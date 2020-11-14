Storm tops Stars in overtime

KEARNEY – Tri-City’s home opener threatened to be one of those games that got away on Saturday.

Despite dominating on shots and creating multiple breakaway chances, the Storm couldn’t pull away from Lincoln on the scoreboard.

But Victor Czerneckianair made sure that Tri-City picked up its first home victory of the season by scoring 37 seconds into overtime to secure a 3-2 win.

The rookie from Southington, Conn., took a pass from Vinny Borgesi near center ice. He was able to collect the puck after it went off the skate off the one defenseman between him and net and fired a shot past goaltender Ryan Ouellette.

“Borgs gave it to me in the middle and I actually tried kicking it out,” Czerneckianair said. “It hit the D’s skate, I went around him and went far side and buried it under the bar.”

Storm coach Anthony Noreen said the team responded well in overtime.

“The key to overtime is always puck possession,” he said. “We possessed to start, they had their one look, we had a good save there in overtime and Vic’s a guy who does everything we want.