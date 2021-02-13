Sam Easley leads Lincoln Pius X past Grand Island Central Catholic

Sam Easley intends to run track in college, but he admitted he channeled his “inner Charlie” Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

In an offensive performance similar to the kind his older brother Super-Stater Charlie Easley regularly registered when he was with the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team two years ago, the 6-foot-3 senior came off the bench to score a game-high 19 points, including 15 in the first half of a 65-45 win over Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic.

“I hit my first shot, then I hit another and just kept rolling,” said Sam Easley, a middle-distance runner for the Thunderbolts’ track team. “My teammates were getting me the ball and I felt really good shooting the ball.”

Easley was part of a balanced attack that had three others finish in double-figures as senior twin brother guards Sam and Charlie Hoiberg had 13 and 12 points, respectively, and 12 points inside from 6-9 senior Blake Daberkow. Sam Hoiberg also dished out five assists.

Pius X (15-2) also used its pressure defense to produce 14 Crusader turnovers and numerous fast-break baskets. The Thunderbolts had nine steals with Sam Hoiberg leading the way with three.