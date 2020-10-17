St. Paul claims C-1, District 6 title in Double Overtime Classic for the Ages

The automatic Slechta then missed his PAT try, which may have been caused by a low snap, and the score then was 13-6 in favor of the Patriots.

Trevor Dugan continued to pile up the yards from his fullback position, cashing in on an Adams Central defense that keying on Eli Larson and Tommy Wroblewski. The tough running Dugan twisted and turned his way to a 5 yard scoring run three minutes and 49 ticks into the 4th quarter, and with Kramers PAT, the Wildcats had suddenly tied things up at 13 apiece.

The defenses took over for the remainder of the quarter, but a couple of major things occurred that altered the complexion of this classic battle. First and foremost, Adams Central starting quarterback Cam Foster was forced to leave the game after suffering what appeared to be a high ankle sprain. Foster, who was playing defense at the time, did not return to see any further action.