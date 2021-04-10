Shades of Victory takes Dowd

Saturday results
First Race, Purse $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Holding Fast, Martinez 3 2-2 1-1 1/2 1-hd 1-ns 2.30
3 Scooter’s Boy, Olesiak 5 6 3-hd 2-1 1/2 2-4 1/2 1.60
4 Forest Treasure, Ramos 6 4-2 4-3 3-5 3-6 1/2 24.30
1 Starring John Wain, McNeil 4 5-4 5-2 5-4 4-3 1/2 3.80
2 Warrior’s Lullaby, Haar 2 1-1 2-1 4-hd 5-3 3/4 3.00
5 Gee Whiz Who, Bethke 1 3-hd 6 6 6 16.60
$2 Mutuels:
6 Holding Fast $6.60 $2.80 $2.80
3 Scooter’s Boy $2.40 $2.20
4 Forest Treasure $4.80
Exacta (6-3), $7.80; Trifecta (6-3-4), $29.75
Time: :24.40 :48.80 1:01.80 1:14.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Ch Horse 2015, by Hold Me Back - Humorlee by Distorted Humor. Owner: Martinez Racing. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Mr. & Mrs. Oliver Iselin III.
Second Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Zibby Too, Fackler 6 4-hd 2-hd 2-2 1-1 2.40
6 Tea At Noon, Pusac 7 7 6-1/2 4-2 2-1/2 25.40
7 Platte Girl, Olesiak 3 1-2 1-1 1-1/2 3-3 3/4 1.90
4 Miss Justice, Haar 2 3-1 1/2 3-3 3-hd 4-1 1/2 6.60
5 Streaknsilverstone, Eads 5 5-1/2 5-2 5-4 5-2 1/2 5.30
1 Bee Merry, Ziegler 4 6-2 7 6-6 6-16 3/4 7.20
3 Sweet Cowgirl, Martinez 1 2-1 4-1/2 7 7 5.90
$2 Mutuels:
2 Zibby Too $6.80 $3.80 $2.40
7 Tea At Noon $15.80 $5.40
8 Platte Girl $2.80
Daily Double (6-2), $23.20; Exacta (2-7), $105.80; Superfecta (2-7-8-4), $139.23; Trifecta (2-7-8), $166.75
Time: :24.60 :49.40 1:04 1:18. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by El Caballo - Reel Dedicated by Reel On Reel. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Roger Pelster & Garald Wayne Wollesen.
Late Scratches: Priceless Miracle
Third Race, Purse $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Want to Be Cowboy, Martinez 4 1-3 1-1/2 1-4 1-4 3.10
4 Kenhedoit, Wood 1 3-hd 4-3 3-1/2 2-1 1/4 22.90
1 Bartenders Mistake, Fackler 3 4-1/2 5-5 5-6 3-hd 1.30
7 Ye Be Judged, Pusac 2 2-hd 3-hd 2-hd 4-2 1/2 2.30
5 Yayasgotmoregame, Ziegler 5 5-4 2-1 1/2 4-2 5-7 1/2 10.60
3 Pete and Repete, Eads 7 7-6 7 6-2 6-2 3/4 21.80
2 Quickley Cat, Ramos 8 6-1/2 6-1/2 7 7 38.80
8 Report to Duty, Haar 6 8 8-99 8-99 8-99 15.20
$2 Mutuels:
6 Want to Be Cowboy $8.20 $4.80 $3.00
4 Kenhedoit $16.60 $6.40
1 Bartenders Mistake $2.40
Exacta (6-4), $64.20; Superfecta (6-4-1-7), $28.62; Trifecta (6-4-1), $73.40
Time: :24.60 :48.80 1:02.20 1:16. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Sexy Cowboy - Cathy’s Fight by Fit to Fight. Owner: Martinez Racing. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: M L H Stable.
