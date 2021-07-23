Shining on ‘ShoBox’: Steen wins battle of undefeated fighters during main event

Isaiah Steen proved to be the big winner of Friday’s “ShoBox: The New Generation” 20th anniversary card.
The Cleveland super middleweight won a battle of undefeated fighters against Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson during the main event at the Heartland Events Center.
Two judges gave Steen seven out of the 10 rounds, while the other awarded him six in a unanimous decision victory.
“I was a little rusty, but I came out and listened to my coaches,” said Steen, who was fighting for the first time since November. “I wanted to get the unanimous decision against an undefeated fighter.”
Steen (16-0) said sticking to his game plan was the key to handing Henderson (14-1-1) his first defeat.
“Just like my coaches planned it, I boxed with a lot of jabs to slow him down – a lot of hard punches,” he said. “I hit him with a couple of shots to the body. That’s it. I stuck to the game plan.
“The first three rounds, it was a little tough. I was in the emotion of knocking him out like I usually do, but I had to settle down, just start boxing and listen to my coaches.”
It was the first 10-round fight for Steen, who is usually used to much shorter fights with 12 knockouts on his record.
“It felt great overall,” he said. “I wasn’t tired. I was still ready to get back in there. I’m read for the next card.”
Steen said winning in “ShoBox” main event is a big step to his career.
“It means a lot to me,” he said. “I was an underdog, but I just came through and came out with a ‘W.’”
In the other two “ShoBox” fights, welterweights Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-0-1) of Detroit and Shinard Bunch (15-1-1) of Trenton, New Jersey, battled to a 10-round split draw while featherweight Marino Jules (11-0) of Allentown, Pennsylvania, earned an 8-round unanimous decision over Aram Avagyan (10-1-2).
A pair of Grand Island natives kept their winning ways going on the untelevised undercard.
G.I. native and current Lincoln resident Jose Jacobo extended his winning streak to 10 with a six-round unanimous decision victory over veteran Gilbert Venegas (17-31-5).
Although he had knocked out four of his six previous opponents, Jacobo was happy this bout went the distance.
“I wanted to show my ability to box, and I really wanted to go six rounds and box,” he said. “You saw how many tools I have in my toolbox.”
Venegas was by far the most experienced opponent Jacobo has faced. Yet Jacobo controlled the fight.
“If you look at his 30 losses, he has a handful of knockouts,” he said. “I knew he was going to come forward for six rounds, and that’s exactly what he did. So I just had to box him.
“I knew with him being a vet he’d come forward, take the punishment and keep coming towards me.”
Two of the three judges gave Venegas one round on their scorecards, something Jacobo didn’t agree with.
“I feel like I dominated,” he said. “I didn’t get injured, didn’t get cut, my hands feel good. So we’re back Sept. 4 in Omaha at Septemberfest fighting for the Midwest USA super lightweight title.”
After feeling out Venegas for the first few minutes, Jacobo regularly landed shots the rest of the way.
“I just had to use my jab,” he said. “After I saw it was landing in the first round, I knew I had to use it all six rounds.”
Grand Island Senior High graduate Justin Oregon improved to 2-0 with both fights taking place at the Heartland Events Center.
He earned a four-round unanimous decision over John Hunt of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
“It’s nice to know that my hard training paid off, and I was excited to put on another good show in front of my fans,” Oregon said.
He said it was special to be part of the “ShoBox” 20th anniversary card – even though Oregon was only 2-years old when the series debuted.
“It means a lot. This is a big event,” he said. “Showtime ‘ShoBox’ is a big opportunity for me to show my skills, and hopefully somebody out there saw it. Hopefully I’ll be on a bigger stage.”
Oregon especially landed some big punches near the end of the fight, but he couldn’t quite register a knockout.
“I was pretty close, but I take nothing away from John Hunt,” he said. “He’s a tough competitor, and I’m here to stay. I’m here to keep growing and becoming a better fighter.”
Oregon said he’s quickly learning and felt different going into this fight compared to his March 27 debut, which was also a unanimous decision victory.
“(The difference) was just experience, knowing this is a big stage, and I had no nerves coming in,” he said. “I had nothing but focus and was ready. It felt great.”