Stanton’s 34 point second half explosion too much for Arcadia/Loup City.

LOUP CITY, NE

Stanton junior quarterback Parker Krusemark ran for three touchdowns, passed for two more, and pirated three passes on defense, as the visiting Mustangs turned a close game into a 56-14 Class D-1, Second Round playoff win over a powerhouse Arcadia/Loup City team.

It was a glorious night for football that could only have been ordered by none other than the Football gods. Not only did those gridiron gods order up the perfect, near windless weather, but Mother Nature provided some unbeatable natural lighting in the form of a full Hunters Moon.

And down at field level, the Class D-1, Eight Man matchup could not have been seeded any better than what we had in Loup City tonight. The game featured a pair of teams voted by yours truly as “the two teams you would NOT want to draw in the early rounds in Class D1.”

And evenly matched? The pair of D-1 powers had each scored exactly 412 points coming

into tonights clash, with Stanton giving 193 points and Arcadia/Loup City allowing just 184. Each team had their “tough luck, turned raving success” stories to brag about as well.