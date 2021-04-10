Shades of Victory takes Dowd

“On the back side when he got the lead going into the turn, I’m going ‘They’re going to have a hard time outrunning him because that’s what he likes.”’

Wood had never even seen Shades of Victory until he was given a leg up on him in the paddock before the race. Wood seemed to have found the perfect track for the race.

“Honestly I just followed the harrow tracks,” Wood said. “I followed the tire tracks and he was getting hold of the ground good. Honestly he just towed me around there. I was just along for the ride.”

Gourneau was just happy that Witt claimed him when he did.

“I was surprised when they dropped him in for $5,000,” Gourneau said. “There were three claims on him and we got lucky enough to get him. That’s what you look for. Get something good and try to do what you can with them.”

Shades of Victory paid $13.20, $7,00 and $4.80. Poderoso Equs held on for second and paid $11.20 and $6.20. Blue Harbor paid $3.40 to show.

Gourneau said Shades of Victory could run in the Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes in two weeks, but Lone Star starts April 19 and the purses there are much larger whan what’s offered at Fonner.