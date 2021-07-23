Shining on ‘ShoBox’: Steen wins battle of undefeated fighters during main event

Isaiah Steen proved to be the big winner of Friday’s “ShoBox: The New Generation” 20th anniversary card.

The Cleveland super middleweight won a battle of undefeated fighters against Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson during the main event at the Heartland Events Center.

Two judges gave Steen seven out of the 10 rounds, while the other awarded him six in a unanimous decision victory.

“I was a little rusty, but I came out and listened to my coaches,” said Steen, who was fighting for the first time since November. “I wanted to get the unanimous decision against an undefeated fighter.”

Steen (16-0) said sticking to his game plan was the key to handing Henderson (14-1-1) his first defeat.

“Just like my coaches planned it, I boxed with a lot of jabs to slow him down – a lot of hard punches,” he said. “I hit him with a couple of shots to the body. That’s it. I stuck to the game plan.

“The first three rounds, it was a little tough. I was in the emotion of knocking him out like I usually do, but I had to settle down, just start boxing and listen to my coaches.”