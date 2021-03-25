PK helps Lincoln Southeast defeat Grand Island Senior High 1-0

Frustrating would be an understatement.
That’s how Grand Island Senior High boys soccer coach Jeremy Jensen summed up the Class A preseason No. 7-rated Islanders’ 1-0 home loss to Lincoln Southeast Thursday.
Despite Grand Island generating a majority of the scoring chances in the match, the Knights (2-0) earned their second consecutive 1-0 victory over the Islanders.
Jensen said the match played out much like a similar frustrating loss to Southeast in the second game of the 2019 season.
The Islanders made some changes after the season-opening loss to Lincoln Southwest, and that affected how things played out this time around.
“We played with a different shape,” Jensen said. “We played with three in the back. We wanted to figure out some things in the midfield. We’re still searching in the midfield. Because of that, it’s causing us to press in other places.
“But we had plenty of opportunities. Obviously we don’t keep the stats like they do in the Premier League, but (we) probably (possessed) 80% of the ball. Our back line did really good. It was unfortunate on the one play where we got the penalty. Ultimately, there wasn’t enough execution in our final third.”
Southeast took the lead when Will Petersen converted on a penalty kick at 27:54. The kick was awarded after Petersen was taken down right on the edge of the 18-yard box.
“The PK obviously was a big moment in the game for us because when you concede then you feel like you start pressing,” Jensen said. “In that type of scenario, them playing with the lead allowed them to just sit back and absorb pressure. We weren’t able to capitalize in the final third.”
Grand Island (0-2) had its chances to record the equalizer up until the very end but couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Islanders had a couple of prime opportunities in the final minutes. A Javier Baide corner kick appeared ready to curl under the crossbar until Southeast goalkeeper Emmett Anderson punched it away.
Defender Jose Bermudez also had a hard shot from inside the box in the final minute that wouldn’t go.
Now Grand Island faces the task of playing at Class A No. 1 Omaha South Saturday.
Jensen said his players need the right approach.
“I hope they are focused,” he said. “When you’re 0-2 and going to the No. 1 team in the state, if they’re not focused we’re going to get embarrassed, I know that.
“From a tactic standpoint, I like how we’re situated right now, but it’s just a matter of them using this as motivation to turn the page. We’ve waited 22 months to play, and the last three times we’ve played we’ve lost. We lost that district final in ‘19 and now we’ve lost two straight here.”