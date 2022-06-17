Saluting the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Class of 2022 Hall of Fame - Casey Bender - Lindsay Holy Family

As we move ahead with our NEMFCA Hall of Fame salutes, I am honored to introduce you to our tenth of 14 NEMFCA Class of 2022 Hall of Fame members.

Our 10th salute goes to big Casey Bender of Lindsay Holy Family high school, a force for three consecutive seasons for the Bulldogs. Because of players like the mammoth 6-6, 240 pound Bender, Holy Family made their third straight appearance in the Class D-2 Finals the charm.

What made it sweeter yet was the championship victory over Steven Dent and Mullen, the team that had bested Bender and company the year before in that same Memorial Stadium D-2 Final.

This Saturday Big Casey and Mullen’s Steven Dent can reminisce about their pair of meetings on the Huskers' home turf for all the marbles back in the day. You see, both players are being inducted into our NEMFCA Hall of Fame the same day.

How much better can it get than that?

And now, we proudly present the legendary Casey Bender’s NEMFCA Hall of Fame bio;

CASEY BENDER – LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY HS

Casey was a stand-out player for Coach Rusty Rautenberg’s legendary Holy Family teams of the early 2000’s. From 2001 to 2004, he anchored both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Bulldogs, while taking the program to State Runner-Up finishes in both 2002 and 2003.

He eventually led his team to the pinnacle during his senior season when they won the 2004 Class D-2 State Championship.

During that span, Casey was selected to the All-District team 3-times and was named 1st Team All-State on two more occasions. After graduation, he was selected to play in the 2005 Shrine Bowl, the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma All-Star Game, and the 8-Man All-Star game- where he was chosen the Most Valuable Defensive Player of the game.

Casey went on to become a 3-year letter-winner as an offensive lineman for South Dakota State University. While there, he helped the Jackrabbits win their first conference title in 44 years and become Division 1-AA playoff eligible for the first time in school history.

After college, Casey spent 2 seasons playing in the National Football League with the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and Indianapolis Colts. Huskerland Prep Report would later name Casey to the Class D2 All-Decade Team of the 2000’s and the NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him to the Eight-Man Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

