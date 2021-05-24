State parks turn 100 this year

There will also be a Pow Wow at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park July 9 through 11. On July 24, there will be a kayak race at Calamus Reservoir and a look at 1860’s ranch life at Rock Creek Station SHP.

On August 6 through 8, there will be a 100th anniversary event at Ponca SP and a living history event at Fort Atkinson SHP. Calamus will host a sand castle contest August 7, and Buffalo Bill SHP will host a vintage baseball game on August 14.

Numerous other anniversary events will continue throughout the fall and until the end of the year at various parks across Nebraska. Obviously, space prevents listing them all. For a complete listing of events, visit parks100.outdoornebraska.gov.

It should be noted that almost everything is subject to change in today’s world of COVID-19. For awhile, it appeared many centennial celebration events would be in jeopardy, but as normalcy returned, the NGPC moved forward with its plans.

However, it still wouldn’t hurt to call ahead to the specific event you’re planning to attend just to make sure everything is still on schedule.

A vehicle park entry permit is required to visit state parks and recreation areas. Cost is $31 for an annual resident permit, $16 for a duplicate permit for a second vehicle, and only $6 for a daily permit.

Jarrod Spilger writes The Outdoors for The Independent.