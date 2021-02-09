 Skip to main content
St. Paul cruises past Ravenna
St. Paul cruises past Ravenna

St. Paul 57, Ravenna 27

Class C-1 No. 4-rated St. Paul proved there wouldn’t be any letdowns following winning the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament championship over the weekend.

The Wildcats used a 13-0 run in the first quarter and a 24-0 streak that started early in the second to roll past Ravenna 57-27 Tuesday.

In the process, St. Paul added the LPC regular-season title to its collection.

“It has been a long time since the champion of the Lou-Platte tournament came through and got the championship of the regular season,” Wildcats coach Derek Reinsch said. “For us, that’s three of the last four years (as regular-season champs).”

Reinsch said a letdown is a little less of a concern with a veteran team that is still hungry and focused on going 1-0 every night, but coaches never know when those dreaded letdowns will strike.

Ravenna (5-14) used a sagging 2-3 zone mixed with some triangle-and-2 to give St. Paul (18-1) some things to think about early, but that first run gave the Wildcats a 17-5 lead.

“Something we talked about and stressed about was coming out and playing the right way — intense with no dropoff and making sure we were ready to go from the tip,” Reinsch said. “We did a fairly good job of that.”

Tommy Wroblewski scored 10 of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter. Jaxson Klinginsmwith and Jacob Wells both came off the bench to score nine points.

Reinsch said he was pleased to see all 15 players ready to play, especially in a busy week that includes a Friday home game against Holdrege and then turning around Saturday morning to face Elkhorn North in the Heartland Hoops Classic.

“We never talk about saving legs with kids because bad things happen when you do that,” Reinsch said. “So for us it was more come out and take care of business right away. By being able to do that, we were able to get a lot of guys in and keep fresh legs. But we still got a lot of minutes for kids to stay sharp. When you’re able to do that, I think it’s going to help out in a big week like this.”

St. Paul 57, Ravenna 27

RAVENNA (5-14)

Trey Anderson 3-5 0-0 9, Zach Lewandwoski 1-7 0-0 3, Wil Fiddelke 0-2 0-0 0, Trey Mieth 1-3 0-0 3, Chase Lockhorn 1-9 0-0 2, Eli Shcroeder 0-4 2-3 2, Gavin Standage 0-2 0-0 0, Braden Abels 0-3 0-1 0, Robert Reed 2-2 0-0 6, Josh Abels 0-0 0-0 0, Angel Cruz 0-0 0-0 0, Collin Hadwiger 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 9-38 2-4 27.

ST. PAUL (18-1)

Tommy Wroblewski 6-10 1-2 15, Andy Poss 3-9 0-2 7, Brenden Knapp 0-2 0-0 0, Eli Larson 3-9 0-0 6, Logan Vogel 1-1 0-2 2, Jaxson Klinginsmith 4-6 1-1 9, Jacob Wells 3-7 0-0 9, Trevor Dugan 1-2 0-0 2, Tylan Birkby 1-1 0-0 3, Dawson Fox 0-2 0-0 0, Samuel Thede 1-2 0-0 2, Cody Swinarski 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Porter 1-1 0-0 2, Espen Goettsche 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 2-7 57.

Ravenna 7 3 9 8—27

St. Paul 17 19 11 10—57

3-point field goals—Ravenna 7-21 (Anderson 3-5, Lewandowski 1-4, Fiddelke 0-1, Mieth 1-2, Lockhorn 0-1, Schroeder 0-3, Standage 0-1, B. Abels 0-2, Reed 2-2), SP 6-21 (Wroblewski 1-5, Poss 1-4, Knapp 0-2, Larson 0-2, Wells 3-6, Dugan 0-1, Birkby 1-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Ravenna 26 (Lewandowski 5), SP 36 (Larson, Vogel 5). Assists—Ravenna 8 (Andreson, B. Abels 2), SP 8 (Poss 4). Turnovres—Ravenna 24, SP 11. Total fouls—Ravenna 7, SP 7. Technicals—none.

