Saturday city roundup

HL coach Brad Bills was impressed with St. Francis and Weidner but was encouraged with what he saw from Heartland Lutheran in the second. After scoring two points in the first quarter, the Red Hornets put up 25 points in the remaining three, including 17 after halftime.

“Weidner was just all over the court, whether it was offensively or defensively,” Bills said. “As a team, they play fast, pass very well and run the court very well. But we held our own against them. In the second half, we got shots off and made them. We didn’t quit and played better in the second half.”