Fourth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Butyoucalledme, Fackler 5 4-1 1/2 3-1 1-1 1/2 1-3/4 1.70
9 Bella’s Bluff, Eads 6 7-hd 7-2 3-1 2-1 1/4 10.60
4 Laine’s Peach, Ziegler 9 8-5 5-1 2-1/2 3-2 3/4 37.00
5 Ticker, Martinez 1 5-1 6-1/2 5-1 4-1 1/4 2.40
8 Home Early Shirley, Wood 3 3-1 1/2 1-hd 4-2 5-3 2.60
2 Run and Tell Dat, Olesiak 4 1-hd 2-1/2 6-2 6-1/2 34.60
6 Nurse Katie, Pusac 2 2-2 4-1/2 7-3 7-3 15.40
7 Goodness Cat, Ramos 7 6-1 1/2 8-5 8-3 8-1/2 14.20
3 Glorious Invasor, Bethke 8 9 9 9 9 36.90
$2 Mutuels:
1 Butyoucalledme $5.40 $3.60 $3.00
10 Bella’s Bluff $6.80 $5.20
4 Laine’s Peach $11.80
Exacta (1-10), $23.30; Superfecta (1-10-4-5), $406.91; Trifecta (1-10-4), $359.45; Pic 3 (2-6-1/6), $11.90
Time: :24.40 :49.80 1:04 1:18.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Twirling Candy - Bold Pegasus by Fusaichi Pegasus. Owner: Dan Reinhart. Trainer: Hall, Steve L.. Breeder: Farm III Enterprises LLC.
Late Scratches: Mollys Melodie
Fifth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
10 Tiger the Man, Haar 4 4-1 2-1/2 2-5 1-2 3/4 1.00
1 Fantastry (BRZ), Martinez 7 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 2-6 2.00
4 Hesalittle Shady, Eads 1 6-3 5-1 3-3 3-4 3/4 22.90
7 Halo Jax, Ramos 10 10 8-2 4-1/2 4-5 1/4 10.00
5 Youwonderwhyidrink, Luark 5 8-1 10 7-hd 5-1 8.60
8 Run for Matty, Fackler 9 9-2 6-1/2 5-2 6-2 3/4 9.40
9 I C Well, Hynes 6 3-hd 4-3 8-1/2 7-1 47.80
3 Hot Artie, Ziegler 2 2-1 1/2 3-3 6-2 8-hd 57.80
6 Minco Honey, Wood 3 5-1/2 7-1 9-5 9-1 1/4 60.00
2 Super Motion, Pusac 8 7-hd 9-1 10 10 47.70
$2 Mutuels:
10 Tiger the Man $4.00 $2.40 $2.40
1 Fantastry (BRZ) $3.20 $2.80
4 Hesalittle Shady $6.60
Exacta (10-1), $5.20; Superfecta (10-1-4-7), $13.63; Trifecta (10-1-4), $15.65; Pic 3 (6-1/6-10), $9.65; Pic 4 (2-6-1/6-10), $31.95; Pic 5 (6-2-6-1/6-10), $109.20
Time: :23.20 :48.20 1:15.60 1:22.60. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Smiling Tiger - Tuscan Sunset by Trippi. Owner: Chad McKay, Geoff Griffin, Devin Steinbeck and Dayton Volker. Trainer: Roberts, Brian M.. Breeder: Premier Thoroughbreds LLC.
Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Troublewithacurve, Eads 1 1-3 1-2 1-2 1-3/4 8.00
7 Comegetsome, Martinez 3 3-1 1/2 3-3 2-1/2 2-3/4 10.80
4 Up Time, Wood 2 2-1/2 2-hd 3-3 3-4 1/4 7.70
6 Goose, Olesiak 6 6-4 5-4 4-hd 4-nk 3.00
2 Backchatter, Fackler 7 4-1/2 4-hd 5-4 5-4 7.80
1 Gaspergou, Pusac 4 5-1 6-4 6-hd 6-1/2 4.30
8 Rahaal, Bethke 10 8-hd 9-1 1/2 7-2 7-3/4 21.40
9 Phantom Threeonine, McNeil 8 10 8-hd 8-1/2 8-1 29.80
10 Nextportofcall, Ramos 9 9-1 10 9-1 1/2 9-1 3/4 23.40
5 Front Office, Haar 5 7-3 7-hd 10 10 3.00
$2 Mutuels:
3 Troublewithacurve $18.00 $9.60 $7.60
7 Comegetsome $10.80 $5.80
4 Up Time $6.60
Exacta (3-7), $130.50; Superfecta (3-7-4-6), $476.97; Trifecta (3-7-4), $531.40; Pic 3 (1/6-10-3), $32.30
Time: :24.20 :48.20 1:01.80 1:16. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Maimonides - Nicer Than Ever by Pulpit. Owner: Henry S. Witt, Jr.. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: Matt Louis Edwards.
