Without a blemish on their record, the Northwest girls soccer team is cruising right along this season.

Coming off of one of their toughest challenges of the season in a victory over Class B, No. 4 Columbus Scotus, Viking coach Jess Herrmann said “they couldn’t be any happier.”

“Expectations coming into the season were high based on how we finished the year in Omaha last year in the state tournament for the first time ever,” Herrmann said. “We came in with high expectations while trying to not put too much pressure on the kids.”

No. 5 Northwest’s 2-0 victory over the Shamrocks was significant to Herrmann, not only because Scotus had an undefeated record heading into the matchup as well but because Herrmann said they’ve never beaten them.

Herrmann said the difference was the Vikings playing without any pressure.

“Scotus has always been the top level on our schedule. …They (the Northwest players) came in confident but not overly,” she said. “They were expecting to compete with them and just let the game come to them without forcing the issue. When we were able to get a goal early on, I think that really boosted our girls' confidence. We were able to force Scotus into forcing some mistakes that they don’t normally make.

“I think Scotus more so felt the pressure because historically they have been such a powerhouse while our girls are just kind of a young and up and coming team. We were able to play a lot more freely.”

Nine out of 11 starters for Northwest are freshmen and sophomores.

With their youth, Herrman said the players rely on senior Lexie Lilienthal and her leadership experience on the pitch. However, she said there are plenty of other players behind her showing leadership qualities.

“Everybody’s kind of looked to Lexie as far as experience level and skills and communication,” Herrmann said. “She does a really good job of keeping her cool out there when things aren’t going our way. When we voted for captains, I think almost every person on the team got votes which is a great sight to see. I want to be a player-led team. Other girls on the team that have really stepped up on that leadership role would for sure be Anna and Evie Keller. They’re really good leaders.

“Lupe (Sanchez) leads more with her abilities and skills. She’s definitely not a vocal leader but everybody enjoys playing around Lupe. In the back, we have Bryndal Moody and Evelyn Poland. They’re both sophomores, and they are phenomenal kids. They’re kids other kids like to be around. As much as they need to direct traffic, the girls all respect Bryndal and Evelyn for sure.”

On defense, Herrman said the players are working well together and have each other’s back. Northwest has only given up one goal this season in a 2-1 win over Scottsbluff.

Herrmann said their senior leader in the back at goalkeeper, foreign exchange student Felicia Johansson, has played “phenomenally.”

“She’s not one that says a ton, but her abilities speak for themselves,” she said.

Johansson has 20 saves this season, averaging four per match.

Offensively, Herrmann said their strength has been their ability to possess the ball, which has helped them maintain leads.

“I always tell our kids, if we pass the ball and possess the ball, the other team can’t score,” she said. “We’re playing keep away from our opponents. Every single day, we practice our short passes rather than putting those 50-50 balls up in the air. If we can keep the ball at our feet, then that’s less chances for the opponents.”

Sanchez leads the team with 11 goals. Lilienthal has six and Evie Keller has five. Evie also leads the team in assists with six, while Lilienthal has four and Sanchez has three.

Northwest’s other one goal win was a 1-0 victory at home against Elkhorn. Herrmann said the Vikings, while victorious in those matches, need to play “our game and stick to the game plan rather than playing the frantic style the opponents are playing.”

She gave the Elkhorn game as an example.

“I’m happy we’ve had those close games because it forces the kids to play under pressure and when you don’t always have a two or three goal lead, you have to almost play flawlessly,” Herrmann said. “Especially the last few teams we’ve played, they can score so quickly. We know getting deeper into our season against some tougher competitors, we’re definitely going to have to sharpen up our game.

“We did play frantically at the end of the Elkhorn game. We were lucky to kind of squeak one out. I thought that Elkhorn made a really big push at the end.”

The Central Conference tournament begins on Thursday. Northwest is the No. 1 seed and hosts Crete at home.

If the Vikings win, they will head to Schuyler to play the winner of York-Seward at 10 a.m. on Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, Schuyler plays Aurora and Lexington plays Lakeview. The championship match is set for 2 p.m.

“We know there’s no team we can overlook,” Herrmann said. “If we can come out on top, that would be awesome and to repeat as back-to-back conference champions, that would definitely be a notch in the cap for these girls.”

Herrmann said one area she wants the team to continue to improve on is overall communication. However, she’s said considering where the program is from when she took over as coach, Northwest is on the right track.

“Had you asked me 10 or 11 years ago when I took over the team if this was even a possibility, I probably would have laughed in your face just with kind of how the program has been,” she said. “Getting to .500 at the end of the year was our legitimate goals. …These last few years, just having winning records and now transforming into so far undefeated.

“And it’s not just being undefeated but being competitive with girls across the state. Most of the soccer talent is in the metro areas with Lincoln and Omaha. Just having a team in Central Nebraska in the same conversation as some of those teams is really something for these girls to be proud of. If we can get to Omaha again and compete against those top teams, we can see where we’re at as a whole.”