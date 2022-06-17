Saluting the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Class of 2022 Hall of Fame - Denis Reese - Loomis High School

It’s that time of year again. As a member of the NEMFCA Hall of Fame nominating committee, I am honored to introduce you to our twelfth of 14 NEMFCA Class of 2022 Hall of Fame members.

Our 12th salute goes to former Loomis high school Supercoach, Denis Reese. You could look far and wide in these parts and not come up with a more dedicated head coach AND leader of young men than Coach Reese.

You want to talk about dedication? A high school coach for 41 years, the venerable Denis Reese spent 39 of those at his beloved Loomis. The Wolves have qualified for the 8-Man playoffs 20 times with Coach Reese directing things on the sidelines for every single one.

Yes, Coach Denis Reese has just been retired since 2020, but his credentials still made him a “no-brainer” for induction into this great Hall of Fame of ours!

And now, we proudly present the legendary Coach Reese’s NEMFCA Hall of Fame bio;

COACH DENIS REESE – LOOMIS HIGH SCHOOL

Coach Reese dedicated over 40 years of his life to Loomis football and the game of Eight-Man football. In a span that lasted from 1979 to 2020, Denis compiled a career coaching record of 195 wins and 175 losses. During that same time, he led 20 of his teams to the state playoffs, won 10 conference and district titles, and his 1998 Wolves team finished the season as the Class D-2 State Runner-up.

Coach Reese also served the NEMFCA organization for many years as both Vice-President and President and he was honored as an assistant coach for the West in the 1989 All-Star Game. A decade later, Denis would return to serve as Head Coach of the West for the 1997 game.

Through the years, Coach Reese had multiple All-State players and was responsible for sending 14 of them to compete in the All-Star Game. He also saw several Wolves go on to play both small college and major college football at locations such as: The University of Nebraska, UNK, Doane, and both Concordia and Midland Universities.

Denis retired after the 2020 season, but he still takes great pride in the relationships he built with fellow coaches, as well as the number of former players that went on to become both positive and successful citizens (including his son Aaron).

The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame class of 2022.

