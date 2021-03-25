PK helps Lincoln Southeast defeat Grand Island Senior High 1-0

Frustrating would be an understatement.

That’s how Grand Island Senior High boys soccer coach Jeremy Jensen summed up the Class A preseason No. 7-rated Islanders’ 1-0 home loss to Lincoln Southeast Thursday.

Despite Grand Island generating a majority of the scoring chances in the match, the Knights (2-0) earned their second consecutive 1-0 victory over the Islanders.

Jensen said the match played out much like a similar frustrating loss to Southeast in the second game of the 2019 season.

The Islanders made some changes after the season-opening loss to Lincoln Southwest, and that affected how things played out this time around.

“We played with a different shape,” Jensen said. “We played with three in the back. We wanted to figure out some things in the midfield. We’re still searching in the midfield. Because of that, it’s causing us to press in other places.

“But we had plenty of opportunities. Obviously we don’t keep the stats like they do in the Premier League, but (we) probably (possessed) 80% of the ball. Our back line did really good. It was unfortunate on the one play where we got the penalty. Ultimately, there wasn’t enough execution in our final third.”