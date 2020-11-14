Storm tops Stars in overtime

KEARNEY – Tri-City’s home opener threatened to be one of those games that got away on Saturday.
Despite dominating on shots and creating multiple breakaway chances, the Storm couldn’t pull away from Lincoln on the scoreboard.
But Victor Czerneckianair made sure that Tri-City picked up its first home victory of the season by scoring 37 seconds into overtime to secure a 3-2 win.
The rookie from Southington, Conn., took a pass from Vinny Borgesi near center ice. He was able to collect the puck after it went off the skate off the one defenseman between him and net and fired a shot past goaltender Ryan Ouellette.
“Borgs gave it to me in the middle and I actually tried kicking it out,” Czerneckianair said. “It hit the D’s skate, I went around him and went far side and buried it under the bar.”
Storm coach Anthony Noreen said the team responded well in overtime.
“The key to overtime is always puck possession,” he said. “We possessed to start, they had their one look, we had a good save there in overtime and Vic’s a guy who does everything we want.
“He plays the right way, has got speed, has got skill, and I think a lot of guys would have just tried to take that puck wide. A guy like him tries to take it right to the net and he’s rewarded.”
Tri-City (2-1-0-0) outshot the Stars (0-0-1-0) by a hefty 29-9 margin but couldn’t get the puck past Ouellette, a former Storm player who made 26 saves.
“Credit Ryan Ouellette,” Noreen said. “He was unbelievable in the net and is a great kid, and he deserves to be unbelievable in the net.”
Support Local Journalism
Zach Urdahl gave the Stars the lead at 9:00 of the first period. He collected a wide shot behind the net and was able to beat Storm netminder Todd Scott to the bottom right corner of the goal with a wraparound.
“After the first period, coach came in and really set the tone,” Czerneckianair said. “After that, we took off really hard in the second and third and buried them with shots. We kept going.”
Shortly after Tri-City failed to score on three shorthanded chances on Lincoln’s first power-play opportunity, the Storm tied it up.
Morgan Winters took a centering pass from Parker Lindauer and scored his first USHL goal at 3:15 of the second period.
Tri-City finally converted on a breakaway chance at 18:25. Two seconds after a major boarding penalty by Davis Burnside expired, Carter Mazur broke down the ice and converted on the chance.
Both goals were timely and came when Tri-City could have been regretting some missed opportunities.
“The different between a good team, an average team and a poor team is some teams that happens and the mindset is ‘just not our night,’” Noreen said. “The good teams just keep pushing, just keep pushing – next shift mentality. You felt like it was going to go, and obviously it went. The second period was probably the most juice that I’ve felt on our bench.”
A turnover led to Urdhal scoring again, this time on a shorthanded breakaway, to tie up the contest at 7:05 of the third period.
Yet Tri-City found a way to exit with two points.
Noreen said it would have been an especially disappointing game to lose “especially at home and especially with the effort. I thought we responded defensively to (Friday’s 5-1 loss at Omaha). I thought (Friday) we had some lapses, gave up some odd-man breaks, and that was our main thing today – let’s defend really well and get our chances offensively.”
Storm Watch
Tri-City is now 3-0-0-1 in home openers under Noreen. … A three-game weekend concludes with Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. home game against Waterloo. The Black Hawks led Sioux City 3-1 with 3:47 left Saturday but lost in regulation. Noreen likes the busy early schedule. “I think these three-game weekends are character revealing,” he said. “I think especially early in the season, they’re good to have. You find out a lot about your team.”…The attendance of 1,157 was a sellout with the current limit of 25% of capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!