Class B

Wahoo 10, Central City/Fullerton 5

ALLIANCE — The fifth inning hurt Central City/Fullerton chances in its opening game of the Class B state juniors tournament in Alliance.

Wahoo put up seven runs in the inning to take a 10-5 win over Central City/Fullerton Saturday.

Colton Lueders led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double.

Central City will play in an elimination game against Holdrege at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Central City 003 020 0-5 6 3

Wahoo 200 071 X-10 7 1

WP- Sabatka. LP-Erickson. 2B-CCF: Lueders, Peters.

Class C

DCB 10, Pender 2, 6 inn.

IMPERIAL — The third inning helped the Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus junior baseball team open the Class C state juniors tournament with a bang.

DCB scored six runs in the third to help them post a 10-2 six-inning win over Pender Saturday in Imperial.

DCB recorded nine hits with three doubles. Mason Gorecki led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double, while Dillon Fanta was 2 for 4.

Gorecki also got the win as he gave up four hits and had six strikeouts. DCB will play Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Pender 001 100-2 5 3

DCB 006 004-10 9 0

WP-Gorecki. LP-Olson. 2B-DCB: Hadenfeldt, Gorecki, Whitefoot.

PWG 3, Tecumseh 1

IMPERIAL — Despite striking out 10 times, Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley managed to get a 3-1 win over Tecumseh in the Class C state juniors tournament Saturday.

PWG scored two runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-0 lead and never looked back.

Grady Kelly led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double. The PWG pitching staff combined to give up two hits and had 10 strikeouts. Gaitlin Reimers got the win and recorded five strikeouts, while Kelly had four.

PWG takes on DCB at 4 p.m. Sunday.

PWG 100 002 0-3 4 2

Tecumseh 000 001 0-1 2 1

WP-Reimers. LP- Hawley. 2B-PWG: Kelly. T: Swanson.