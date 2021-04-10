 Skip to main content
Shades of Victory takes Dowd
Shades of Victory takes Dowd

  • Updated
Trainer Jerry Gourneau was getting more and more excited as he watched Shades of Victory come down the stretch in the 64th running of the $20,000 Dowd Mile Saturday at Fonner Park.

After all, Shades of Victory had just been claimed by owner Henry Witt, Jr., for $5,000 at Sam Houston Race Park.

“You do (get excited) because when you’re running a horse like this that you just got off the claim, and the guy tells you, ‘well good luck with him’ in kind of a sarcastic way,” Gourneau said. “That’s all part of the game. You claim. You buy. You do everything. I decided all right. We’ll try him (in the Dowd). If he wins he wins, if he doesn’t he’s always eligible for the $5,000 starters.”

And he won.

Shades of Victory, a 7-year-old California-bred son of Thorn Song and Sensible Girl, took the lead down the backstretch and went on to win the Dowd Mile by a length and a quarter in 1:43 over a track listed as muddy.

Gourneau said jockey Dakota Wood rode the race just right.

“When Dakota and I talked, I told him you look at the form on this horse, he likes to run second and third,” Gourneau said. “No further back. You get him too far back, he kind of throws the bit at you and says, ‘I’m done.’ If he’s first, second or third, he’s good.

“On the back side when he got the lead going into the turn, I’m going ‘They’re going to have a hard time outrunning him because that’s what he likes.”’

Wood had never even seen Shades of Victory until he was given a leg up on him in the paddock before the race. Wood seemed to have found the perfect track for the race.

“Honestly I just followed the harrow tracks,” Wood said. “I followed the tire tracks and he was getting hold of the ground good. Honestly he just towed me around there. I was just along for the ride.”

Gourneau was just happy that Witt claimed him when he did.

“I was surprised when they dropped him in for $5,000,” Gourneau said. “There were three claims on him and we got lucky enough to get him. That’s what you look for. Get something good and try to do what you can with them.”

Shades of Victory paid $13.20, $7,00 and $4.80. Poderoso Equs held on for second and paid $11.20 and $6.20. Blue Harbor paid $3.40 to show.

Gourneau said Shades of Victory could run in the Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes in two weeks, but Lone Star starts April 19 and the purses there are much larger whan what’s offered at Fonner.

“I’ll nominate but I don’t know what he (Witt) will do with him,” Gourneau said. “It’s the bosses’ choice.”

It was the ninth win in 42 career starts for Shakes of Victory. It was worth $12,570 and brought his career earnings to $217,880.

First Alternate wins Runza

The 46th running of the $15,000 Runza Stakes was all about the first altiernate.

Or put another way, it was all about First Alternate.

The 6-year-old Kentucky bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know hung close to the leaders, then down the stretch pulled away to win the six-furlong race by 4 1-2 lengths in 1:14.60.

Breaking from the nine hole turned out well.

“Like I drew it up,” trainer Stetson Mitchell said. “I thought the post position was going to hurt me, but it was more of a blessing than a hurt. I was pretty lucky.”

Jockey Adrian Ramos positioned First Alternate right where Mitchell though she should be. That meant stay off the rail.

“That rail is deep today,” Mitchell said. “It’s heavy. The rain came in. You saw how Armando (Martinez) rode the one horse (Princess Trina). He was trying to get him over onto the faster ground. I had Doby in the (seventh) race. He was trying to run. He just wasn’t going anywhere because the mud just slowed him down.

“So the outside position really helped.”

And when it was over, First Alternate — who was claimed from Don Von Hemel for $15,000 at Remington Park — looked like she had more to give.

“It looked like she wanted to go another lap after that race,” Mitchell said. “They’re really fun to watch when they’re like that.”

First Alternate, who won the Bold Accent Stakes on Feb. 20 in her last out, paid $6.20, $3.40 and $3.20. Princess Trina paid $4.40 and $3.20 for second and Dixie Nation $8.00 for third.

The win was worth $9,300 for owner Ramsye Mitchell. It brought First Alternate’s career earnings to $229,616,

Hoofprints

— Trainer Kelli Martinez and jockey Armando Martinez teamed up to win three races Saturday.

— Gourneau also had two wins.

— Ramos added a win in the 10th for his second victory of the day.

