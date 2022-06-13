Saluting the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Class of 2022 Hall of Fame - Steven Dent-Mullen High School

It’s that time of year again. As a member of the NEMFCA Hall of Fame nominating committee, I am honored to introduce you to our fourth of 14 NEMFCA Class of 2022 Hall of Fame members.

My 4th salute goes to one of my favorite 8-Man runners of all-time, the one and only Steven Dent.

Still the 2nd leading career rusher in the history of Nebraska High School Football, Dent was the epitome of what an 8-Man running back should do, take the shortest route to the goal line and Steven may have one of the best ever at accomplishing that.

Steven was the most EFFICIENT runner I have ever seen. He wasted NO steps. It was, follow his blockers, then make a Mullen Bronco beel ine to the goal line. Pound for pound, Steven Dent was one of the roughest, toughest Cowboys I have ever seen at the high school level and that Rodeo toughness carried over to the gridiron.

I loved that Steven Dent kid when he played for Brownie up at Mullen, when he was a star on the World Rodeo Tour, and right up to the present time. Players like Dent do not grace our lives very often, but when they do, you just never forget them.

This is one Hall of Famer I cannot wait to see this coming Saturday. And now, we proudly present the great Steven Dent’s NEMFCA Hall of Fame bio;

STEVEN DENT – MULLEN HIGH SCHOOL

From 2001 to 2004, Steven put together one of the most noteworthy careers in Eight Man Football history. Following a strong 2002 campaign that ended in the state semi-finals, his assault on the record books as a junior & senior would take the Broncos to consecutive state title games in 2003 and 2004.

During that span, Steven had back-to-back years of nearly 2,500 yards on the ground for Hall of Fame Coach Mike Brown’s run first offense. Those Mullen teams would go on to win the 2003 Class D-2 State Championship and finish as the 2004 Runner-Up.

In Mullen’s 2003 march to the state title, Steven compiled state playoff series (5 games) records in both rushing (1,233) and TD’s (22). He would go on to finish with a school record 7,903 career yards and was selected 1st Team All-District (4x), 1st Team All-State (3x), and named to the All-Class/All-State Team (2x).

He was also honored as the D-2 Player of the Year in both the Omaha World Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star (2x).

After graduation, he was chosen to play in the 2005 Eight-Man All Star Game, where he was named that game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player.

After high school, Steven went on to a highly successful career in Rodeo and won national titles at both the collegiate and professional levels. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Eight Man Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.