014 Hemingford 8-Man football team was simply unbelievable and right at the center of attention was the remarkable Ethan Skinner, a phenomenal athlete and one of the best of all time in the Panhandle. You weigh 185 pounds and run a 4.6 forty, an :11.2 hundred. a :50.3 four hundred and have a vertical of 34 inches, you’re gonna be a huge cut above the rest as was Ethan Skinner.
HEMINGFORD - 16
Ethan Skinner - 2,685 - (2014, Sr) - {6,139 Career Rushing/4th all time}
Brian Turek - 1,633 - (2020, Sr)
Corey Campbell - 1,625 - (1989, Jr)
Trey Ramos - 1,315 - (2009)
Anthony Adamson - 1,308 - (2008)
Justin Davis - 1,289 - 2017, Jr)
Justin Davis - 1,253 - (2018, Sr)
Corey Campbell - 1,145 - (1990, Sr)
Ryan Schledwitz - 1,138 - (2004)
Ethan Skinner - 1,143 - (2012, Soph)
Austin Engle - 1,137 - (1998)
Cody Laursen - 1,098 - (2015)
Brian Turek - 1,074 - (2019, Jr)
Jameson Wood - 1,069 - (2016)
Kalvin Kresl - 1,020 - (1989)
Brett Sorensen - 1,016 - (2000)
--------------------------------------------------
I still thank the Good Lord I was around to see Austin Stuhr break the single season 3,000 yard rushing mark and the funny thing about it is, Henderson had some other 1000 yard rushers that were also unbelievable. The best athlete I ever saw at Henderson was the brilliant John Kroeker, who did it all. Kroeker was so outstanding that he was chosen to fill TWO POSITIONS on the 1983 Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska (Super-State) squad. Chad Buller was no slouch either but had to manufacture many of his 1,865 yards in 1998 on his own.
HENDERSON - 10 - (Bradshaw joined to form Heartland)
Austin Stuhr - 3,185* - (2016, Sr) - {*State Single Season Rushing Record}
John Kroeker - 1,895 - (1983, Sr)
Chad Buller - 1,865 - (1998, Sr)
Austin Stuhr -1,511- (2015, Jr)
Andrew Regier - 1,461- (1990)
Chad Buller - 1,416 - (1997, Jr)
Jordan Heinrichs - 1,407 - (2014)
John Kroeker - 1,380 - (1981, Soph)
Tyler Brown - 1,319 - 2013, Jr)
Tyler Brown - 1,184 - (2014, Sr)
HERSHEY-11
Chris Streeter - 1,603 - (2004)
Gaige Marshall - 1,395 - (2014, Sr)
Gaige Marshall - 1,333 - (2013, Jr)
Easton Clark - 1,304 - (2016, Jr)
Marshall Swanson - 1,259 - (1979)
Mark Crow - 1,250 - (1986, Sr)
Mark Crow - 1,230 - (1985, Jr)
Shane Swanson - 1,175 - (1980)
Jordan Hyatt - 1,044 - (2010)
Easton Clark - 1,006 - (2017, Sr)
Mark Crow - 1,002 - (1984, Soph)
HIGH PLAINS - 6
Tanner Fate - 2,014 - (2012, Jr)
Travis Kuhn - 1,344 - (2005, Jr)
Tanner Fate - 1,333 - (2012, Sr)
Travis Kuhn - 1,101 - (2006, Sr)
Josh DeMers - 1,085 - (2015)
Josh Hudson - 1,057 - (2005)
HILDRETH - 4 - (Wilcox hooked up to form Wilcox-Hildreth)
Troy Space - 1,404 - (1987)
Casey Tobiassen - 1,319 - (1995)
Jay Halsted - 1,111 - (1985)
Trent Schmidt - 1,051 - (1995)
--------------------------------------------------
The name that sticks out in my mind is Pierce Utterback, who had a terrific 2019 season, being held under 100 yards rushing just one time and that was by the mighty Burwell Longhorns. The 165 pound Utterback, who also rambled for 895 yards his junior season, was chosen to play in the 2020 Sertoma 8-Man All-Star game, but never had the chance to strut his stuff because the Covid pandemic forced the game to be cancelled.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY - 6
Austin Blume - 1,507 - (2011, Soph)
Cale Brown - 1,500 - (2011)
Pierce Utterback - 1,362 - (2019)
Clive Brown - 1,080 - (2010, Sr)
Braydn Hutto - 1,047 - (2020, Jr) - {Still Active}
Clive Brown - 1,024 - (2009, Jr)
HOLBROOK - 2 - (Closed in 1992) (Orange/White, Hornets}
Tim Driskill - 1,499 - (1983)
Brian Long -1,007 - (1987)
HOLDREGE-5
Cooper Rogers - 1,753 - (2015)
Pat Ackerman - 1,439 - (2005)
Seth Swanson - 1,075 - (2003)
Alex Wells - 1,074 - (2016)
Chris Swanson - 1,035 - (2004)
--------------------------------------------------
Wes Boals…..picture a Sherman Tank that can run a :09.9 hundred yard dash. Boals was a real Stud, as were Trevor Hightree and the great Wyatt Tremayne, who went on to sparkle at Midland University.
