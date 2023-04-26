In 65 minutes of play, Grand Island outplayed Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday afternoon.

Unfortunately for the Islanders, they gave up four goals to Lincoln Southeast in the first 15 minutes, digging a hole they couldn’t quite climb out of, as they lost 4-2 at Memorial Stadium.

“I honestly can’t tell you what happened with the slow start other than in warmups, I always kind of gauge how a team is going to start in warmups, and it just seemed like in the first 15 to 20 minutes of the game, we were very lethargic,” Grand Island coach James Panowicz said. “Three of four of their goals, I don’t know what to think because I felt like they were just gimme’s. Southeast didn’t have to work really hard.

“Quite honestly, I think Southeast got complacent and started possessing the ball a bit and getting forward. Even down 4-0, I thought there was a really good chance we could get it to 4-3. …It felt like we had quite a bit of possession and when we talked to the kids at halftime, we told them if nothing else, we’re going to fight. We did that.”

Lincoln Southeast coach Marco Sapien said that the Knights try to play with intensity, and he felt that’s what led to their strong start.

“I’d say our game is based off of team possession and playing through the team and using each other to try and get forward as quickly as possible but be a little more patient when we’re creating chances and trying to score goals,” Sapien said. “We did a really good job of that to start the game.”

Southeast’s Maddux Maly scored first in the second minute. Angel Arellanes scored goals in the ninth and 11th minute to extend the Knights’ lead to 3-0. Immanuel Wayoro scored Southeast’s final goal in the 15th.

Grand Island’s Moises Troches broke free in the 37th with the Islanders first goal, and Coben Colson added another in the 51st.

It was senior night for the Islanders and GISH celebrated their six seniors.

“I’ve been coaching here for 18 plus years, and it’s not a big class but it’s an amazing class,” Panowicz said. “I think of all the senior classes we’ve had in the past and this one has just been through so much. …I love them. They’re great kids and you can just tell by the way they work. They haven’t complained all year. They’ve been positive. They’re just going to be amazing human beings and adults and husbands and fathers and family men. I can’t wait to see them get to that stage of their life.”

While Wednesday’s match was the last of the regular season, Grand Island will hear in the next 24 hours where it plays for districts. Panowicz said despite their record, the Islanders can play with anyone.

“As much as we have a young team, our goal and objective is to win the next game,” he said. “As much as we’d like to think about getting to Morrison Stadium, I think a lot of people that see our record and haven’t seen us play would say whoever has to be play Grand Island in the first round is probably going to get to the district final. We’re going to take the mentality that it’s win and go to the next round our lose, and we’ll be checking in jerseys in the next few days.”