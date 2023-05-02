State girls soccer scores
Conestoga 3, Plattsmouth 2 (SO)
Gretna 10, Omaha Westview 0
Lexington 3, Scottsbluff 1
Lincoln East 5, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southeast 2, Omaha South 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Northeast 0
Norris 7, Beatrice 0
Scotus Central Catholic 6, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
State boys soccer scores
Conestoga 2, The Platte 0
Gretna 10, North Platte 0
Lexington 5, Scottsbluff 2
Norris 1, Crete 0 (SO)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Ralston 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Gross Catholic 0