— Family Day returns to Fonner Sunday with $1 hotdogs and $1 pops from 1 to 3 p.m

Saturday results

First Race, Purse $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Holding Fast, Martinez 3 2-2 1-1 1/2 1-hd 1-ns 2.30

3 Scooter’s Boy, Olesiak 5 6 3-hd 2-1 1/2 2-4 1/2 1.60

4 Forest Treasure, Ramos 6 4-2 4-3 3-5 3-6 1/2 24.30

1 Starring John Wain, McNeil 4 5-4 5-2 5-4 4-3 1/2 3.80

2 Warrior’s Lullaby, Haar 2 1-1 2-1 4-hd 5-3 3/4 3.00

5 Gee Whiz Who, Bethke 1 3-hd 6 6 6 16.60

$2 Mutuels:

6 Holding Fast $6.60 $2.80 $2.80

3 Scooter’s Boy $2.40 $2.20

4 Forest Treasure $4.80

Exacta (6-3), $7.80; Trifecta (6-3-4), $29.75

Time: :24.40 :48.80 1:01.80 1:14.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Ch Horse 2015, by Hold Me Back - Humorlee by Distorted Humor. Owner: Martinez Racing. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Mr. & Mrs. Oliver Iselin III.

Second Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Zibby Too, Fackler 6 4-hd 2-hd 2-2 1-1 2.40

6 Tea At Noon, Pusac 7 7 6-1/2 4-2 2-1/2 25.40

7 Platte Girl, Olesiak 3 1-2 1-1 1-1/2 3-3 3/4 1.90

4 Miss Justice, Haar 2 3-1 1/2 3-3 3-hd 4-1 1/2 6.60

5 Streaknsilverstone, Eads 5 5-1/2 5-2 5-4 5-2 1/2 5.30

1 Bee Merry, Ziegler 4 6-2 7 6-6 6-16 3/4 7.20

3 Sweet Cowgirl, Martinez 1 2-1 4-1/2 7 7 5.90

$2 Mutuels:

2 Zibby Too $6.80 $3.80 $2.40

7 Tea At Noon $15.80 $5.40

8 Platte Girl $2.80

Daily Double (6-2), $23.20; Exacta (2-7), $105.80; Superfecta (2-7-8-4), $139.23; Trifecta (2-7-8), $166.75

Time: :24.60 :49.40 1:04 1:18. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by El Caballo - Reel Dedicated by Reel On Reel. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Roger Pelster & Garald Wayne Wollesen.

Late Scratches: Priceless Miracle

Third Race, Purse $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Want to Be Cowboy, Martinez 4 1-3 1-1/2 1-4 1-4 3.10

4 Kenhedoit, Wood 1 3-hd 4-3 3-1/2 2-1 1/4 22.90

1 Bartenders Mistake, Fackler 3 4-1/2 5-5 5-6 3-hd 1.30

7 Ye Be Judged, Pusac 2 2-hd 3-hd 2-hd 4-2 1/2 2.30

5 Yayasgotmoregame, Ziegler 5 5-4 2-1 1/2 4-2 5-7 1/2 10.60

3 Pete and Repete, Eads 7 7-6 7 6-2 6-2 3/4 21.80

2 Quickley Cat, Ramos 8 6-1/2 6-1/2 7 7 38.80

8 Report to Duty, Haar 6 8 8-99 8-99 8-99 15.20

$2 Mutuels:

6 Want to Be Cowboy $8.20 $4.80 $3.00

4 Kenhedoit $16.60 $6.40

1 Bartenders Mistake $2.40

Exacta (6-4), $64.20; Superfecta (6-4-1-7), $28.62; Trifecta (6-4-1), $73.40

Time: :24.60 :48.80 1:02.20 1:16. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Sexy Cowboy - Cathy’s Fight by Fit to Fight. Owner: Martinez Racing. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: M L H Stable.

Fourth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Butyoucalledme, Fackler 5 4-1 1/2 3-1 1-1 1/2 1-3/4 1.70

9 Bella’s Bluff, Eads 6 7-hd 7-2 3-1 2-1 1/4 10.60

4 Laine’s Peach, Ziegler 9 8-5 5-1 2-1/2 3-2 3/4 37.00

5 Ticker, Martinez 1 5-1 6-1/2 5-1 4-1 1/4 2.40

8 Home Early Shirley, Wood 3 3-1 1/2 1-hd 4-2 5-3 2.60

2 Run and Tell Dat, Olesiak 4 1-hd 2-1/2 6-2 6-1/2 34.60

6 Nurse Katie, Pusac 2 2-2 4-1/2 7-3 7-3 15.40

7 Goodness Cat, Ramos 7 6-1 1/2 8-5 8-3 8-1/2 14.20

3 Glorious Invasor, Bethke 8 9 9 9 9 36.90

$2 Mutuels:

