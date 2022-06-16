Saluting the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Class of 2022 Hall of Fame - Tyler Paulsen Dodge High School

As we move ahead with our NEMFCA Hall of Fame salutes, I am honored to introduce you to our ninth of 14 NEMFCA Class of 2022 Hall of Fame members.

Our 9th salute goes to the amazing Tyler Paulsen of Dodge high school, who almost immediately and fearlessly stepped into the shoes of graduated senior Cory Eikmeier, Nebraska’s All-Time Career Rushing Leader.

If you thought Eikmeier was the best 8-Man running back ever, after a look at Tyler Paulsen’s achievements, you would have to consider Mr. Paulsen not that far off Cory’s pace, despite not having the blocking (IMO) that the aforementioned Eikmeier enjoyed.

Remember, Dodge won THREE State Championships during Paulsen’s 4 year high school career as Tyler was compiling over 5,600 yards rushing with a staggering 90 touchdowns to his credit.

Tyler Paulsen was the Real Deal, man! No doubt about that.

And now, we proudly present the legendary Tyler Paulsen’s NEMFCA Hall of Fame bio;

TYLER PAULSEN – DODGE HIGH SCHOOL

Tyler was a stand-out player in a football program full of stand-outs. Though he had to directly follow in the footsteps of the state’s all-time leading rusher, Tyler very quickly stepped out of that shadow and blazed a Hall of Fame career of his own.

Starting in his Freshman year, he helped lead the Pirates to 3 state championships (1996, 1997, 1999) as he and his teammates built upon the legendary Dodge Football Dynasty of the mid 1990’s. In the process, he compiled over 5,600 career yards rushing and added another 90 TD’s to his resume.

In his prep career, Tyler was named 1st Team All-Conference on 2 occasions, 1st Team All-State twice, and was also honored as the Class D-2 Offensive Player of the Year in 1999.

He was selected to play in the 2000 Eight Man All Star Game and then went on to play at Midland University from 2001 to 2004.

Among his proudest accomplishments, Tyler cites the opportunity to play with and against some of the best to ever play Nebraska Eight Man Football while competing along Highway 91’s famed Cornhusker Conference.

He is considered by many coaches and peers as one of the best running backs in both Dodge High School and Nebraska Eight Man history.

The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

