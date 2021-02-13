Sam Easley leads Lincoln Pius X past Grand Island Central Catholic

Sam Easley intends to run track in college, but he admitted he channeled his “inner Charlie” Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
In an offensive performance similar to the kind his older brother Super-Stater Charlie Easley regularly registered when he was with the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team two years ago, the 6-foot-3 senior came off the bench to score a game-high 19 points, including 15 in the first half of a 65-45 win over Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic.
“I hit my first shot, then I hit another and just kept rolling,” said Sam Easley, a middle-distance runner for the Thunderbolts’ track team. “My teammates were getting me the ball and I felt really good shooting the ball.”
Easley was part of a balanced attack that had three others finish in double-figures as senior twin brother guards Sam and Charlie Hoiberg had 13 and 12 points, respectively, and 12 points inside from 6-9 senior Blake Daberkow. Sam Hoiberg also dished out five assists.
Pius X (15-2) also used its pressure defense to produce 14 Crusader turnovers and numerous fast-break baskets. The Thunderbolts had nine steals with Sam Hoiberg leading the way with three.
Pius X gradually pulled away after nine unanswered points gave them a 12-5 lead midway through the second quarter.
“You can’t simulate the kind of pressure they bring in practice,” said GICC coach Tino Martinez, whose team fell to 17-4. “They have so much depth and put so much pressure on the ball, it’s hard to get into your stuff.”
Pius X coach Brian Spicka was pleased with his team’s start, something he felt was important against a Class C-2 opponent fired up to knock off a ranked Class A team.
“They (GICC) might be a smaller school, but they’re a good team and we knew we’d have to play well to win,” Spicka said. “I felt like we were able to pressure them defensively and keep them from getting the ball inside to their big kids.”
The duo of 6-8 junior Gil Jengmer and 6-9 senior Dei Jengmer paced the Crusaders with 17 and 13 points, respectively.
Lincoln Pius X (15-2) 19 18 15 13—65
Grand Island CC (17-4) 12 16 10 7—45
LPX: Sam Easley 19, Sam Hoiberg 13, Charlie Hoiberg 12, Blake Daberkow 12, Jack Hastreiter 5, Jake Griesen 2, Luke Taubenheim 2.
GICC: Gil Jengmer 17, Dei Jengmer 13, Marcus Lowry 9, Isaac Herbek 5, Russell Martinez 1.