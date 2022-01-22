Saturday's city roundup:

Islanders take Bishop Heelan Invite

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team found success during an out-of-state tournament.

Despite having no champions, the Islanders managed to capture the Bishop Heelan Invite title at Sioux City, Iowa Saturday. The Islanders scored 181 points in the meet.

Grand Island had four finalists that finished second in Alex Gates (106 pounds), Tyler Salpas (145), DeAndre Brock (195) and Zachary Pittman (285).

Jason Perez (seventh, 113), Javier Pedro (fifth, 113), Madden Kontos (third, 120), Ein Obermiller (third, 126), Cristian Cortez (fifth, 132), Dane Arrants (third, 138), Alex Dzingle (fifth, 152), Hudson Oliver (seventh, 160), Justyce Hostetler (third, 170), along with Ryker Booth (seventh, 126) and Isaac Guevara (eighth, 145) were the other medalists for Grand Island.

Bishop Heelan Invite

Team Standings