Seventh Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 King of Candy, Martinez 10 10 5-2 1-hd 1-2 2.40
10 Fayette Warrior, Olesiak 5 3-4 2-1 2-3 2-5 1/4 1.80
7 Bubbas Dixie, Ramos 8 9-1/2 7-3 6-1 3-nk 4.50
3 Doby, McNeil 2 2-1 3-2 4-1/2 4-2 11.90
1 Dance Doctor, Eads 7 7-1 6-hd 7-5 5-1 1/4 33.30
8 Blabimir, Fackler 3 1-2 1-1 3-hd 6-ns 46.40
4 Danz a Rebel, Luark 6 5-1 4-1 1/2 5-hd 7-3 1/2 35.60
9 Spirit Mission, Haar 9 8-1 8-2 8-3 8-8 1/2 10.20
2 Swiss Minister, Bethke 4 6-1 10 9-1 9-nk 12.00
6 Miner Heat, Pusac 1 4-hd 9-hd 10 10 10.90
$2 Mutuels:
5 King of Candy $6.80 $4.00 $2.80
10 Fayette Warrior $3.40 $2.60
7 Bubbas Dixie $2.80
Exacta (5-10), $9.60; Superfecta (5-10-7-3), $23.40; Trifecta (5-10-7), $14.00; Pic 3 (10-3-5), $54.60
Time: :23.60 :47.80 1:01 1:14.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Twirling Candy - Nala’s Pride by Lion Heart. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Corrigan Racing Stable, Inc..
Claimed: Fayette Warrior
Eighth Race, Purse $15,500, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
8 First Alternate, Ramos 3 3-1/2 2-2 1-1 1-4 1/2 2.10
1 Princess Trina, Martinez 5 5-2 3-1 2-3 2-4 1/2 2.80
9 Dixie Nation, Wood 8 7-1/2 7-6 5-5 3-2 27.20
5 Ransomed, Fackler 2 2-hd 1-hd 3-3 4-2 6.10
6 Sennebec Summer, McNeil 7 6-3 5-2 4-hd 5-5 1/4 29.00
2 U S S Lois, Haar 9 9 8-1 1/2 6-3 6-4 3/4 9.80
7 Such Great Heights, Eads 6 8-4 9 8-5 7-4 1/2 5.90
4 Erebuni, Pusac 4 4-3 6-1/2 7-2 8-37 7.90
3 Love At Night, Olesiak 1 1-1 4-1 1/2 9 9 10.80
$2 Mutuels:
9 First Alternate $6.20 $3.40 $3.20
1 Princess Trina $4.40 $3.20
10 Dixie Nation $8.00
Exacta (9-1), $9.90; Superfecta (9-1-10-5), $42.68; Trifecta (9-1-10), $56.95; Pic 3 (3-5-6/9), $82.85
Time: :23.80 :48 1:01 1:14.60. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Mare 2015, by Alternation - Now U Know by Maria’s Mon. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Don Von Hemel & Todd Dunn.
Late Scratches: Judge On the Run
Ninth Race, Purse $20,950, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Shades of Victory, Wood 4 1-1/2 1-1/2 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/4 5.60
7 Poderoso Equs, Eads 7 7-2 5-hd 5-2 2-2 2-3/4 12.80
4 Blue Harbor, Martinez 5 6-1 1/2 7-3 4-1/2 4-2 3-1 3/4 3.50
3 Ourbestfriend D L, Olesiak 1 2-hd 2-1 2-1 1/2 3-hd 4-nk 2.60
5 Mr. Tickle, McNeil 9 8-2 8-2 6-2 6-4 5-6 2.30
9 Catalogue, Ramos 6 4-1/2 4-3 3-hd 5-1/2 6-5 16.10
8 Rock City Roadhog, Haar 8 9 9 8-3 7-3 7-3 3/4 9.90
6 Banana Pepper, Ziegler 2 5-3 6-1 1/2 7-1 8-5 8-5 3/4 31.80
1 Matriculate, Bethke 3 3-2 3-1/2 9 9 9 40.80
$2 Mutuels:
3 Shades of Victory $13.20 $7.40 $4.80
8 Poderoso Equs $11.20 $6.20
5 Blue Harbor $3.40
Exacta (3-8), $76.60; Superfecta (3-8-5-4), $133.98; Trifecta (3-8-5), $124.80; Pic 3 (5-6/9-3), $87.55
Time: :25.40 :49.80 1:16 1:29.20 1:43. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2014, by Thorn Song - Sensible Girl by Street Sense. Owner: Henry S. Witt, Jr.. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: C-Punch Ranch Inc.
