St. Paul cruises past Ravenna

Reinsch said he was pleased to see all 15 players ready to play, especially in a busy week that includes a Friday home game against Holdrege and then turning around Saturday morning to face Elkhorn North in the Heartland Hoops Classic.

“We never talk about saving legs with kids because bad things happen when you do that,” Reinsch said. “So for us it was more come out and take care of business right away. By being able to do that, we were able to get a lot of guys in and keep fresh legs. But we still got a lot of minutes for kids to stay sharp. When you’re able to do that, I think it’s going to help out in a big week like this.”