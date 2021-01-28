Schuyler upends cold-shooting Vikings

One dominant run proved to be enough for Schuyler Thursday night as the Warriors downed Northwest 36-34 in the quarterfinals of the Central Conference Tournament.
Trailing 25-23, Schuyler opened the fourth quarter with a 12-2 scoring spree and then held on for the victory. The Vikings went nearly seven minutes without a point, suffering through a drought that started late in the third quarter and lasted until 1:40 remained.
“We talked a lot at halftime that it might just take one good run the way things transpired in the first half,” Schuyler coach Lyndon Beebe said. “Nobody was really able to put together anything even though both teams had a lot of chances. Finally, we were able to make a move.”
Six-foot-8 senior Easton Hall had 18 points and four blocked shots to lead the Warriors (8-7), who advanced to Friday’s semifinals at Aurora. Hall scored four of Schuyler’s first seven fourth-quarter points and Oscar Velez and Elivn Arevalo both hit key 3-pointers in the final 3:42.
“We started the fourth quarter ahead 25-23 and I thought it was big that they came right out and tied it,” Bahe said. “If we would’ve gotten a stop there and pushed the lead, maybe it’s a different game, but credit Schuyler’s kids. They’re a group of kids that work extremely hard and all credit to them.”
Jed Walford scored a game-high 20 points to pace Northwest (8-6), which will play in a consolation game at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Aurora. Parker Janky added 10 points and Michael Buhrman finished with 11 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, for the Vikings.
Northwest struggled to find its shooting touch throughout. The Vikings were 4 of 27 from 3-point range and shot 28.9% (13 of 45) overall, largely against Schuyler’s 2-3 zone defense.
“We’d like to play man to man and we tried to, but obviously, Northwest is pretty quick and athletic, so we had to play more zone tonight,” Beebe said. “With the lineup they started, we knew we’d really have to get out and defend the 3 and then worry about the drive. Luckily, it worked out.”
The Warriors built their largest lead at 35-27 on two free throws by Aaron Langemeier with 54.9 seconds remaining. Janky’s steal and layup with 35 seconds left and his 3-pointer with 18 seconds to go cut Northwest’s deficit to 35-32.
After Schuyler missed
the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with 13.9 seconds to play, the Vikings pulled to within a point at 35-34 on Alex Brandt’s putback with two seconds left. The Warriors’ Yair Garcia was then fouled and made one of two free throws with 1.1 seconds on the clock before Walford’s 3-point attempt from beyond half court was too strong.
Bahe said the Vikings, who had last played Jan. 19 and had four off days due to a winter storm that canceled school on Monday and Tuesday, were out of sync, offensively.
“Schuyler’s length in the zone gave us some trouble, but we said all along that it was to a possession-type ballgame,” Bahe said. “In a close game, you need to be the one to make big shots and they made timely shots and we didn’t.”