SEM presses past Heartland Lutheran

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller’s press overwhelmed the Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team Thursday.
The Mustangs forced 41 turnovers to rout the Red Hornets 65-19.
The press was most effective in the third quarter. S-E-M outscored Heartland Lutheran 26-0 to more than double an 18-point halftime lead while forcing 17 turnovers and only committing two.
“I told the guys to not think about the second half so much — think about all the things you did well in the first half,” Red Hornets coach Brent Penny said. “If we do those things more and more often, we’re going to start to figure these things out a little bit.”
Heartland Lutheran was still right in the game early in the second quarter. The Red Hornets scored the first two baskets of the period to get within 14-10.
But senior post Garang Nyanok was temporarily sidelined after banging up his elbow battling on the court for a loose ball with 6:17 left in the quarter, and his absence for a couple of minutes opened the door for the Mustangs (4-1) to retake the momentum.
S-E-M immediately went on a 12-0 run, which was part of a 18-4 spurt to close out the half.
Penny said his team struggles without Nyanok, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“This happened to us at McCool (Junction) the other night. He kind of got into some foul trouble,” Penny said. “When Garang isn’t on the floor, we kind of lose our insurance policy a little bit. He covers so much ground and does a great job defensively. He can handle the ball a little bit.
“But it’s good for these guys. They’ve got to understand that these situations are going to happen and they’re going to have to learn to control that.”
The coach said the Red Hornets played fairly well in the opening half.
“The first half I thought we handled (the press) relatively well,” he said. “SEM is well coached and is known for their scrappiness and their hustle. I really thought we outhustled them for a half. That’s a good team, and we hung with them for a half.”
Creyton Line led SEM with 17 points. Tucker Whitesel added 12 and Kellen Eggleston chipped in 11.
Penny hopes his team can finish its pre-Christmas schedule with a strong performance Saturday at Harvard, which is also currently 0-5.
“We just went through this gauntlet these first five games against a couple state-rated teams and everybody is at least 3-1 or 4-1 now,” he said. “We play a pretty scrappy Harvard team, but I thought we took a pretty big step forward tonight against a really good team.”
GIRLS
S-E-M 60, Heartland Lutheran 19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller doubled up on double-doubles during Thursday’s 60-19 win over Heartland Lutheran.
Sophomore Mikah O’Neill amassed 23 points and 20 rebounds while senior Adi McFarland added 11 points and 13 boards to help the Mustangs improve to 6-0.
Heartland Lutheran (0-4) had trouble matching up with SEM inside, losing the rebounding battle 58-27. And the Mustangs also hurt the Red Hornets with their transition game.
“We’ve played four good teams, but I think we can play tougher than we have,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “We’ve just got things that we have to get better at. We put together a full game defensively. We’re getting better at slowing down on offense. We’re improving.
“And the kids have a good attitude. It’s tough, They don’t like losing, but they haven’t given up, and I know they won’t give up. They’ll be ready to go Saturday (at Harvard), and we’ll see what happens.”
Brielle Saddler had seven points and Maggie Bexten six for Heartland Lutheran.