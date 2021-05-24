State parks turn 100 this year

In 1921, Chadron State Park became Nebraska’s first state park. Located in the scenic Pine Ridge region of Nebraska’s Panhandle, this park initiated a phenomenon that is still benefiting humans and wildlife alike 100 years later.
Since Chadron State Park’s creation a century ago, numerous other state parks, recreation areas, and historical parks have also been established throughout our state, providing visitors with countless recreational and educational outdoor opportunities.
This year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is planning numerous events at parks scattered all across the state to commemorate this milestone.
Most notable will be the Chadron State Park 100th Anniversary celebration held on June 11 and 12. The party will include a food truck rally, 5k run, canoe regatta, family games and activities, and live music.
Also on June 12, Mormon Island SRA near Grand Island will host a family outdoor day. Other events in June include a Father’s Day fish fry at Ponca SP on June 20, a craft show at Fort Robinson on June 26, and a boat parade at Lake Minatare on June 27.
Both Lewis and Clark and Fort Robinson parks will hold Independence Day celebrations on July 4. Victoria Springs will host a vintage baseball game on July 10, as well as a walking tour of the park’s historic cabins and springs.
There will also be a Pow Wow at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park July 9 through 11. On July 24, there will be a kayak race at Calamus Reservoir and a look at 1860’s ranch life at Rock Creek Station SHP.
On August 6 through 8, there will be a 100th anniversary event at Ponca SP and a living history event at Fort Atkinson SHP. Calamus will host a sand castle contest August 7, and Buffalo Bill SHP will host a vintage baseball game on August 14.
Numerous other anniversary events will continue throughout the fall and until the end of the year at various parks across Nebraska. Obviously, space prevents listing them all. For a complete listing of events, visit parks100.outdoornebraska.gov.
It should be noted that almost everything is subject to change in today’s world of COVID-19. For awhile, it appeared many centennial celebration events would be in jeopardy, but as normalcy returned, the NGPC moved forward with its plans.
However, it still wouldn’t hurt to call ahead to the specific event you’re planning to attend just to make sure everything is still on schedule.
A vehicle park entry permit is required to visit state parks and recreation areas. Cost is $31 for an annual resident permit, $16 for a duplicate permit for a second vehicle, and only $6 for a daily permit.
Jarrod Spilger writes The Outdoors for The Independent.