1 Butyoucalledme $5.40 $3.60 $3.00

10 Bella’s Bluff $6.80 $5.20

4 Laine’s Peach $11.80

Exacta (1-10), $23.30; Superfecta (1-10-4-5), $406.91; Trifecta (1-10-4), $359.45; Pic 3 (2-6-1/6), $11.90

Time: :24.40 :49.80 1:04 1:18.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Twirling Candy - Bold Pegasus by Fusaichi Pegasus. Owner: Dan Reinhart. Trainer: Hall, Steve L.. Breeder: Farm III Enterprises LLC.

Late Scratches: Mollys Melodie

Fifth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

10 Tiger the Man, Haar 4 4-1 2-1/2 2-5 1-2 3/4 1.00

1 Fantastry (BRZ), Martinez 7 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 2-6 2.00

4 Hesalittle Shady, Eads 1 6-3 5-1 3-3 3-4 3/4 22.90

7 Halo Jax, Ramos 10 10 8-2 4-1/2 4-5 1/4 10.00

5 Youwonderwhyidrink, Luark 5 8-1 10 7-hd 5-1 8.60

8 Run for Matty, Fackler 9 9-2 6-1/2 5-2 6-2 3/4 9.40

9 I C Well, Hynes 6 3-hd 4-3 8-1/2 7-1 47.80

3 Hot Artie, Ziegler 2 2-1 1/2 3-3 6-2 8-hd 57.80

6 Minco Honey, Wood 3 5-1/2 7-1 9-5 9-1 1/4 60.00

2 Super Motion, Pusac 8 7-hd 9-1 10 10 47.70

$2 Mutuels:

10 Tiger the Man $4.00 $2.40 $2.40

1 Fantastry (BRZ) $3.20 $2.80

4 Hesalittle Shady $6.60

Exacta (10-1), $5.20; Superfecta (10-1-4-7), $13.63; Trifecta (10-1-4), $15.65; Pic 3 (6-1/6-10), $9.65; Pic 4 (2-6-1/6-10), $31.95; Pic 5 (6-2-6-1/6-10), $109.20

Time: :23.20 :48.20 1:15.60 1:22.60. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Smiling Tiger - Tuscan Sunset by Trippi. Owner: Chad McKay, Geoff Griffin, Devin Steinbeck and Dayton Volker. Trainer: Roberts, Brian M.. Breeder: Premier Thoroughbreds LLC.

Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Troublewithacurve, Eads 1 1-3 1-2 1-2 1-3/4 8.00

7 Comegetsome, Martinez 3 3-1 1/2 3-3 2-1/2 2-3/4 10.80

4 Up Time, Wood 2 2-1/2 2-hd 3-3 3-4 1/4 7.70

6 Goose, Olesiak 6 6-4 5-4 4-hd 4-nk 3.00

2 Backchatter, Fackler 7 4-1/2 4-hd 5-4 5-4 7.80

1 Gaspergou, Pusac 4 5-1 6-4 6-hd 6-1/2 4.30

8 Rahaal, Bethke 10 8-hd 9-1 1/2 7-2 7-3/4 21.40

9 Phantom Threeonine, McNeil 8 10 8-hd 8-1/2 8-1 29.80

10 Nextportofcall, Ramos 9 9-1 10 9-1 1/2 9-1 3/4 23.40

5 Front Office, Haar 5 7-3 7-hd 10 10 3.00

$2 Mutuels:

3 Troublewithacurve $18.00 $9.60 $7.60

7 Comegetsome $10.80 $5.80

4 Up Time $6.60

Exacta (3-7), $130.50; Superfecta (3-7-4-6), $476.97; Trifecta (3-7-4), $531.40; Pic 3 (1/6-10-3), $32.30

Time: :24.20 :48.20 1:01.80 1:16. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2018, by Maimonides - Nicer Than Ever by Pulpit. Owner: Henry S. Witt, Jr.. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: Matt Louis Edwards.

