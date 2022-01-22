Saturday's city roundup:

Islanders take Bishop Heelan Invite
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team found success during an out-of-state tournament.
Despite having no champions, the Islanders managed to capture the Bishop Heelan Invite title at Sioux City, Iowa Saturday. The Islanders scored 181 points in the meet.
Grand Island had four finalists that finished second in Alex Gates (106 pounds), Tyler Salpas (145), DeAndre Brock (195) and Zachary Pittman (285).
Jason Perez (seventh, 113), Javier Pedro (fifth, 113), Madden Kontos (third, 120), Ein Obermiller (third, 126), Cristian Cortez (fifth, 132), Dane Arrants (third, 138), Alex Dzingle (fifth, 152), Hudson Oliver (seventh, 160), Justyce Hostetler (third, 170), along with Ryker Booth (seventh, 126) and Isaac Guevara (eighth, 145) were the other medalists for Grand Island.
Bishop Heelan Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 181, Norfolk 163.5, Logan Magnolia 152, Aberdeen SD 134, Bishop Heelan 119, Sioux Falls Lincoln SD 118, Harlan 116, Le Mars 85, West Sioux Hawarden 89, Watertown 74, Spirit Lake Park 68.5, Sioux Falls Jefferson 68, Storm Lake 64, Westwood Sloan 52.
Championship results
106—Aidan Wells, SFJ, dec. Alex Gates, GI, 5-4; 113—Braden Graff, WSH, dec. Jesse Lewis, NOR, 6-3; 120—Rayden Zens, AC, pinned Jackson Kinnetz, BH, 1:09; 126—Cameron Clark, WEH, maj. dec. Mason Schrempp, AC, 12-4; 132—Jonathon Burnette, SLP, dec. Luke Musich, HAR, 9-3; 138—Sean Thompson, LM, pinned Brandon Watts, BH, 4:42; 145—Mikey Baker, WSH, dec. Tyler Salpas, GI, 3-1; 152—Wyatt Reisz, LM, dec. Jacob Licking, NOR, 10-3; 160—Cullen Koedam, WSH, dec. Zach Jensen, SLP, 6-0; 170—Ethan DeLeon, BH, dec. Tae Ellenbecker, SFL, 7-3; 182—Jackson Dewald, WS, dec. Kayden Kettler, NOR, 9-2; 195—Camden Feuerhelm, LM, pinned DeAndre Brock, GI, 0:38; 220—Micah Hach, WAT, pinned Ayden Hoag, LM, 4:26; 285—Rex Johnsen, LM, pinned Zachary Pittman, GI, 0:27.
Alberts leads GICC at Centennial Conference
OMAHA — Ben Alberts has a chance to move up in the Class C, 160-pound rankings.
The No. 4-rated Crusader at 160 knocked off No. 2 Cal Jenke of Archbishop Bergan 8-7 in the final during the Centennial Conference Tournament Saturday at Concordia High School.
That allowed GICCto finish seventh with 58 points.
Sam Mueller (fourth, 138), and Hunter Borges (third, 195) were the other medalists for the Crusaders.
Centennial Conference Meet
Team Standings
Aquinas 255, Concordia/Douglas County West 154, Bishop Neumann 126.5, Lincoln Christian 83, Archbishop Bergan 67.5, Boys Town 61.5, Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Kearney Catholic 52, Lincoln Lutheran 50, Columbus Scotus 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 10.
Championship results
106—Grady Romsheck, AQU, pinned Brandon Wilson, DCW, 4:49; 113—Zander Kavan, AQU, pinned Riley Jensen, CDCW, 3:01; 120—Jakob Kavan, AQU, maj. dec. David Hart, BN, 11-0; 126—Aaron Ohnoutka, BN, dec. Grant Wells, LL, 3-1; 132—Levi McGrew, LC, dec. Jacob Moravec, AQU, 2-0; 138—Hunter Vandenberg, AQU, pinned Seth McGrew, LC, 4:17; 145—Kelby Coufal, AQU, dec. Conner Specht, BN, 6-0; 152—Christopher Nickolite, AQU, tech fa;; Lebron Pendles, BT, 17-0; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, dec. Cal Janke, AB, 8-7; 170—Samuel Vrana, BN, pinned Riley Eickmeier, CS, 5:18; 182—Michael Andel, AQU, pinned Charlie Wood, CDCW, 1:04; 195—Paul Buresh, AQU, pinned Adams Oltmer, AQU, 0:09; 220—Jay Ballard, BT, dec. Reilly Miller, AQU, 3-2; 285—Neil Hartman, CDCW, pinned Calib Svoboda, AQU, 0:31.
Four medalists pace NW at Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH — Four medalists led the Northwest wrestling team at the Plattsmouth Invite.
That allowed the Vikings to finish 13th with 59 points.
Kaleb Keiper (third, 106), Kody Kuck (fifth, 113), Roland Murillo (sixth, 126) and Joseph Stein (fifth, 195) were the medalists for Northwest
The Vikings were missing Victor Isele, Gavin Ruff and Cooper Ewoldt during the meet.
Northwest will compete at Adams Central Thursday, then will travel to the Central Conference Meet at Columbus Lakeview on Saturday.
Plattsmouth Invite
Team Standings
Waverly 197, Lincoln East 192.5, Nebraska City 133, Plattsmouth 126, Pierce 121, Ralston 92, Bellevue East 84, Elkhorn 81, Falls Citiy 67.5, Fairbury 64, Seward 62.5, Norris 61, Northwest 59, Auburn 35, Lincoln High 21.
Championship results
106—Braedyn Rakes, LE, pinned Drew Weddle, NC, 3:16; 113—Scottie Meier, LE, dec. Garrison Brehm, WAV, 2-1; 120—Gabriel Turman, LE, pinned Cael Nielsen, PLA, 5:41; 126—Brandon Baustert, LE, pinned Trev Greve, WAV, 1:48; 132—Brock Bolling, PIE, pinned Chase Eggleston, NOR, 3:29; 138—Garrett Grice, BE, maj. dec. Keith Smith, LE, 14-6; 145—Jayden Coulter, PIE, dec. Bayler Poston, NC, 5-1; 152—Caden Corcoran, RAL, pinned Cael Dempsey, LE, 3:23; 160—Michael Kruntorad, PIE, dec. Miguel James, RAL, 7-5; 170—Josh Colgrove, PLA, dec. Nolan Hill, SEW, 1-0; 182—Mason Villwok, ELK, dec. Cameron Aughenbaugh, PLA, 7-0; 195—Wyatt Fanning, WAV, dec. Josh Adkins, PLA, 18-11; 220—Mikah Ruiz, NC, pinned Caleb Adkins, PLA, 4:44; 285—Trevor Brown, WAV, med forf over Kazz Huson, FAI.