HOMER-5
Wes Boals - 2,012 - (1985)
Wes Boals - 1,814 - (1984)
Trevor Hightree - 1,805 - (1999)
Wyatt Tremayne - 1,330 - (2014)
Kevin Kramper - 1,109 - (1987)
HORDVILLE-3 - (Closed in 1987) {Red/White, Bulldogs}
Todd Tyler - 1,758 - (1982)
Todd Tyler - 1,238 - (1981)
Bill Anderson - 1,035 - (1977)
--------------------------------------------------
I am on the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame nominating committee with some of the greatest 8-Man coaches in the history of the game and I can tell you Howells head coach Mike Speirs name will always be associated with that august company. No brainer there. The man has a program that has turned out some of the greatest 8-Man offensive lines in history, which in turn has produced some of the most incredible running backs in the game.
FIVE Howells backs reached the 2,000 yard plateau, headed by the sensational Clint Belina, who was the leading returning 8-Man rusher in the entire NATION in 2009. And, one of the greatest athletes I have ever watched in all my football days, QB Mat Eikmeier, was merely a one time 1000 yarder for the Mighty Bobcats in 2003. Brad Vering, a 1995 Howells thousand yarder, went on to be an Olympic wrestler and how about those Bohaboj boys, who chased jackrabbits to rehearse their cuts on the football field.
HOWELLS-16
Clint Belina - 2,647 - (2009, Sr) - {6,071* Career Rushing/7th Overall}
Clint Belina - 2,478 - (2008, Jr)
Kurt Bohaboj - 2,234 - (1996)
Trent Mastny - 2,097 - (2010, Sr)
Alan Bohaboj - 2,036 - (2000)
Clint Belina - 1,469 - (2007, Soph)
Brad Vering - 1,434 - (1995)
Randy Jakubowski - 1,379 - (2002)
Trent Mastny - 1,329 - (2011)
Kai Konicek - 1,303 - (2005)
Russ Belina - 1,184 - (1997)
Eric Brabec - 1,112 - (2007)
Mat Eikmeier - 1,068 - (2003)
Brad Vering - 1,029 - (1994)
Michael Dostal - 1,026 - (2003)
Andy Ernesti - 1,020 - (1991)
HOWELLS-DODGE-6 - (Howells and Dodge merged in 2012)
Dylan Horejsi - 1,630 - (2018, Sr)
Dylan Horejsi - 1,622 - (2017, Jr)
Jesse Faltys - 1,378 - (2014)
Levi Belina - 1,351 - (2020, Jr) - {Still Active/Marvelous talent!}
Matt Gooch - 1,269 - (2012)
Levi Belina - 1,162 - (2019, Soph)
HUMBOLDT-1 - (Red/White, Cardinals) Terry McMann - 1,151 - (1994)
HUMBOLDT-TABLE ROCK-STEINEUER-4
Aric Schnacker - 1,221 - (2010)
Lance Hanzlicek - 1,086 - (2009)
Aric Schnacker - 1,015 - (2009)
John Barnett - 1,076 - (2000)
HUMPHREY PUBLIC-13
Ron Zach - 1,682 - (1983, Jr)
Ken Zach - 1,544 - (1986, Sr)
Jeff Christensen - 1,393 - (1982)
Tom Veik - 1,329 - (1990)
Paul Slizoski - 1,297 - (1980)
Matt Brandl - 1,283 - (1976)
Derek Dohman - 1,203 - (2008)
Todd Finkral - 1,137 - (1983)
Dwight Hanzel - 1,117 - (2010)
Russ Korth - 1,111 - (2001)
Ken Zach - 1,110 - (1985, Jr)
Blake Harper - 1,103 - (2004)
Ron Zach - 1,057 - (1984, Sr)
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY -2
Bryce Classen - 1,035 - (2019)
Dylan Hanzel - 1,009 - (2018)
--------------------------------------------------
Hall of Fame Coach Eric Kessler could coach a tiddlywinks team and win a state championship in St. Frans offered the sport. JJ Oltmer and Matt Korus head up a list of thousand yard runners here, although the old guard, who consisted of guys like Kenny Engle (‘82) and Joe Wieser (‘83) were no slouches either. I especially like Duane Kosch from that 1995 team that destroyed everyone they faced on their way to a D-2 Championship that year.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS-22
Matt Korus - 2,108 - (2009, Sr)
JJ Oltmer - 1,978 - (2014, Sr) - {5,740 Career Rushing Yards}
Kyle Wemhoff - 1,904 - (2015)
Duane Kosch - 1,807 - (1995)
Tim Werner - 1,670 - (1981)
Matt Korus - 1,641 - (2008, Jr)
JJ Oltmer - 1,588 - (2012, Soph)
Taylor Wemhoff - 1,545 - (2019, Sr)
Kenny Engle - 1,468 - (1982)
Todd Eisenmenger - 1,402 - (1984)
Joe Wieser - 1,401 - (1983)
Taylor Wemhoff - 1,359 - (2018, Jr)
Colton Engle - 1,300 - (2016, Sr)
Travis Wegener - 1,277- (2004)
Derek Pfeifer - 1,181 - (2011)
Randy Wemhoff - 1,160 - (1979)
Justin Pfeifer - 1,124 - (1998)
Travis Wegener - 1,020 - (2005)
Kenny Kuchar - 1,015 - (2010)
Ryan Krings - 1,013 - (1990)
Adam Hamling - 1,005 - (1998)
Mike Babel - 1,005 - (1996)
--------------------------------------------------
HYANNIS - 13
Travis Hoover - 2,641 - (2013)
Gabe Haney - 2,410 - (2015, Sr)
Jay Herman - 2,147 - (1988, Jr)
Kobee Olson - 1,774 - 2018, Sr)
Bryan Ferguson - 1,707 - (2009)
Gabe Haney - 1,583 - (2014, Jr)