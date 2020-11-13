St. Paul falls to Pierce in C-1 semifinals

“We just couldn’t break tackles — usually we break a long run, and we didn’t get one of those,” Fuller said. “Balancing off tackles, yards after contact, we didn’t get as many yards after contact as we would have liked.”

Pierce’s quarterback Abram Scholting finished the game completing five passes for 137 yards with Logan Moeller grabbing two touchdowns for a total of 99 yards. Tyler Race led the rushing attack carrying the ball 11 times for 35 yards.

Friday’s matchup was the third time that Pierce and St. Paul have met in the playoffs. In 2009, the Wildcats beat the Bluejays 15-12, but Pierce returned the favor with a 49-21 victory, as they advanced to the semifinals in the 2010 Class C-1 playoffs.

St. Paul ends the season with a 10-2 record with both of their losses coming to the hands of the Bluejays.

“We’ve got great underclassman — we will get a lot of size back and we’ve got capable players coming up,” Fuller said. “We always talk about building a tradition and I think that these seniors have really made a statement on what needs to be done. Now they know what success tastes like and I hope they want more.”

Pierce returns to the Class C-1 state championship for the second year in a row as they will get to host the championship game.

“Games are won Monday through Thursday — this is one of the biggest things that will happen in Pierce USA since 1989,” Brahmer said. “We’re really excited for the opportunity — we challenge our guys to get rest and to do the right thing, then come ready to work on Monday morning.”