Running For a 1000, and Into Forever (A history of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club) - The “H” schools.

I still thank the Good Lord I was around to see Austin Stuhr break the single season 3,000 yard rushing mark and the funny thing about it is, Henderson had some other 1000 yard rushers that were also unbelievable. The best athlete I ever saw at Henderson was the brilliant John Kroeker, who did it all. Kroeker was so outstanding that he was chosen to fill TWO POSITIONS on the 1983 Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska (Super-State) squad. Chad Buller was no slouch either but had to manufacture many of his 1,865 yards in 1998 on his own.