Lincoln Southwest ends Grand Island's season with shutout

OMAHA – No second-half rally proved necessary for Lincoln Southwest in its rematch against Grand Island Senior High.
The No. 1-rated Silver Hawks dominated from start to finish to down the No. 10 Islanders 3-0 Tuesday in the first round of the Class A state tournament at Morrison Stadium.
Southwest (16-0) fell behind Grand Island 2-0 in the season opener before coming back for a 3-2 win.
The Islanders (10-6) struggled to generate counterattacks, find passing lanes or create any scoring opportunities in the second meeting. Grand Island’s first shot didn’t come until after 50 minutes had passed.
“I liked how we went out and executed our game plan,” Southwest coach Derek Scheich said. “Grand Island has a lot of dangerous players, so we came up with what we thought was a good tactical game plan to take those guys out of the match.”
Grand Island coach Jeremy Jensen said the Silver Hawks did everything they needed to do to make things extremely difficult for the Islanders.
“They do everything well,” he said. “They’re a phenomenal team, so we knew that we’d have to play perfect to get the result that we wanted. We didn’t play perfect, and they played really good.”
The Islanders knew they needed to play nearly mistake-free soccer against the Silver Hawks.
But a costly mistake led to Southwest taking a 1-0 lead at 20:48.
A free kick by Grand Island from deep inside its defensive third went directly to Silver Hawk forward Tanner Novosad, who passed it up ahead to Braden Lackey.
Lackey took the ball inside the box and fired for his team-leading 15th goal of the season.
“Getting that early goal was really helpful to ease the nerves for a lot of our players,” Scheich said. “For many of them, it was their first state tournament match.”
Jensen said: “We had some mistakes early on, and they cost us.”
Lincoln Southwest, which didn’t allow a shot in the first half, took complete control shortly after halftime. Brayden Kramer scored off a Lackey assist at 42:29, then Novosad struck just 33 seconds later to push the lead to 3-0.
“That was super exciting to get the two goals right away right after halftime,” Scheich said. “We talked (at halftime) about what we saw that we could take advantage of, and we just talked about staying positive. …
“For them to go out and respond quickly after halftime was exciting to see.”
The Islanders switching some things up at the half to try to generate some counterattacks, and Jensen said inexperience in those switches may have led to the goals.
“I wanted to make darn sure we didn’t lose 1-0,” he said. “I pulled Beto (Lindiman) out of the center back spot and moved him up top and slid Mo (Cotom) back there. It was just a different dynamic for the boys. …
“We were going to go down swinging. I didn’t want to park the bus. I didn’t want to get defensive. Being down 1-0, what’s the point of the state tournament? There’s no brownie points for saying, hey, we just lost 1-0.”
The Islanders only had a pair of scoring chances after that.
“For us, a big part of our game is being able to counterattack and find the ball into space,” Jensen said. “We just didn’t have any of those opportunities for one reason or another.”
The game was a much more one-sided affair than the opener at Memorial Stadium.
“When we played them at home, it was a little different,” Jensen said. “It may sound a little bit funny, but the different size of the field really fits their game. In Grand Island, our field’s a little bit smaller, so there’s a little more condensed space. We were able to get a lead on them.”
But Grand Island did finish its season at the state tournament after an 0-3 start and entering district play as a No. 2 seed.
Jensen said all of those factors were part of the reason he had the team gather for a picture at midfield prior to exiting to see their family and friends.
“For us to actually be out on the field, I told the boys it’s something to be proud of,” he said. “You don’t see too many teams on the losing end take a team picture but, dang it, I was proud of the boys.
“I told the seniors you were able to be here, and it’s almost a religious experience for these boys to be able to say they played the state tournament at Morrison Stadium. …The younger boys really get the experience of being out here. I got everybody on the field. All the seniors were on the field at the end. Those are the things that are meaningful to me.”