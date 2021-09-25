Saturday city roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL
GICC claims Holdrege Invite, stays unbeaten
HOLDREGE — The Class C-1, No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team improved to 18-0 after claiming the Holdrege Tournament Saturday.
The Crusaders opened with a 25-5, 25-6 win over Cozad. Chloe Cloud and Gracie Woods led the way with five kills each, while Carolyn Maser dished out 12 assists.
GICC then defeated Hastings St. Cecilia 25-18, 25-22. Woods pace the Crusaders with 11 kills, while Lucy Ghaifan added nine. Avery Kelly led the defense with eight digs, while Maser had 27 assists.
Central Catholic claimed the title after defeating Holdrege 25-19, 25-19. Woods had 12 kills to lead the Crusaders, while Cloud added six. Jenna Heidelk paced the defense with 13 digs and Maser hasd 20 assists.
n softball
Northwest goes 2-1 against rated teams at Crete Invite
CRETE — The Class B, No. 5 Northwest softball team finished 2-1 at the Crete Invite Saturday.
The Vikings opened with a 4-1 victory over No. 3 Bennington. They had four extra base hits. Kylie Caspersen led the way by going 2 for 3 with a triple and a RBI, while Reba Mader was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Ava Laurent earned the win by giving up only two hits and had nine strikeouts.
Then Northwest defeated Class A, No. 5 Millard South 5-0 where Laurent gave up only three hits with eight strikeouts. The Vikings had only two hits by Avyn Uranski and Laurent but were helped by six Millard South errors.
The Vikings took control in the third inning by scoring four runs.
But Northwest couldn’t keep their momentum as they fell to Class B, No. 2 Hastings 8-3. The Tigers scored four runs in both the first and fourth innings. Maddy Cushing, Talia Bandt and Kamrynn Mings all were 1 for 2 with a RBI.
Game One
Bennington 000 000—1 2 0
Northwest 012 001—4 8 0
WP—Laurent. LP—Lowther. 2B—NW: Caspersen, Laurent. 3B—NW: Baasch, Zobel. HR—B: Sedlacek.
Game Two
Northwest 104 000—5 2 1
Millard South 000 000—0 3 6
WP—Laurent. LP—Bestenlehner.
Game Three
Northwest 020 01—3 8 2
Hastings 400 4X—8 5 1
WP—Breckner. LP—Caspersen. 3B—H: Hudson.
Islanders finish 1-2 at Southeast Invite
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team went 1-2 during the Lincoln Southeast Invite Saturday.
The Islanders dropped a 16-2 decision to Fremont. The Tigers scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to take control. Lily Mitchell-Meuhlhausen was 1 for 1 with a double and a RBI to lead the offense.
Grand Island then bounced back to defeat Lincoln North Star 4-1. The Islanders had 10 hits in the contest. Leslie Ramos was 3 for 4, while Brittina Titman and Briannah Kutschkau each had two hits with doubles, and Mya Gawrych had a home run and three RBIs.
The Islanders fell to Class B, No. 1 Omaha Skutt 4-2. Kutschkau was 1 for 2 with two RBIs to lead the Grand Island offense.
Game One
Fremont 105 (10)—16 16 0
Grand Island 000 2—2 3 3
WP—Cooper. LP—Sindelar. 2B—GI: Meuhlhausen. F: Kinning 2, Cooper, Phillips.
Game Two
Grand Island 030 010 0—4 10 0