Late Scratches: Sorryaboutnothing
Tenth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
8 Collins Ave, Ramos 3 2-1 1-1/2 1-hd 1-1 1/2 3.40
9 My Boy Lollipop, Olesiak 9 5-1/2 3-1 2-3 2-3 1/4 2.00
2 Renvyle, Pusac 7 10 9-3 5-hd 3-2 1/4 37.80
6 Herbie, Bethke 2 3-1/2 5-1 1/2 6-4 4-hd 4.00
3 Golden Bullet, Fackler 6 6-2 7-2 4-hd 5-2 1/4 9.60
10 Outrun the Posse, Haar 1 1-2 2-1 3-2 6-3 1/4 7.60
1 Day Dreamer, Wood 8 9-hd 10 9-1 7-1/2 25.90
5 Goodwillambassador, Martinez 5 8-1/2 8-1/2 7-2 8-3 1/4 9.10
7 Break Free, McNeil 4 4-3 4-hd 8-1/2 9-1 3/4 26.30
4 I’m Lucky, Luark 10 7-1/2 6-1/2 10 10 14.10
$2 Mutuels:
8 Collins Ave $8.80 $4.60 $3.40
9 My Boy Lollipop $3.40 $3.00
2 Renvyle $10.60
Daily Double (3-8), $75.40; Exacta (8-9), $14.40; Superfecta (8-9-2-6), $90.38; Trifecta (8-9-2), $103.85; Pic 3 (6/9-3-8), $48.50; Pic 4 (5-6/9-3-8), $348.70; (3-5-6/9-3-8), $1,727.35
Time: :23.60 :49 1:15.60 1:22.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Quality Road - La Nez by Storm Creek. Owner: K Bar K Enterprises. Trainer: Kemper, Kerry. Breeder: Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd..
Claimed: My Boy Lollipop
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Sunday's entries
Sunday
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards.
1, Spunky Kitten (Luark) 124 6-1
2, Direct Impact (Bethke) 124 10-1
3, Lisbon (Ramos) 124 3-1
4, Superserg (Fackler) 124 5-2
5, Clear the Nile (Wood) 124 8-1
6, Rancho Bargo (Martinez) 124 7-2
7, Gold Note (McNeil) 124 6-1
Second Race, $4,500, Maiden Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Sherwin (Martinez) 124 4-1
2, Fly Donna Fly (Fackler) 115 3-1
3, Hiway Fifty Nine (Eads) 124 10-1
4, Wicked Empire (Wood) 124 15-1
5, Big Bend Buckaroo (Ramos) 124 5-1
6, Paper Roses (Ziegler) 124 15-1
7, Tombi (McNeil) 124 8-1
8, Mavalous Mavalous (Luark) 119 8-1
9, Forgery (Pusac) 124 12-1
10, Kido’s Sling Shot (Olesiak) 124 6-1
Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Let It Rip (Luark) 124 20-1
2, Philosopher (Fackler) 124 8-1
3, The Franchise (Haar) 124 5-2
4, Heros Don’t Die (McNeil) 124 8-1
5, Midnight Lewis (Bethke) 124 5-1
6, Uncle Tap (Wood) 124 15-1
7, A Sheen Cat (Eads) 124 4-1
8, Pit Fire (Olesiak) 124 6-1
9, Oil Colony (Pusac) 124 12-1
10, Big Blue Okie (Ramos) 120 12-1
Fourth Race, $12,100, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Judge On the Run (Eads) 119 6-1
2, Morning Shadow (Pusac) 124 12-1
3, Phlash Drive (Olesiak) 124 2-1
4, L B Gold (Luark) 124 4-1
5, Go Gold (Haar) 124 8-1
6, Super Charlie (McNeil) 124 3-1
7, Dee’s Luck (Wood) 124 15-1
8, Name the Price (Martinez) 124 10-1
Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Run’n Down a Dream (McNeil) 124 8-1
2, Ms Comedy Time (Fackler) 124 25-1
3, Awesome Pegasus (Bethke) 124 6-1
4, Dixie Chip (Haar) 124 5-2
5, Miss Oratory (Luark) 124 12-1
6, Donnas Final Word (Ramos) 120 20-1
7, Sydney Elizabeth (Ziegler) 124 10-1
8, Avabell (Martinez) 120 7-2
9, Impassion (Eads) 124 4-1
10, Able Catch (Pusac) 124 15-1
Sixth Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Alex of Ice (Martinez) 124 2-1
2, Whata Perfect Day (Wood) 124 8-1
3, Mister Not Funny (Haar) 124 4-1
4, Breakin Daylight (Olesiak) 124 10-1
5, Mr. Solo, Ziegler (Martinez) 124 15-1
