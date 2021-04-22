Salas leads Islanders to senior night win

Diego Salas made the most of his senior night Thursday.
The Grand Island Senior High forward scored twice to lead the Islanders past Fremont 3-1 at Memorial Stadium.
But it wasn’t necessarily a feel-good night for Grand Island despite the win. An injury-filled game led to some postgame concerns for coach Jeremy Jensen, who said he isn’t a huge fan for senior night for several reasons in addition to facing losing a solid group.
“It really messes with your warmup routine and getting everything ready to go,” Jensen said. “(Senior midfielder) Tony (Acosta) has a hamstring (injury) now because of that. (Senior defender) Jose (Bermudez) has a knee (injury), although I think he’ll be OK.
“When you lose two senior captains to injury on senior night, it’s unfortunate.”
Injuries were the story of the match for both teams.
“The game was disjointed,” Jensen said. “It didn’t have any rhythm. It was cold temperatures, the wind, injuries – a lot of injuries. There were probably seven or eight stoppages.”
Fremont (5-7) took an early lead at 7:54 when Edgar Morales cut through the box and sent a shot past freshman goalkeeper Alberto Bermudez.
The Islanders (7-5) tied it up at 18:54. Salas broke into the box and didn’t stop until he shot right in front of the 6-yard box.
Grand Island took the lead early in the second half. Javier Baide flew into the left side of the box and unleashed a laser that went over the keeper’s head and just underneath the crossbar to make it 2-1.
Salas scored his second at 61:25 off a rebound of a Baide free kick.
Those goals were the results of some more changes made by the Islanders, who had been relying on scoring on long-distance shots in recent weeks.
“We’re playing a true 3-4-3 now as opposed to the 3-5-2, and the reason behind that is we’re trying to play with a center forward,” Jensen said. “We looked at the film (from Tuesday’s 2-1 loss) and we had all kinds of opportunities in the Kearney game. We were taking a lot of shots but they were from distance.
“We needed to get something inside, so we changed the formation up.”
The signs were encouraging in creating scoring chances for Baide and Salas up front while sophomore Jalen Jensen anchored the defense.
“I told the boys we’re not going to lose any more game 1-0,” Jeremy Jensen said. “We’re either going to score goals and keep moving along or we’re going to have someone put us through the sword. We’re going to see how it all works out.”
Jalen Jensen came through with a key defensive play when he was able to clear a shot that had deflected off Bermudez and was rolling toward the goal when it was still a one-score game with about 25 minutes left.
“I don’t want to see our center back have to clear balls off the line very often,” Jeremy Jensen said. “I’m pretty proud of No. 22 back there. He’s played fantastic this year. I’m a dad so I’m a little biased, but I’m still a coach and try to be objective.
“I honestly feel he’s been the best defensive player I’ve seen on the field this year, and I’m putting a lot on his plate.”
Bermudez was given another start in goal to gain experience and also allow senior keepers Danny Rendon and Jarrett Astudillo to have some time in the field for senior night.
“(Bermudez) is still learning,” Jeremy Jensen said. “It’s all about positioning for him. He’s really springy and has good reflexes.
“We not only have Alberto but we also have two other freshman goalkeepers as well in Tito (Astudillo) and Dewey (Duff), so it’s nice to have that kind of young nucleus and see if one of these kids can develop into something special for us.”