Seventh Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 King of Candy, Martinez 10 10 5-2 1-hd 1-2 2.40

10 Fayette Warrior, Olesiak 5 3-4 2-1 2-3 2-5 1/4 1.80

7 Bubbas Dixie, Ramos 8 9-1/2 7-3 6-1 3-nk 4.50

3 Doby, McNeil 2 2-1 3-2 4-1/2 4-2 11.90

1 Dance Doctor, Eads 7 7-1 6-hd 7-5 5-1 1/4 33.30

8 Blabimir, Fackler 3 1-2 1-1 3-hd 6-ns 46.40

4 Danz a Rebel, Luark 6 5-1 4-1 1/2 5-hd 7-3 1/2 35.60

9 Spirit Mission, Haar 9 8-1 8-2 8-3 8-8 1/2 10.20

2 Swiss Minister, Bethke 4 6-1 10 9-1 9-nk 12.00

6 Miner Heat, Pusac 1 4-hd 9-hd 10 10 10.90

$2 Mutuels:

5 King of Candy $6.80 $4.00 $2.80

10 Fayette Warrior $3.40 $2.60

7 Bubbas Dixie $2.80

Exacta (5-10), $9.60; Superfecta (5-10-7-3), $23.40; Trifecta (5-10-7), $14.00; Pic 3 (10-3-5), $54.60

Time: :23.60 :47.80 1:01 1:14.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Twirling Candy - Nala’s Pride by Lion Heart. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Corrigan Racing Stable, Inc..

Claimed: Fayette Warrior

Eighth Race, Purse $15,500, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

8 First Alternate, Ramos 3 3-1/2 2-2 1-1 1-4 1/2 2.10

1 Princess Trina, Martinez 5 5-2 3-1 2-3 2-4 1/2 2.80

9 Dixie Nation, Wood 8 7-1/2 7-6 5-5 3-2 27.20

5 Ransomed, Fackler 2 2-hd 1-hd 3-3 4-2 6.10

6 Sennebec Summer, McNeil 7 6-3 5-2 4-hd 5-5 1/4 29.00

2 U S S Lois, Haar 9 9 8-1 1/2 6-3 6-4 3/4 9.80

7 Such Great Heights, Eads 6 8-4 9 8-5 7-4 1/2 5.90

4 Erebuni, Pusac 4 4-3 6-1/2 7-2 8-37 7.90

3 Love At Night, Olesiak 1 1-1 4-1 1/2 9 9 10.80

$2 Mutuels:

9 First Alternate $6.20 $3.40 $3.20

1 Princess Trina $4.40 $3.20

10 Dixie Nation $8.00

Exacta (9-1), $9.90; Superfecta (9-1-10-5), $42.68; Trifecta (9-1-10), $56.95; Pic 3 (3-5-6/9), $82.85

Time: :23.80 :48 1:01 1:14.60. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Mare 2015, by Alternation - Now U Know by Maria’s Mon. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Don Von Hemel & Todd Dunn.

Late Scratches: Judge On the Run

Ninth Race, Purse $20,950, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Shades of Victory, Wood 4 1-1/2 1-1/2 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/4 5.60

7 Poderoso Equs, Eads 7 7-2 5-hd 5-2 2-2 2-3/4 12.80

4 Blue Harbor, Martinez 5 6-1 1/2 7-3 4-1/2 4-2 3-1 3/4 3.50

3 Ourbestfriend D L, Olesiak 1 2-hd 2-1 2-1 1/2 3-hd 4-nk 2.60

5 Mr. Tickle, McNeil 9 8-2 8-2 6-2 6-4 5-6 2.30

9 Catalogue, Ramos 6 4-1/2 4-3 3-hd 5-1/2 6-5 16.10

8 Rock City Roadhog, Haar 8 9 9 8-3 7-3 7-3 3/4 9.90

6 Banana Pepper, Ziegler 2 5-3 6-1 1/2 7-1 8-5 8-5 3/4 31.80

1 Matriculate, Bethke 3 3-2 3-1/2 9 9 9 40.80

$2 Mutuels:

3 Shades of Victory $13.20 $7.40 $4.80

8 Poderoso Equs $11.20 $6.20

5 Blue Harbor $3.40

Exacta (3-8), $76.60; Superfecta (3-8-5-4), $133.98; Trifecta (3-8-5), $124.80; Pic 3 (5-6/9-3), $87.55

Time: :25.40 :49.80 1:16 1:29.20 1:43. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Gr/ro Gelding 2014, by Thorn Song - Sensible Girl by Street Sense. Owner: Henry S. Witt, Jr.. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: C-Punch Ranch Inc.

