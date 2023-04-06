The Grand Island boys soccer team is a young group this year.

With five seniors on the roster and only three that start, coach James Panowicz said he figured there would be some adversity early. The Islanders first two games of the season were postponed due to weather, meaning they opened their season with Columbus and Class B, No. 1 Omaha Skutt Catholic.

“When we went into the Skutt game and even with Columbus, being a young team, we knew early on in the season, there would be growing pains,” he said. “With that said, we’re 1-4, and we haven’t talked too much about wins and losses but more so getting better each and every day. I think when we watch film after each and every game, we’re seeing that. I truly believe this team from a wins and losses standpoint could be 4-1 or 3-2.”

GISH lost by one score to Columbus and is coming off overtime losses against Class A No. 9 Omaha Westside and No. 2 Lincoln Southwest. Panowicz said it wasn’t necessarily the other teams making great plays in their losses but rather the Islanders suffering from their own mistakes.

However, he said Grand Island has been doing a good job of seeing those mistakes on film and starting to correct them.

“Just last night, we watched film of the Lincoln Southwest game who we went into overtime against and the overall mood was upbeat,” Panowicz said. “Our decision making in the game has improved dramatically, we just haven’t executed. Before against Westside and Southwest, not only were we not executing, but we were making poor decisions in the central part of the field. …

“Whether it’s a defender, midfielder, or forward, we were making a lot of mistakes there, so we were constantly playing on our heels in our defensive half of the field. When we watched the film last night against Southwest, it was really gratifying to see the kids buying into being coachable and each game, we’re seeing better and better stuff on film.”

In their extra time losses, Panowicz said the team has suffered from not being “mental fatigue” which he said has led to physical fatigue. After heading to overtime scoreless against Lincoln Southwest, the Islanders gave up three goals in extra time.

“Their first goal was just a defender logging a lot of minutes in an intense situation,” Panowicz said. “He kind of left the goal scorer unmarked for a split second and it created enough space for that ball to get off and get a goal scored. The second goal was just a technical error. It was nothing that Southwest did really, really well. It wasn’t a complex play. And then the third goal, we just were blown by. I don’t think the kids were sulking, but they were just down a little bit.”

GISH switched formations after its first three games, moving from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3, which also meant moving around some players.

Their front line features juniors Moises Trochez, Coben Colson and sophomore Johnny Pedroza. At center field, seniors Heider Alba and Abner Sanchez and junior Anicet Atikpophou typically start. And on the back line, senior Jalen Jensen, junior Kaleb Brosz and sophomores Christian Hernandez and Brandon Reyes start the games. Sophomore Ashytn Roberts has been playing goalkeeper this season.

Paniwicz said they switched formations in part because Trochez wasn’t getting enough touches. He said the longer that stay in the 4-3-3, the more comfortable he thinks the players will be.

“We asked our midfielders to stay somewhat compact and defend first, and we’ll start building on better possession and attacking out of that,” he said. “We’ve been really compact defensively which I think has given teams troubles until the very end. I think now, kids are starting to get into a little bit of rhythm and understanding the formation and spots on the field they can attack out of this formation.

“If we’re able to be patient and connect two, three or four passes a possession, it’s really going to open the attack into the opponents defensive third of the field and create nice chances for us.

GISH plays Lincoln High (0-7) at 2 p.m. Friday. Panowicz said the Islanders “need to start proving that we’re playing well by playing an entire match.” To do that, he said they’ll look to win time of possession against the Links.

“Our goal (Friday) is kind of an extension of the last two games,” he said. “To really monitor decision making and attempt to possess the ball longer and not get anxious to go forward so quickly. We did that against Southwest. We created some of the best chances we’ve had this season. …We’ll be able to tell our success tomorrow by just looking at how many times we can possess the ball beyond three, four or five passes each possession. I think if we’re able to do that, I think we can become a pretty high quality team.”

With some new changes to the format of a Heartland Athletic Conference school’s soccer schedule, Grand Island got to pick a couple of new out of conference games. Panowicz said he picked Omaha Skutt and Westside because he “wanted to play the best of the best.”

He said that while GISH plays some “amazing teams” coming up like undefeated Kearney (6-0) and Lincoln Pius X (5-1), with the games against the SkyHawks and the Warriors out of the way, the Islanders are looking to start adding to the win column.

“I think now that even though our record doesn't show it, the success and attitude and mentality is we should be able to play with anybody in the state,” Panowicz said. “I think over the coming games, not that we feel we can just show up and win some of these games we have coming up, but the expectations are to get onto the bus or get into the locker room afterwards and feel really good and have a win.

“I didn’t really judge the first handful of games in terms of wins and losses but more so as are we getting better? We need to continue to get better but if we want to have any chances of success during the end of the season, we have to start getting some wins. There has been a little more added pressure in terms of wins and losses in the locker room since the Lincoln Southwest games, and I think the kids are accepting of that and open minded of that and looking forward to the challenge of trying to string together some wins.”