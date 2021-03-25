Northwest girls snaps decade-long streak vs. Lakeview

The Northwest girls soccer team made quite an impression in its first match of the season.
And it did something it hadn’t done in over a decade.
A pair of new goalkeepers combined on a 21-shot shutout to help Northwest blank Columbus Lakeview 4-0.
It was Northwest’s first win over Lakeview (0-3) since 2010 and snapped a 10-match losing streak in the series between the Central Conference Vikings.
“They already had two games under their belt against very, very good teams,” Northwest coach Jessica Hermann said. “We were just kind of a blank slate. Especially not having last year, I think only two of these girls started for us two years ago.
“The fact that we came out that strong and got a lot of shots on goal and played together hard, it was a very, very good start.”
Freshman Ellie Pedersen stopped all 10 shots she saw in the first half while junior Macey Bosard made 11 saves to finish off the clean sheet in the second.
“Ellie is a freshman and Macey is brand new to soccer. She’s never played before, so they’re both very fresh,” Hermann said. “We have three keepers who have been working their tails off, so that’s good.”
Maddie Arends scored the game-winner off an Alexis Julesgaard assist in the 22nd minute.
Rylee Eschliman scored the next two in the 36th and 61st minutes with Lexie Lillenthal assisting on the second one.
Arends put away her second goal with Eschliman assisting in the 65th minute.
“We knew we had the ability and we have the girls who can really cross it in there from the outsides,” Hermann said. “We have girls in the middle who can kind of distribute it.
“If we can continue to do those things – because we can look kind of look bad at times in practices – and keep playing our ‘A’ game, those can be the results.”
This type of win to start the season should be a huge confidence boost for Northwest.
“Columbus Lakeview has historically been a top team in our conference, so like I just told the girls, we put a mark on our backs, which is good,” Hermann said. “We’ve been an up-and-coming team, so I’m hoping that’s something we can continue down the road against other top teams.”
BOYS
Northwest 4, Columbus Lakeview 0
Class B preseason No. 7-rated Northwest showed its offensive scoring balance while opening its season with a 4-0 victory over Columbus Lakeview Thursday.
A different player generated each goal for the home team in the meeting of the Vikings.
Parker Janky got things started by dribbling through a pair of defenders before sending a shot into the open bottom right corner of the goal in the 21st minute.
Despite dominating on shots, Northwest couldn’t score again in the half until sophomore Caden Keller fired a shot into the back of the net in the 39th minute to provide a boost heading into halftime.
Northwest tacked on two goals late in the match. Jarit Mejia scored off a Jacob Kaminski assist in the 71st minute while Payton King converted off a Janky assist in the 79th minute.
Northwest finally played after its first three games were postponed by weather while Lakeview fell to 0-3.