6, Ghost Squad (Luark) 124 6-1
7, Luck Check (Fackler) 124 12-1
8, Side Street Dave (Bethke) 124 3-1
Seventh Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Rain Ray (Pusac) 124 15-1
2, Chared (McNeil) 124 12-1
3, Como Se Llama (Olesiak) 124 4-1
4, Kim Man (Garnett) 124 15-1
5, Stickinwiththeguys (Fackler) 124 5-1
6, Chuckmate (Wood) 124 8-1
7, Callme Mr Mister (Ramos) 124 8-1
8, Chilly Willis (Ziegler) 124 6-1
9, Light Bound Bid (Bethke) 124 3-1
10, Pickeljuice (Haar) 124 10-1
Eighth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Taylor’s Beauty (Pusac) 124 5-1
2, S C Angel (Wood) 124 8-1
3, Town Tattler (Martinez) 124 6-1
4, Nurse List (Eads) 124 12-1
5, Indy N Roses (Ramos) 124 15-1
6, Jagged Arrow (Haar) 124 3-1
7, Congrats Girl (Ziegler) 124 4-1
8, Miss Ellie’s Girl (Bethke) 124 15-1
9, She’s So Bossy (Luark) 124 8-1
10, Dame Dangerous (Olesiak) 124 10-1
Ninth Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Spell Winder (Wood) 124 12-1
2, Give Em Fitz (Pusac) 124 10-1
3, Cheverie (Haar) 124 10-1
4, Distinct Approval (Luark) 124 4-1
5, Atoka Girl (Martinez) 124 3-1
6, Zyxyz (Fackler) 124 8-1
7, Global Exchange (Bethke) 124 15-1
8, My Darling Sofia (Olesiak) 124 5-1
9, Button Mushroom (Eads) 124 6-1
10, Shiverhertimbers (Ramos) 124 12-1
Race 1
1, No. 3 Lisbon — Looks capable on the stretch out in the distance.
2, No,. 6 Rancho Bargo — No secret he’ll being looking to score on the front end.
3, No. 4 Superserg — Running into shape.
Race 2
1, No. 10 Kido’s Sling Shot — Race from 3/5 is shaping up as key affair.
2, No. 1 Sherwin — Probable favorite would be no surprise
3, No. 6 Paper Roses — Barn scored a box car win on Friday.
Race 3
1, No. 8 Pit Fire — Has been knocking on the door.
2, No. 3 The Franchise — In Atlanta it’s Acuna or Freeman.
3, No. 6 Uncle Tap — Has a long ways to go to recoup that 430k yearling price.
Race 4
1, No. 6 Super Charlie — Just a neck away in October from having a six race winning streak.
2, No. 3 Phlash Drive — Woke up in the Ogataul.
3, No. 5 Go Gold — One of the great claims in Nebraska-bred history.
Race 5
1, No. 9 Impression — City Zip filly scores third time off layoff.
2, No. 4 Dixie Chip — Bested top choice last race.
3, No. 3 Awesome Pegasus — Faces winners for the first time today.
Race 6
1, No. 1 Alex of Ice — Nice runner-up finish in season debut.
2, No. 2 Ghost Squad — Going for third straight win.
3, No. 8 Side Street Drive — Sanderson barn at a hot 80% in the money at the meet.
Race 7
1, No. 5 Stickinwiththegroup — Missed the break last race.
2, No. 9 Light Bound Bid — Almost won last time as the Moneymaker Longshot Play of the Day.
3, No. 3 Como Se Llama — The good news: 17 career wins. The bad news. 17 straight losses.
Race 8
1, No. 7 Congrats Girl — Filly has won three straight this meet.
2, No. 6 Jagged Arrow — Very quick from the gate, may hold on to win today.
3, No. 9 She’s So Bossy — First race since last September.
Race 9
1, No. 6 Zyxyz — Eye chart in the last.
2, No. 8 My Darling Sofia---Beaten favorite in latest, looks to make amends today.
3, No. 5 Atoka Girl — Loves the Fonner oval.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 6, No. 1 Alex of Ice
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 9, No. 10 Shiverhertimbers