Late Scratches: Sorryaboutnothing

Tenth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

8 Collins Ave, Ramos 3 2-1 1-1/2 1-hd 1-1 1/2 3.40

9 My Boy Lollipop, Olesiak 9 5-1/2 3-1 2-3 2-3 1/4 2.00

2 Renvyle, Pusac 7 10 9-3 5-hd 3-2 1/4 37.80

6 Herbie, Bethke 2 3-1/2 5-1 1/2 6-4 4-hd 4.00

3 Golden Bullet, Fackler 6 6-2 7-2 4-hd 5-2 1/4 9.60

10 Outrun the Posse, Haar 1 1-2 2-1 3-2 6-3 1/4 7.60

1 Day Dreamer, Wood 8 9-hd 10 9-1 7-1/2 25.90

5 Goodwillambassador, Martinez 5 8-1/2 8-1/2 7-2 8-3 1/4 9.10

7 Break Free, McNeil 4 4-3 4-hd 8-1/2 9-1 3/4 26.30

4 I’m Lucky, Luark 10 7-1/2 6-1/2 10 10 14.10

$2 Mutuels:

8 Collins Ave $8.80 $4.60 $3.40

9 My Boy Lollipop $3.40 $3.00

2 Renvyle $10.60

Daily Double (3-8), $75.40; Exacta (8-9), $14.40; Superfecta (8-9-2-6), $90.38; Trifecta (8-9-2), $103.85; Pic 3 (6/9-3-8), $48.50; Pic 4 (5-6/9-3-8), $348.70; (3-5-6/9-3-8), $1,727.35

Time: :23.60 :49 1:15.60 1:22.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Quality Road - La Nez by Storm Creek. Owner: K Bar K Enterprises. Trainer: Kemper, Kerry. Breeder: Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd..

Claimed: My Boy Lollipop

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Sunday's entries

Sunday

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards.

1, Spunky Kitten (Luark) 124 6-1

2, Direct Impact (Bethke) 124 10-1

3, Lisbon (Ramos) 124 3-1

4, Superserg (Fackler) 124 5-2

5, Clear the Nile (Wood) 124 8-1

6, Rancho Bargo (Martinez) 124 7-2

7, Gold Note (McNeil) 124 6-1

Second Race, $4,500, Maiden Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Sherwin (Martinez) 124 4-1

2, Fly Donna Fly (Fackler) 115 3-1

3, Hiway Fifty Nine (Eads) 124 10-1

4, Wicked Empire (Wood) 124 15-1

5, Big Bend Buckaroo (Ramos) 124 5-1

6, Paper Roses (Ziegler) 124 15-1

7, Tombi (McNeil) 124 8-1

8, Mavalous Mavalous (Luark) 119 8-1

9, Forgery (Pusac) 124 12-1

10, Kido’s Sling Shot (Olesiak) 124 6-1

Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Let It Rip (Luark) 124 20-1

2, Philosopher (Fackler) 124 8-1

3, The Franchise (Haar) 124 5-2

4, Heros Don’t Die (McNeil) 124 8-1

5, Midnight Lewis (Bethke) 124 5-1

6, Uncle Tap (Wood) 124 15-1

7, A Sheen Cat (Eads) 124 4-1

8, Pit Fire (Olesiak) 124 6-1

9, Oil Colony (Pusac) 124 12-1

10, Big Blue Okie (Ramos) 120 12-1

Fourth Race, $12,100, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Judge On the Run (Eads) 119 6-1

2, Morning Shadow (Pusac) 124 12-1

3, Phlash Drive (Olesiak) 124 2-1

4, L B Gold (Luark) 124 4-1

5, Go Gold (Haar) 124 8-1

6, Super Charlie (McNeil) 124 3-1

7, Dee’s Luck (Wood) 124 15-1

8, Name the Price (Martinez) 124 10-1

Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Run’n Down a Dream (McNeil) 124 8-1

2, Ms Comedy Time (Fackler) 124 25-1

3, Awesome Pegasus (Bethke) 124 6-1

4, Dixie Chip (Haar) 124 5-2

5, Miss Oratory (Luark) 124 12-1

6, Donnas Final Word (Ramos) 120 20-1

7, Sydney Elizabeth (Ziegler) 124 10-1

8, Avabell (Martinez) 120 7-2

9, Impassion (Eads) 124 4-1

10, Able Catch (Pusac) 124 15-1

Sixth Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Alex of Ice (Martinez) 124 2-1

