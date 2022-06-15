Saluting the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Class of 2022 Hall of Fame - Larry Vlasin-Madrid High School

As we move ahead with our NEMFCA Hall of Fame salutes, I am honored to introduce you to our seventh of 14 NEMFCA Class of 2022 Hall of Fame members.

Our 7th salute goes to one of my true lifetime HEROES, the remarkable and unforgettable, Larry Vlasin.

Even as late as my early high school years at GICC, there were unbelievably talented athletes in the Western part of Nebraska that flew under the radar. Yes, the Internet was far from being in existence back in the early to mid 1960’s, but there were still prep athletes that “flew under the radar” for the simple reason they didn’t play for schools east of Kearney.

That certainly wasn’t the case with the incredible Larry Vlasin, who was a shining star for small school Madrid and known by many. My Dad told me about Larry Vlasin back in my playing days at GICC, and since we played nearly all our home games on Saturdays (GI Senior High grabbed the Fridays for their home games), some football buddies and yours truly drove all the way out Vlasin's way to see him perform in person.

We were simply star-struck. Not only did Madrid play an unheard of “no huddle” offense, but Larry was just phenomenal in every phase of the game. The dude was talented beyond his years and we were so pumped when we got back to Grand Island, we beat up on our opponent that next night.

And to think Larry Vlasin and I would cross paths at GI Northwest years later when I was the basketball PA announcer out there, was simply magical. I was so lucky to meet the Legend.

It is heartbreaking that Mr. Vlasin is no longer with us, but this Saturday will still be very special to his wonderful wife and family, and to a GICC kid who drove out West to watch him perform his magic.

And now, we proudly present the legendary Larry Vlasin’s NEMFCA Hall of Fame bio;

LARRY VLASIN – MADRID HIGH SCHOOL

Larry was not only a superstar on the field, he was also an outstanding all-around athlete that excelled in basketball, track, and baseball as well. However, it was his legendary exploits on the gridiron that brought him to the doorstep of the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame.

Larry was a “game-breaking” quarterback for the Pirates while averaging 339 total yards per game (setting a national record that stood for 45 years) and a “game-changing” defensive back that returned 7 interceptions for touchdowns (a state single-season record that stands to this day).

In 1963 & 1964, he led Madrid’s no-huddle offense to back-to-back undefeated seasons while earning 1st Team All-South Platte Valley Conference and 1st Team All-State honors from various state media outlets. In 1965, Larry was chosen to play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and later became the first eight-man player named as the “State High School Athlete of the Year”.

After graduating, he was drafted to play professional baseball for the Kansas City Athletics, and when he finally retired from competition, Larry went on to dedicate many years to coaching HS football, basketball, and track in Western Nebraska.

The NEMFCA is honored to induct him into the Eight-Man Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

