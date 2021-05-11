Lincoln Southwest ends Grand Island's season with shutout

“I wanted to make darn sure we didn’t lose 1-0,” he said. “I pulled Beto (Lindiman) out of the center back spot and moved him up top and slid Mo (Cotom) back there. It was just a different dynamic for the boys. …

“We were going to go down swinging. I didn’t want to park the bus. I didn’t want to get defensive. Being down 1-0, what’s the point of the state tournament? There’s no brownie points for saying, hey, we just lost 1-0.”

The Islanders only had a pair of scoring chances after that.

“For us, a big part of our game is being able to counterattack and find the ball into space,” Jensen said. “We just didn’t have any of those opportunities for one reason or another.”

The game was a much more one-sided affair than the opener at Memorial Stadium.

“When we played them at home, it was a little different,” Jensen said. “It may sound a little bit funny, but the different size of the field really fits their game. In Grand Island, our field’s a little bit smaller, so there’s a little more condensed space. We were able to get a lead on them.”

But Grand Island did finish its season at the state tournament after an 0-3 start and entering district play as a No. 2 seed.