2, Whata Perfect Day (Wood) 124 8-1

3, Mister Not Funny (Haar) 124 4-1

4, Breakin Daylight (Olesiak) 124 10-1

5, Mr. Solo, Ziegler (Martinez) 124 15-1

6, Ghost Squad (Luark) 124 6-1

7, Luck Check (Fackler) 124 12-1

8, Side Street Dave (Bethke) 124 3-1

Seventh Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Rain Ray (Pusac) 124 15-1

2, Chared (McNeil) 124 12-1

3, Como Se Llama (Olesiak) 124 4-1

4, Kim Man (Garnett) 124 15-1

5, Stickinwiththeguys (Fackler) 124 5-1

6, Chuckmate (Wood) 124 8-1

7, Callme Mr Mister (Ramos) 124 8-1

8, Chilly Willis (Ziegler) 124 6-1

9, Light Bound Bid (Bethke) 124 3-1

10, Pickeljuice (Haar) 124 10-1

Eighth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Taylor’s Beauty (Pusac) 124 5-1

2, S C Angel (Wood) 124 8-1

3, Town Tattler (Martinez) 124 6-1

4, Nurse List (Eads) 124 12-1

5, Indy N Roses (Ramos) 124 15-1

6, Jagged Arrow (Haar) 124 3-1

7, Congrats Girl (Ziegler) 124 4-1

8, Miss Ellie’s Girl (Bethke) 124 15-1

9, She’s So Bossy (Luark) 124 8-1

10, Dame Dangerous (Olesiak) 124 10-1

Ninth Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Spell Winder (Wood) 124 12-1

2, Give Em Fitz (Pusac) 124 10-1

3, Cheverie (Haar) 124 10-1

4, Distinct Approval (Luark) 124 4-1

5, Atoka Girl (Martinez) 124 3-1

6, Zyxyz (Fackler) 124 8-1

7, Global Exchange (Bethke) 124 15-1

8, My Darling Sofia (Olesiak) 124 5-1

9, Button Mushroom (Eads) 124 6-1

10, Shiverhertimbers (Ramos) 124 12-1

Race 1

1, No. 3 Lisbon — Looks capable on the stretch out in the distance.

2, No,. 6 Rancho Bargo — No secret he’ll being looking to score on the front end.

3, No. 4 Superserg — Running into shape.

Race 2

1, No. 10 Kido’s Sling Shot — Race from 3/5 is shaping up as key affair.

2, No. 1 Sherwin — Probable favorite would be no surprise

3, No. 6 Paper Roses — Barn scored a box car win on Friday.

Race 3

1, No. 8 Pit Fire — Has been knocking on the door.

2, No. 3 The Franchise — In Atlanta it’s Acuna or Freeman.

3, No. 6 Uncle Tap — Has a long ways to go to recoup that 430k yearling price.

Race 4

1, No. 6 Super Charlie — Just a neck away in October from having a six race winning streak.

2, No. 3 Phlash Drive — Woke up in the Ogataul.

3, No. 5 Go Gold — One of the great claims in Nebraska-bred history.

Race 5

1, No. 9 Impression — City Zip filly scores third time off layoff.

2, No. 4 Dixie Chip — Bested top choice last race.

3, No. 3 Awesome Pegasus — Faces winners for the first time today.

Race 6

1, No. 1 Alex of Ice — Nice runner-up finish in season debut.

2, No. 2 Ghost Squad — Going for third straight win.

3, No. 8 Side Street Drive — Sanderson barn at a hot 80% in the money at the meet.

Race 7

1, No. 5 Stickinwiththegroup — Missed the break last race.

2, No. 9 Light Bound Bid — Almost won last time as the Moneymaker Longshot Play of the Day.

3, No. 3 Como Se Llama — The good news: 17 career wins. The bad news. 17 straight losses.

Race 8

1, No. 7 Congrats Girl — Filly has won three straight this meet.

2, No. 6 Jagged Arrow — Very quick from the gate, may hold on to win today.

3, No. 9 She’s So Bossy — First race since last September.

Race 9

1, No. 6 Zyxyz — Eye chart in the last.

2, No. 8 My Darling Sofia---Beaten favorite in latest, looks to make amends today.

3, No. 5 Atoka Girl — Loves the Fonner oval.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 6, No. 1 Alex of Ice

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 9, No. 10 Shiverhertimbers

Tags

