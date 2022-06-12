Saluting the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Class of 2022 Hall of Fame - Mat Eikmeier-Howells High School

It’s that time of year again. As a member of the NEMFCA Hall of Fame nominating committee, I am honored to introduce you to our third of 14 NEMFCA Class of 2022 Hall of Fame members.

My 3rd salute goes to one the greatest all-around players/leaders in the history of 8-Man football, Howells Bobcat Mat Eikmeier. The guy could do it all.

Eikmeier was a 3 time all-stater in football (DB, QB, QB) and was named all-state in basketball in both his junior and senior seasons.

Something that I distinctly recall about Mat was his vicious blocking AFTER handing or pitching the ball to a running back from his quarterback position. Mike Spiers ran a gazillion sweeps during his legendary state championship run at Howells, and a sight that struck genuine FEAR in a defender, was Mat Eikmeier rolling around his right side, pitching the ball to a running back, then completely destroying a potential tackler with a punishing block.

I saw more than one defensive player turn to the side, cringe, then get flattened by a rampaging Mat Eikmeier.

Most importantly was Mat Eikmeier’s Leadership. Never saw an 8-Man player with such leadership skills on the football field like this young man possessed. Never. And a 51-1 high school football career record with FOUR D-1 State Championships is living proof.

Honest to goodness, if Howells would have fielded a table tennis team back in Eikmeier’s day, Mat would have been an all-state selection in that sport too!

And now, we proudly present Mat Eikmeier’s NEMFCA Hall of Fame bio;

MAT EIKMEIER – HOWELLS HIGH SCHOOL

From 2000 to 2003, Mat was a generational player for legendary Coach Mike Speirs. He was only on the losing side of the scoreboard once during the entirety of his high school career (51-1) and in the process, played a major role in 4 consecutive state championships for the Bobcats.

As a player, Mat was honored many times over, including: 3-time 1st Team All-District, 3-time 1st Team All-State, he was selected as the Class D-1 player of the Year twice (2002 and 2003). He was also named both 1st Team Super-State and 1st Team All-Nebraska as a senior.

On the field, Mat finished his career by setting school records in season yards & TD’s by a QB (1,068/23), TD’s in a game (6), and interceptions made on defense (9).

In the summer of 2004, Mat was selected to play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and was also named the Most Valuable Offensive Player of the Eight Man All-Star Game. He would later go on to a highly successful college baseball career at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Mat is most proud of the opportunity he had to play with and for all of the talented teammates and coaches that he worked with at Howells H.S. (especially Coach Speirs), and the 11 state football titles that the Eikmeier families of Howells and Dodge accumulated in their cumulative careers.

The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

