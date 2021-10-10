Storm blank Lancers to remain unbeaten

KEARNEY – Tri-City’s early-season success resulted in a record-tying start Saturday.
Mitchell Miller and Drew Montgomery scored while Arsenii Sergeev posted a 23-save shutout to lead the Storm past Omaha 3-0.
That gave Tri-City a 5-0-0-0 record to begin its campaign, tying the team record set by the 2018-19 Anderson Cup winning squad.
“I think it’s a little bit of a combination of things,” said head coach Anthony Noreen of the undefeated start. “I think No. 1, as I’ve said before, this is the best conditioned a group has shown up, so there wasn’t a lot of time being spent on that in training camp. We were able to get right to work on the stuff that matters and the guys all took care of business over the summer.
“I think an even bigger thing is this is a really good group of returners that learned from guys like Carter Mazur and Cole McWard and Matt Knies and our leaders from last year. They’ve kind of taken that and paid it forward and are leading the way for our young guys. I don’t think we’ve gotten too high or too low.”
Miller gave Tri-City the lead 58 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal on a shot from the point that went through traffic past Omaha goaltender Kevin Pasche.
Miller continued the success he had with the Storm on the man advantage when he played with the team two years ago.
“I think it’s a combination of skill, hockey sense and being really deceptive,” Noreen said. “He’s able to create shooting lanes for himself, but he’s also able to draw guys in and create chances. He has an elite brain and skill set on the blue line.”
That 1-0 advantage remained until the Storm struck again at 7:28 of the third. Montgomery scored on a pretty play off an assist from Tanner Adams.
That was more than enough help for Sergeev. The 18-year-old native of Yaroslavl, Russia, improved to 3-0-0-0 with his first shutout and lowered his goals against average to 1.00 with a .956 save percentage.
“The team is good this year,” Sergeev said. “We did a great job in the preseason. I thank the guys today for helping me with the shutout.”
Noreen said Sergeev has produced a consistently strong performance through his first three starts.
“I thought he did a really good job tonight, and I thought our guys did a good job in front of him of eliminating those second chances,” he said. “They had a lot of good first chances but I thought our ‘D’ and forwards really collapsed down to help eliminate those second chances.”
Overall, Tri-City hasn’t given its coach reasons for many complaints through the first three weeks of the season.
“We’ve kept getting better,” Noreen said. “I thought from the first week of the regular season we got better, and from last week to this week we got better. Obviously that’s something we have to continue to do.”
Storm Watch
The special teams got a workout in a scoreless first period. The teams combined for seven minor penalties over the first 20 minutes. The second period was one second away from expiring without a penalty before Tri-City’s John Druskinis and Omaha’s Daimon Gardner got into a fight. … Victor Czerneckianair, who added an empty-netter with one second left, also had an assist on Miller’s goal. That gave him seven this season, which is tied for the league lead. …Tri-City is off next week. The Storm resumes play Oct. 22 at Sioux City before returning home Oct. 23 to face Sioux Falls.