Saluting the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Class of 2022 Hall of Fame - Steve Borer

It’s that time of year again. As a member of the NEMFCA Hall of Fame nominating committee, I am honored to introduce you to our first of 14 NEMFCA Class of 2022 Hall of Fame members.

My first salute goes to longtime friend, Steve Borer, who is one of the finest human beings I have ever known. Steve is being honored for his contributions as an 8-Man football coach, but was also a terrific Activities Director at Seward high school for years and now is a familiar face at Pinnacle Bank Arena, volunteering his services to the NSAA during the State Basketball Tournament, among many other things.

You would have to look far and wide to find a more genuine individual than the great Steve Borer! And now, we proudly present Mr. Borer’s NEMFCA Hall of Fame bio;

COACH STEVE BORER – BRADY HIGH SCHOOL

For nearly 20 years, Steve served as head coach for the Eagles, where he garnered a 76-68 record, made 2 state playoff appearances, and nine of his players were selected to participate in the Eight-Man All-Star game.

During that time, he was elected as an NEMFCA officer and was honored as an assistant coach for the West All-Stars in 1998. Steve also served on several committees that successfully worked with the NSAA to expand the number of eight-man schools participating in the state playoffs.

Notwithstanding, it was Steve and assistant coach Doug Pearson’s literary efforts that truly left his most indelible mark on our game. Due to the scarcity of resources available to coaches in the 1980’s and 1990’s, Steve reached out to several of his contemporaries in an attempt to compile as much information as possible about coaching Eight Man Football.

The result of that effort became two separate books titled “A Collection of the Best Vol. 1 and Vol. 2”. These manuals provided invaluable scheme and drill work to help both young and veteran coaches alike. This amazing resource has gone on to help countless coaches better serve their players, teams, and communities that proudly play our game. Through the years, Coach Borer has given much effort to the betterment of Nebraska 8-Man Football, and for his contributions.

The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

