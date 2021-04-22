Salas leads Islanders to senior night win

Grand Island took the lead early in the second half. Javier Baide flew into the left side of the box and unleashed a laser that went over the keeper’s head and just underneath the crossbar to make it 2-1.

Salas scored his second at 61:25 off a rebound of a Baide free kick.

Those goals were the results of some more changes made by the Islanders, who had been relying on scoring on long-distance shots in recent weeks.

“We’re playing a true 3-4-3 now as opposed to the 3-5-2, and the reason behind that is we’re trying to play with a center forward,” Jensen said. “We looked at the film (from Tuesday’s 2-1 loss) and we had all kinds of opportunities in the Kearney game. We were taking a lot of shots but they were from distance.

“We needed to get something inside, so we changed the formation up.”

The signs were encouraging in creating scoring chances for Baide and Salas up front while sophomore Jalen Jensen anchored the defense.

“I told the boys we’re not going to lose any more game 1-0,” Jeremy Jensen said. “We’re either going to score goals and keep moving along or we’re going to have someone put us through the sword. We’re going to see how it all works out.”