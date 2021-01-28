Schuyler upends cold-shooting Vikings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest struggled to find its shooting touch throughout. The Vikings were 4 of 27 from 3-point range and shot 28.9% (13 of 45) overall, largely against Schuyler’s 2-3 zone defense.

“We’d like to play man to man and we tried to, but obviously, Northwest is pretty quick and athletic, so we had to play more zone tonight,” Beebe said. “With the lineup they started, we knew we’d really have to get out and defend the 3 and then worry about the drive. Luckily, it worked out.”

The Warriors built their largest lead at 35-27 on two free throws by Aaron Langemeier with 54.9 seconds remaining. Janky’s steal and layup with 35 seconds left and his 3-pointer with 18 seconds to go cut Northwest’s deficit to 35-32.

After Schuyler missed

the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with 13.9 seconds to play, the Vikings pulled to within a point at 35-34 on Alex Brandt’s putback with two seconds left. The Warriors’ Yair Garcia was then fouled and made one of two free throws with 1.1 seconds on the clock before Walford’s 3-point attempt from beyond half court was too strong.

Bahe said the Vikings, who had last played Jan. 19 and had four off days due to a winter storm that canceled school on Monday and Tuesday, were out of sync, offensively.

“Schuyler’s length in the zone gave us some trouble, but we said all along that it was to a possession-type ballgame,” Bahe said. “In a close game, you need to be the one to make big shots and they made timely shots and we didn’t.”