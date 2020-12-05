Saturday city roundup

PREP WRESTLING
Arrants, Islanders claim Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — Brody Arrants was named the outstanding wrestler of the Kearney Invite Saturday.
The Islander senior won a loaded 145-pound weight class, including a 7-5 win over Hastings’ Hunter Anderson in the final.
The No. 2-rated Arrants (huskermat.com) was one of four champions for No. 2 Grand Island (team rankings). Blake Cushing (No. 1 at 126), Kolby Lukasiewicz (No. 3 at 160) and Michael Isele (No. 3 at 285) were the other champions
Juan Pedro, Jr. (No. 2 at 113), Ein Obermiller (No. 6 at 120), Rogelio Ruiz (No. 5 at 132) and Kael Kingery (No. 5 at 138) all finished second for the Islanders, while Tyler Salpas (No. 5 at 152) took third.
Kearney Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 166, North Platte 146, Papillion-LaVista 133.5, Kearney 111, Hastings 110, Omaha Creighton Prep 101.5, Omaha Skutt 78.5, Scottsbluff 57.5.
Championship results
106 — Presden Sanchez, OCP, pinned Cameron Brumbaugh, HAS, 1:26; 113 — Hunter Anderson, HAS, dec. Juan Pedro, Jr., GI, 11-9; 120 — Zach Ourada, OS, dec. Ein Obermiller, GI, 5-1; 126 — Blake Cushing, GI, pinned Drew Cooper, OS, 3:26; 132 — Jaylan Ruffin, NP, pinned Rogelio Ruiz, GI, 2:20; 138 — Ian Rudner, PLV, maj. dec. Kael Kingery, GI, 13-4; 145 — Brody Arrants, GI, dec. Landon Weidner, HAS, 7-5; 152 — Nick Hamilton, PLV, maj. dec. Gage Ferguson, KEA, 22-10; 160 — Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, pinned Frankie Trevino, SCO, 1:44; 170 — Cole Price, PLV, pinned Cash Arensdorf, NP, 0:53; 182 — Gavyn Brauer, NP, pinned Joey Glogowski, OCP, 4:46; 195 — Vincent Genatone, NP, pinned Rifat Khasanov, OS, 0:22; 220 — Tony Pray, OCP, tech. fall Dario Rodriguez, KEA, 15-0; 285 — Michael Isele, pinned Caden Johnson, KEA, 0:24.
Northwest finish 3-2 at York Invite
YORK — The Northwest started their season by going third at the York Invite Saturday.
The Vikings posted victories over Omaha Westside 42-35, Fairbury 72-12 and Omaha Burke (45-36) in pool play.
Northwest dropped their next two duals to Papillion-LaVista South 42-39 and Class C, No. 3 Central City (huskermat.com) 48-36.
The Vikings had three wrestlers go undefeated in Grady Arends (120 pounds), Bo Bushhushen (145) and Austin Cooley (160). Victor Isele (220) and Caleb Alcorta (113) each went 4-1.
“We have a lot of young kids in our lineup who I thought wrestled well for the first time out,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “Bo had a great day for us today. I hope he continues to get better for us. Grady and Austin did what we thought they would do. They are our leaders and have high expectations for themselves. They wrestled pretty well.”
Central City won the meet by going 4-1 with five wrestlers going undefeated.
Drew Garfield (106), Cole Kunz (113), Dyson Kunz (138-145), Tanner Schneiderheinz (152), Sam Moore (170-182).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vikings top Fremont
MILLARD — Northwest picked up its first victory of the season by topping Fremont 58-48 Saturday at Millard West.
The Vikings took a 23-15 halftime lead then played the second half almost to a standstill against the Tigers.
Parker Janky and Riley Anderson each put up 18 points to lead Northwest (1-1). The duo combined for seven 3-pointers.
Janky and Anderson hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and were a combined 8-for-10 from the free-throw line in the period to seal the win.
Northwest (1-1) 12 11 10 25—58
Fremont (0-2) 9 6 10 23—48
NORTHWEST—Parker Janky 18, Riley Anderson 18, Jed Walford 6, Sam Hartman 8, Alex Brandt 3, Wyatt Jensen 5.
FREMONT—Sam Gifford 6, Drew Sellon 8, Colin Ridder 5, Jadyn Cascio Jensen 6, Carter Sintek 9, Micah Moore 12, Mason Limbach 2.
St. Francis too much for Red Hornets
HUMPHREY — Class D-2, No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis handed Heartland Lutheran a 57-17 setback Saturday.
No other information was provided.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heartland Lutheran falls to No. 1 St. Francis
HUMPHREY — Heartland Lutheran fell to Class D-2, No. 1 Humphrey Francis 77-27 Saturday.
The Red Hornets couldn’t stop Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner, who led all scorers with 27 points.
HL coach Brad Bills was impressed with St. Francis and Weidner but was encouraged with what he saw from Heartland Lutheran in the second. After scoring two points in the first quarter, the Red Hornets put up 25 points in the remaining three, including 17 after halftime.
“Weidner was just all over the court, whether it was offensively or defensively,” Bills said. “As a team, they play fast, pass very well and run the court very well. But we held our own against them. In the second half, we got shots off and made them. We didn’t quit and played better in the second half.”
Jessica Zehendner led the Red Hornets with 12 points.
Heartland Lutheran (1-1) 2 8 8 9—27
Humphrey St. Francis (2-0) 35 15 20 11—77
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Bexten 3, Graham 6, Niemeier 2, Zehendner 12, Saddler 2, Spiehs 2.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS — Weidner 26, E. Baumgart 5, Hastreiter 5, Kessler 2, Wessel 8, Stricklin 17, Kosch 11, Wietfeld 3.
