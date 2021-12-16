SEM presses past Heartland Lutheran

“This happened to us at McCool (Junction) the other night. He kind of got into some foul trouble,” Penny said. “When Garang isn’t on the floor, we kind of lose our insurance policy a little bit. He covers so much ground and does a great job defensively. He can handle the ball a little bit.

“But it’s good for these guys. They’ve got to understand that these situations are going to happen and they’re going to have to learn to control that.”

The coach said the Red Hornets played fairly well in the opening half.

“The first half I thought we handled (the press) relatively well,” he said. “SEM is well coached and is known for their scrappiness and their hustle. I really thought we outhustled them for a half. That’s a good team, and we hung with them for a half.”

Creyton Line led SEM with 17 points. Tucker Whitesel added 12 and Kellen Eggleston chipped in 11.

Penny hopes his team can finish its pre-Christmas schedule with a strong performance Saturday at Harvard, which is also currently 0-5.