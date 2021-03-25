Northwest girls snaps decade-long streak vs. Lakeview

The Northwest girls soccer team made quite an impression in its first match of the season.

And it did something it hadn’t done in over a decade.

A pair of new goalkeepers combined on a 21-shot shutout to help Northwest blank Columbus Lakeview 4-0.

It was Northwest’s first win over Lakeview (0-3) since 2010 and snapped a 10-match losing streak in the series between the Central Conference Vikings.

“They already had two games under their belt against very, very good teams,” Northwest coach Jessica Hermann said. “We were just kind of a blank slate. Especially not having last year, I think only two of these girls started for us two years ago.

“The fact that we came out that strong and got a lot of shots on goal and played together hard, it was a very, very good start.”

Freshman Ellie Pedersen stopped all 10 shots she saw in the first half while junior Macey Bosard made 11 saves to finish off the clean sheet in the second.

“Ellie is a freshman and Macey is brand new to soccer. She’s never played before, so they’re both very fresh,” Hermann said. “We have three keepers who have been working their tails off, so that’s good.”