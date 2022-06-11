Saluting the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Class of 2022 Hall of Fame - Rod Brummels

It’s that time of year again. As a member of the NEMFCA Hall of Fame nominating committee, I am honored to introduce you to our second of 14 NEMFCA Class of 2022 Hall of Fame members.

These 14 gentlemen will be inducted into our Hall of Fame during halftime of the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star game next Saturday (June 18th) at Adams Central Central high school west of Hastings.

My 2nd salute goes to the great, Rod Brummels, who like Steve Borer, is one of the finest human beings I have ever known. Coach Brummels, like many other NEMFCA Hall of Fame coaches, was loyal to the core to his old alma mater (Clearwater) and built powerhouse teams, oftentimes with a limited number of boys out for football.

An extremely well-schooled football man, Rod Brummels was always a master at getting the most out of every team he coached. In recent years, I ran into the man who dedicated his life to the game of high school football, in Pierce and as of late, Osmond.

Rod Brummels just keeps on giving and giving to the sport he loves and now we honor him for his extraordinary efforts.

And now, we proudly present Coach Brummels NEMFCA Hall of Fame bio;

COACH ROD BRUMMELS – CLEARWATER HIGH SCHOOL

Rod devoted nearly 50 years of his life to the game of Eight Man Football. Although his journey began as a Clearwater Cardinal player in 1968, it was when he returned a decade later to coach his alma mater- that he was able to build them into one of the state’s premier football programs.

Over the next five decades, Coach Brummels took 20 of his teams to the state playoffs, made the quarterfinals or better on 11 different occasions, and finished the 1993 season as the State Runner-Up. Since that time, Rod also made head coaching stops at both Clearwater-Orchard and Osmond.

In 1990, he was selected as an All-Star assistant coach and he later served as the West Head Coach in 1995. Rod later served as both an assistant and head coach of the Nebraska vs. Kansas All-Star games in 2009 and 2010.

Over the span of his career, Coach Brummels sent 27 of his players to participate in the All-Star game (including both of his sons), and he also served as NEMFCA President for 5 years before retiring.

Rod cites his proudest career accomplishments as: getting to coach both his sons (Seth and Josh), getting to see many of his former players go on to play college football, and building life-long relationships with the many coaches and players that he worked with and against in Nebraska Eight-Man Football.

The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him to the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

