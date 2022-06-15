Saluting the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Class of 2022 Hall of Fame - Michael Bayer-Howells High School

It’s that time of year again. As a member of the NEMFCA Hall of Fame nominating committee, I am honored to introduce you to our sixth of 14 NEMFCA Class of 2022 Hall of Fame members.

Our 6th salute goes to one of the most feared defensive players in all of 8-Man football, Mr. Michael Bayer. You noticed I did call him Mister.

Michael and his sophomore brother Scott, were both scary defensive players for Mike Spiers Howells D-1 State Champion team of 2003. Michael logged 97 tackles and 16 quarterback sacks going into the D-1 title game versus Glen Snodgrass and his Overton Eagles. Not only that, but Michael, who had played fullback in the Howells backfield the year before, was switched to tight end and caught 28 of the 32 passes the Bobcats threw that year. And those 28 receptions?

They were good for 459 yards and 9 touchdowns, a score every 3rd time Bayer caught a pass.

Ask anybody that played Howells during Michael Bayer’s decorated career and they will tell you it was their worst nightmare running into Mr. Bayer, who played much bigger than his 6-2, 225 pound frame at the nose guard spot on defense.

And now, we proudly present the great Michael Bayer’s NEMFCA Hall of Fame bio;

MICHAEL BAYER – HOWELLS HIGH SCHOOL

Michael was one of the most fearsome defenders to ever play for the Bobcats and legendary Coach Mike Speirs. From 2000 to 2003, he roamed the line of scrimmage and terrorized opposing offenses while also playing a pivotal role in the construction of a program that began the 2000’s winning 4 consecutive State Titles.

During his storied prep career, Michael was honored by the Nebraska sports media and coaches on multiple occasions including: being named 1st Team All-District 3 times, 1st Team All-State on 2 occasions, as well as being named the Class D-1 Defensive Player of the Year for 2003.

After graduation, Michael was selected to play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and was named the Most Valuable Defensive Player of the 2004 Eight Man All-Star Game. Hall of Famer Bob Jensen of Huskerland Prep Report would also name him to the Class D1 All-Decade Team of the 2000’s.

Michael finished his football career at Midland University, but his proudest moments as a player will always include having the opportunity to play for Coach Speirs and helping develop an attitude and work ethic that were the key building blocks in the decade-long Howells Football Dynasty.

The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.