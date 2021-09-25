Saturday city roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL

GICC claims Holdrege Invite, stays unbeaten

HOLDREGE — The Class C-1, No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team improved to 18-0 after claiming the Holdrege Tournament Saturday.

The Crusaders opened with a 25-5, 25-6 win over Cozad. Chloe Cloud and Gracie Woods led the way with five kills each, while Carolyn Maser dished out 12 assists.

GICC then defeated Hastings St. Cecilia 25-18, 25-22. Woods pace the Crusaders with 11 kills, while Lucy Ghaifan added nine. Avery Kelly led the defense with eight digs, while Maser had 27 assists.

Central Catholic claimed the title after defeating Holdrege 25-19, 25-19. Woods had 12 kills to lead the Crusaders, while Cloud added six. Jenna Heidelk paced the defense with 13 digs and Maser hasd 20 assists.

n softball

Northwest goes 2-1 against rated teams at Crete Invite

CRETE — The Class B, No. 5 Northwest softball team finished 2-1 at the Crete Invite Saturday.